ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Comments / 0

Related
New Britain Herald

'Witches in Connecticut' event at Berlin-Peck Library

BERLIN – The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will be hosting ‘Witches in Connecticut’ Saturday at 1 p.m. “The harrowing story of the hanging of witches in Colonial New England continues to haunt our present-day imagination. The trials and executions of witches in Connecticut predated the more famous Salem witch panic by over 40 years,” The Berlin-Peck Memorial said.
BERLIN, CT
Atlas Obscura

Best Video Film & Cultural Center

Despite the advent of streaming services putting most movie rental places out of business, independent video store Best Video in Hamden, Connecticut, has been able to stay afloat by turning into a non-profit center that hosts screenings, concerts, guest speakers, and other events. Best Video is a haven for any...
HAMDEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
MONROE, CT
Bristol Press

Robert Carlo Cassina

Robert Carlo Cassina, 58, of Bristol, passed away peacefully following ongoing health concerns on Oct. 12, 2022. Bobby was born in Bristol on April 7, 1964. Bobby grew up in Wolcott, and was an altar boy at St. Maria Goretti Church. He graduated from Wolcott High School and moved to Bristol in his late teens.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
City
Plainville, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Going to a class reunion

Hank Lodge was recognized at the annual Hartford Public High School Athletic Hall of Fame in being the recipient of its “Lifetime Achievement Award. A 1962 graduate of the school, the Bristol resident has long been a volunteer here and with the school for many years. Those attending the...
BRISTOL, CT
i95 ROCK

I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib

I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Jacques G. 'Jack' Akerley

Jacques G. “Jack” Akerley, 77, of Bristol, widower of Claire J. (Bisaillon) Akerley, died on Tuesday, (Oct. 11, 2022) at home. Jack was born in St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada on Aug. 28, 1945. He lived in St. Leonard until moving to Hartford when he was 15. There he met the love of his life, Claire. He enlisted to serve in the United States Army in 1963 and spent time stationed in Germany. Jack obtained his GED in 1965.
BRISTOL, CT
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Upcoming Week in New Haven-Milford, CT

Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
MILFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Gwynne
Person
Rob Zombie
Bristol Press

Paul R. Gudaitis

Paul R. Gudaitis, 69, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, Paul was born in Terryville on Feb. 4, 1953, to the late Steven and Genevieve (Syzmanski) Gudaitis. Paul was a 1971 graduate...
BRISTOL, CT
nehomemag.com

A Connecticut Home Designed for Entertaining and Family Fun

A nearly 11,000-square-foot residence runs the risk of feeling overwhelming and cold, but this Fairfield County home decorated by Chauncey Boothby is anything but. It helped that Boothby was already quite familiar with the clients, having grown up with the wife in Maine and then, later, working with them on a ground-up project there. “I knew their tastes well, which made for a smooth process,” explains Boothby. “The goal was to create an environment that’s warm, cozy, and family friendly. They have four young children, so everything has to be bulletproof.”
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Middletown businessman building Dairy Queen with philanthropic angle

MIDDLETOWN — A city businessman is bringing in a national fast-food chain popular for its soft-serve ice cream and shakes to the city, as part of a philanthropic mission to help low-income youth by giving back to the community. A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, an approximately 2,600-square-foot structure,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Art#Film Star#Bristol Historical
Bristol Press

Annual Harvest Day returns to Bristol

BRISTOL – Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center held its annual Harvest Day for young students where they experienced seasonal favorite activities like hay rides, scarecrow making, snacks and more on a warm Wednesday. Over 120 children took part in the fall festivities. The Bristol Garden Club along...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Patrick Daniel Napolitano Sr.

Patrick Daniel Napolitano Sr., 94, lifelong resident of Bristol, and second generation business owner of Bristol Auto Body, passed away peacefully in the loving care of his family on Oct, 10, 2022. Born Feb. 23, 1928 in Bristol, he was the son of Mary Agnes O'Connell and Lucian Napolitano. He...
BRISTOL, CT
bhsrng.com

Queen of the lot

Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
BERLIN, CT
WTNH.com

Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Register Citizen

Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse

MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

21 dogs arrive at Connecticut Humane Society from Florida after Hurricane Ian

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one dogs from a hurricane-ravaged Naples, Fla. arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society on Oct 12. Over 100 dogs and cats were flown in to Connecticut from Florida, with the other lot of the animals heading to different places in the Northeast and Midwest. The 21 dogs taken in by the Connecticut Humane Society are at its main facility in Newington.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy