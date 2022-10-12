Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Bristol Press
Annual Harvest Day returns to Bristol
BRISTOL – Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center held its annual Harvest Day for young students where they experienced seasonal favorite activities like hay rides, scarecrow making, snacks and more on a warm Wednesday. Over 120 children took part in the fall festivities. The Bristol Garden Club along...
Bristol Press
First Baptist Church of Southington will hold its annual tag sale
SOUTHINGTON – First Baptist Church of Southington will hold its annual tag sale on Nov. 5. The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the church at 581 Meriden Ave. “Items that will be available at the church fundraiser include collectibles,...
I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib
I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
Bristol Press
Paul R. Gudaitis
Paul R. Gudaitis, 69, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, Paul was born in Terryville on Feb. 4, 1953, to the late Steven and Genevieve (Syzmanski) Gudaitis. Paul was a 1971 graduate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Dozens of flowers, goodwill tokens placed on cruiser outside Bristol Police Department
BRISTOL – Dozens of flowers and goodwill tokens have been placed on a police cruiser outside the Bristol Police Department headquarters, as a sign of community unity after the injury of one and deaths of two other officers in a Wednesday night shooting. Families with St. Joseph School brought...
Register Citizen
Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
Register Citizen
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Hobbes!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a 10-month-old orange, flashy coated Tabby named Hobbes. While Hobbes is not a tiger like his namesake in the popular cartoon ‘Calvin and Hobbes,’ he is known to have a lot of jungle in his personality.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Here's How You Can Donate to Bristol as Community Mourns Beloved Officers
In the midst of a tragedy, it can often times be difficult to determine how and where you can help others. A fund has been established through the Bristol Police Union at Thomaston Savings Bank to support the families of fallen officers 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and 34-year-old Alex Hamzy. It's called the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Going to a class reunion
Hank Lodge was recognized at the annual Hartford Public High School Athletic Hall of Fame in being the recipient of its “Lifetime Achievement Award. A 1962 graduate of the school, the Bristol resident has long been a volunteer here and with the school for many years. Those attending the...
Bristol Press
Jacques G. 'Jack' Akerley
Jacques G. “Jack” Akerley, 77, of Bristol, widower of Claire J. (Bisaillon) Akerley, died on Tuesday, (Oct. 11, 2022) at home. Jack was born in St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada on Aug. 28, 1945. He lived in St. Leonard until moving to Hartford when he was 15. There he met the love of his life, Claire. He enlisted to serve in the United States Army in 1963 and spent time stationed in Germany. Jack obtained his GED in 1965.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — We're inching closer and closer to Halloween, and this weekend there are plenty of things to do around the state to keep that spooky spirit going!. Looking for some classic ghost stories, head to Nathan Hale Homestead starting Thursday for their Things That Go Bump in the Night tour! Special candlelit tours will take you around the property and into the house, all the way up to the dark, shadowy attic as you hear traditional, long-standing Homestead ghost stories and staff members’ spooky encounters! The Nathan Hale Homestead ghost stories were even featured on the TV show Ghost Hunters. Tours run Thursdays and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 28. Learn more here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'What the Duck' display lands in Downtown Middletown and beyond
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — There are 50 of them all around the Middletown area; wooden art-deco duck cutouts with designs that go well beyond their appearances. "What the Duck" has hit the streets in a collaboration project between the City of Middletown, the Downtown Business District, The Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, Middlesex Health Center, and the goPINK initiative.
Bristol Press
Saturday Walk-a-thon focused on prevention of suicide, domestic violence
BRISTOL – Forestville American Legion Post 209 is organizing a suicide and domestic violence prevention walk-a-thon for this Saturday at Rockwell Park, hoping to connect those who are struggling with support. The walk-a-thon will be held, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Rockwell...
NewsTimes
CT's new winery, Worthington Winery & Vineyard in Somers, offers pond and garden views
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark and Karen Murdoch's winemaking journey started with a crabapple tree in the front yard of their former East Windsor home. They turned their abundant crops into jam, but then tried their hand at making wine out of the...
NBC Connecticut
Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000 Wednesday Night
One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 14-30-41-42-59 and the Powerball was 6. The $50,000 ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. It's not clear where it was sold. Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Monday...
sheltonherald.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
NBC Connecticut
These Are The Best Places for Leaf Peeping in CT
Fall foliage is in full swing and if you enjoy seasonable experiences, now is the time. Most of Connecticut will have moderate to peak fall foliage by Sunday. In the northern portion of the state, you'll see those vibrant colors in full force. This includes areas such as Litchfield Hills,...
NBC Connecticut
Foundation to Pay Off Mortgage on Sergeant DeMonte's Home
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that they will pay off the mortgage on Sgt. Dustin DeMonte's home after he died in the line of duty in Bristol. DeMonte was a 10-year veteran of the force. He's a dad of two young kids with a third on the way. The...
fox61.com
Pet of the Week: Sprout
HARTFORD, Conn. — Meet Sprout! She's a spayed, 1-year-old gray tabby cat looking for her forever home. Sprout came to the Connecticut Humane Society earlier in October. She's happy, healthy, and all ready to find her family. At her age, she enjoys socializing with people. The Connecticut Humane Society...
Comments / 0