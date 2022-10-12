ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julie Williams
6d ago

A vote for this man is a vote for not being safe anywhere anymore. He and his ilk will have us unarmed, childless and poor. We NEED better for Philadelphia... the Democrats have had long enough to improve this city and have failed. Fetterman is not the way !

Convicts for Futterwoman
6d ago

The Socialist Democratic Party PennLive propaganda machine doesn’t even try to hide their Marxist views ! Keep the Marxist propaganda going and common sense and logical thinking is gone with a vote for Hoodie 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

Bob R.
6d ago

Why does democrat-water-carrying Penn Live suppose the GOP candidates haven’t responded? I’ll give you a few minutes to try to figure that one out… 😉

Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE
HipHopWired

Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell”

So, every once in a while the holy bowels of the sunken place spit out a Black pastor to testify before the MAGA ministry congregation full of people who likely assume Jesus didn’t season his food either. And, interestingly enough, all of these Black pastors look and sound exactly like this guy. Meet South Carolina […] The post Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly

The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.“When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Dr Oz tried to suggest.The criticism seemed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

A Strategically Placed AirTag Led Police To A Dumpster Full Of Stolen Democratic Campaign Signs

On Wednesday morning, Sandy Gilson noticed four political signs, including one supporting Senate candidate John Fetterman, missing from her front lawn — the second time in two weeks this had happened. When Gilson, a longtime resident of Tredyffrin Township, an affluent Philadelphia suburb where she serves as a committee member for her precinct, drove around her neighborhood, she noticed more signs — all supporting Democrats ahead of next month’s midterm elections — gone too.
TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, PA
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheDailyBeast

John Fetterman Stumbles, ‘Stutters’ During First in-Person Interview Since Stroke

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and Democratic Senate nominee, John Fetterman, offered reassurances early Wednesday that he’s still up for the job after his first in-person interview after a stroke in May appeared to show him struggling at times. “Recovering from a stroke in public isn’t easy. But in January, I’m going to be much better–and Dr. Oz will still be a fraud,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.In the interview, aired Tuesday night, Fetterman required the use of closed captioning. The Democrat is “still suffering from auditory processing issues, which means he has a hard time understanding what he’s hearing,” NBC News...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said women who get abortions should be charged with murder

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, is drawing attention for comments he made three years ago about potential punishment for women who get an abortion. Mastriano introduced legislation in the Pennsylvania State Senate that would've banned abortion after six weeks. His comments were part of an interview on Harrisburg radio station WITF on November 14, 2019. He said he believed doctors who performed an abortion should be referred to the courts, should his legislation go into effect. The host then asked Mastriano about women who get an abortion after six weeks. Scott LaMar: My question is, again can you give...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
