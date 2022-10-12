Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
'Witches in Connecticut' event at Berlin-Peck Library
BERLIN – The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will be hosting ‘Witches in Connecticut’ Saturday at 1 p.m. “The harrowing story of the hanging of witches in Colonial New England continues to haunt our present-day imagination. The trials and executions of witches in Connecticut predated the more famous Salem witch panic by over 40 years,” The Berlin-Peck Memorial said.
Atlas Obscura
Best Video Film & Cultural Center
Despite the advent of streaming services putting most movie rental places out of business, independent video store Best Video in Hamden, Connecticut, has been able to stay afloat by turning into a non-profit center that hosts screenings, concerts, guest speakers, and other events. Best Video is a haven for any...
sheltonherald.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
Bristol Press
Robert Carlo Cassina
Robert Carlo Cassina, 58, of Bristol, passed away peacefully following ongoing health concerns on Oct. 12, 2022. Bobby was born in Bristol on April 7, 1964. Bobby grew up in Wolcott, and was an altar boy at St. Maria Goretti Church. He graduated from Wolcott High School and moved to Bristol in his late teens.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Going to a class reunion
Hank Lodge was recognized at the annual Hartford Public High School Athletic Hall of Fame in being the recipient of its “Lifetime Achievement Award. A 1962 graduate of the school, the Bristol resident has long been a volunteer here and with the school for many years. Those attending the...
I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib
I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
Bristol Press
Jacques G. 'Jack' Akerley
Jacques G. “Jack” Akerley, 77, of Bristol, widower of Claire J. (Bisaillon) Akerley, died on Tuesday, (Oct. 11, 2022) at home. Jack was born in St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada on Aug. 28, 1945. He lived in St. Leonard until moving to Hartford when he was 15. There he met the love of his life, Claire. He enlisted to serve in the United States Army in 1963 and spent time stationed in Germany. Jack obtained his GED in 1965.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Upcoming Week in New Haven-Milford, CT
Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Bristol Press
Paul R. Gudaitis
Paul R. Gudaitis, 69, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, Paul was born in Terryville on Feb. 4, 1953, to the late Steven and Genevieve (Syzmanski) Gudaitis. Paul was a 1971 graduate...
nehomemag.com
A Connecticut Home Designed for Entertaining and Family Fun
A nearly 11,000-square-foot residence runs the risk of feeling overwhelming and cold, but this Fairfield County home decorated by Chauncey Boothby is anything but. It helped that Boothby was already quite familiar with the clients, having grown up with the wife in Maine and then, later, working with them on a ground-up project there. “I knew their tastes well, which made for a smooth process,” explains Boothby. “The goal was to create an environment that’s warm, cozy, and family friendly. They have four young children, so everything has to be bulletproof.”
sheltonherald.com
Calendar Close-up: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer brings blues to Westport
Westport’s place in rock ‘n’ roll history is firm. In the 1960s and ‘70s, bands like the Doors, Animals, Cream, Yardbirds and Rascals played at Staples High School. Those are actual Hall of Fame groups. As if that’s not enough, a video of Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler...
trumbulltimes.com
Middletown businessman building Dairy Queen with philanthropic angle
MIDDLETOWN — A city businessman is bringing in a national fast-food chain popular for its soft-serve ice cream and shakes to the city, as part of a philanthropic mission to help low-income youth by giving back to the community. A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, an approximately 2,600-square-foot structure,...
Bristol Press
Annual Harvest Day returns to Bristol
BRISTOL – Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center held its annual Harvest Day for young students where they experienced seasonal favorite activities like hay rides, scarecrow making, snacks and more on a warm Wednesday. Over 120 children took part in the fall festivities. The Bristol Garden Club along...
Bristol Press
Patrick Daniel Napolitano Sr.
Patrick Daniel Napolitano Sr., 94, lifelong resident of Bristol, and second generation business owner of Bristol Auto Body, passed away peacefully in the loving care of his family on Oct, 10, 2022. Born Feb. 23, 1928 in Bristol, he was the son of Mary Agnes O'Connell and Lucian Napolitano. He...
bhsrng.com
Queen of the lot
Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
WTNH.com
Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
Register Citizen
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
Bristol Man Who Killed 2 Responding Officers Was Divorced Father Described As 'Rowdy'
Neighbors of the man accused of placing an alleged fake 911 call to ambush and kill two Connecticut police officers was known as "rowdy" and "always drinking," according to the Daily Mail. Nicholas Brutcher, age 35, a divorced father of two in Hartford County, allegedly fired on the officers in...
NewsTimes
New Haven's Long Wharf Theatre will say goodbye to Sargent Drive location at block party Saturday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In celebration of 57 years on Sargent Drive, New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre staff will host a block party on Saturday marking the start of its next chapter. The regional theater announced in February that it will leave...
Register Citizen
21 dogs arrive at Connecticut Humane Society from Florida after Hurricane Ian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one dogs from a hurricane-ravaged Naples, Fla. arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society on Oct 12. Over 100 dogs and cats were flown in to Connecticut from Florida, with the other lot of the animals heading to different places in the Northeast and Midwest. The 21 dogs taken in by the Connecticut Humane Society are at its main facility in Newington.
