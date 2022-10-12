A vote for this man is a vote for not being safe anywhere anymore. He and his ilk will have us unarmed, childless and poor. We NEED better for Philadelphia... the Democrats have had long enough to improve this city and have failed. Fetterman is not the way !
The Socialist Democratic Party PennLive propaganda machine doesn’t even try to hide their Marxist views ! Keep the Marxist propaganda going and common sense and logical thinking is gone with a vote for Hoodie 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Why does democrat-water-carrying Penn Live suppose the GOP candidates haven’t responded? I’ll give you a few minutes to try to figure that one out… 😉
Related
Dr. Oz Accidentally Gives Fetterman An Awesome New Slogan As Insult Backfires
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally
John Fetterman Draws Blood After Tucker Carlson Needles Him On 'Fake' Tattoos
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
WATCH: Newt Gingrich predicts Republicans will pick up between '20 and 70 seats' in the House
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell”
Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
A Strategically Placed AirTag Led Police To A Dumpster Full Of Stolen Democratic Campaign Signs
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
John Fetterman Stumbles, ‘Stutters’ During First in-Person Interview Since Stroke
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said women who get abortions should be charged with murder
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Lauren Boebert sparks feud with AOC after town hall heckling: 'Ripped to shreds by your own constituents'
SEAN HANNITY: Even 'MSDNC' is raising concerns about John Fetterman
Fetterman defends pulling shotgun on Black jogger in 2013, but explains why he would would not do it now
John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband
PennLive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 78