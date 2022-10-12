ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon County, PA

PennLive.com

Harrisburg man on trial for kidnapping, robbery described the victim in texts before police released info: DA

Acting as his own attorney, Kuami Wright put himself on the stand and told a Dauphin County Jury Friday he didn’t commit the crimes that landed him in the courtroom. He professed his innocence shortly after he was arrested by Harrisburg police nearly two years ago, too, when he sent a written message to a friend Nov. 5, 2020 from behind bars: “They’re saying I kidnapped an old white lady, stripped her and robbed her.”
HARRISBURG, PA
Three Springs, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested

In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Confiscated, abandoned firearms auctioned off in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Over 230 firearms will be going once, going twice, and sold to new owners Thursday evening after being confiscated or abandoned at one point in time. The Courts of Cambria County organized their first-ever gun auction at the Cambria County Fairgrounds. President Judge Krumenacker...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
#Crossbow#Pennsylvania State Police#Travis Wilson#Methamphetamine#Violent Crime
explore venango

Oil City Police Officers Help Erie S.W.A.T. and U.S. Marshals Apprehend Wanted Man

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police Officers joined members of Erie S.W.A.T. and the U.S. Marshals to apprehend a man wanted on robbery charges. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, on October 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County inmate’s death under investigation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The death of a Blair County inmate is under investigation by the Hollidaysburg Borough Police. Marcus McCreary, 43, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, Oct. 4. According to reports, he had an extensive medical history as well as a history of drug use. McCreary had been placed in […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman crashes vehicle into structure, police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct.13, at 10:57 p.m., the Penn Township Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a structure in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street, Hanover, Pa. According to police, the 26-year-old female drove the vehicle through Pine Creek Structures causing damage to the structures...
HANOVER, PA
WTAJ

Woman killed after being hit by three vehicles in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed Monday after state police said she was hit three times by vehicles when she tried to cross a Bedford County highway. According to a press release, it was about 10:31 p.m. when 37-year-old Ranae Banks, from Pittsburgh, was along the Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) overpass, in West […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police in Harrisburg respond to 'shots fired' call

Police in Harrisburg responded to a possible shooting incident on Wednesday night. Police officers confirmed a 'shots fired' call along the intersection of Susquehanna and Verbeke streets. No one was found injured in the incident.
HARRISBURG, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Man Arrested

State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were dispatched to the residence, located along...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

