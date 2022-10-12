Read full article on original website
Related
Harrisburg man on trial for kidnapping, robbery described the victim in texts before police released info: DA
Acting as his own attorney, Kuami Wright put himself on the stand and told a Dauphin County Jury Friday he didn’t commit the crimes that landed him in the courtroom. He professed his innocence shortly after he was arrested by Harrisburg police nearly two years ago, too, when he sent a written message to a friend Nov. 5, 2020 from behind bars: “They’re saying I kidnapped an old white lady, stripped her and robbed her.”
Pennsylvania State Police still investigating disappearance of Perry County man
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police are trying to bring renewed awareness to the disappearance of Isaac Daniel Seidel. Seidel was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. at 1106 Three Springs Road, Blain, Jackson Township in Perry County. Seidel is an avid hiker and bicyclist...
Two charged with stealing SUV in Windber, switching license plates in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges in Cambria County after allegedly stealing a car in Windber and switching license plates with another car in Johnstown. Richland Township police were sent to Gap Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a suspicious white SUV in the area. Officers found a white Kia Sorento […]
Pa. business owner accused of ‘grooming’ teen employee, police say
According to WJAC, authorities with the Lawrence Township police department say a Clearfield County businessman is facing charges after being accused of “grooming” one his former teenage employees. According to an affidavit, the victim’s mother filed a report in early October stating that she believed that her 17-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested
In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
Woman leads foot chase at work site after Altoona Walmart theft, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett woman is behind bars after police say they were called to Walmart for retail theft and had to chase her through a construction area in the same shopping plaza. According to Allegheny Township police, they were called to Walmart on Plank Road for a report of retail theft involving […]
WJAC TV
Confiscated, abandoned firearms auctioned off in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Over 230 firearms will be going once, going twice, and sold to new owners Thursday evening after being confiscated or abandoned at one point in time. The Courts of Cambria County organized their first-ever gun auction at the Cambria County Fairgrounds. President Judge Krumenacker...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man who sold illegal drugs at a State College student apartment complex sentenced to jail
The 21-year-old was arrested in March after a monthslong borough police investigation.
explore venango
Oil City Police Officers Help Erie S.W.A.T. and U.S. Marshals Apprehend Wanted Man
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police Officers joined members of Erie S.W.A.T. and the U.S. Marshals to apprehend a man wanted on robbery charges. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, on October 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Pa. woman accused of stealing close to $4K from a water authority
It’s a case of taking money and not doing the right thing. According to 6WJAC, a Mineral Point woman is in hot water and is facing multiple theft-related charges after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the Jackson Township Water Authority. Now, she has the Cambria County authorities...
Blair County inmate’s death under investigation
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The death of a Blair County inmate is under investigation by the Hollidaysburg Borough Police. Marcus McCreary, 43, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, Oct. 4. According to reports, he had an extensive medical history as well as a history of drug use. McCreary had been placed in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
Woman crashes vehicle into structure, police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct.13, at 10:57 p.m., the Penn Township Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a structure in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street, Hanover, Pa. According to police, the 26-year-old female drove the vehicle through Pine Creek Structures causing damage to the structures...
Woman killed after being hit by three vehicles in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed Monday after state police said she was hit three times by vehicles when she tried to cross a Bedford County highway. According to a press release, it was about 10:31 p.m. when 37-year-old Ranae Banks, from Pittsburgh, was along the Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) overpass, in West […]
Police: Motorcyclist leads troopers on chase in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he led troopers on a chase while on a motorcycle in Clearfield County, according to police. Michael Cole, 38, was spotted by troopers after he already managed to get away from them earlier on Tuesday in Bradford Township while driving his black 2008 Yamaha without […]
WGAL
Police in Harrisburg respond to 'shots fired' call
Police in Harrisburg responded to a possible shooting incident on Wednesday night. Police officers confirmed a 'shots fired' call along the intersection of Susquehanna and Verbeke streets. No one was found injured in the incident.
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Man Arrested
State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were dispatched to the residence, located along...
Ex-employee makes over 20 threatening calls to Centre County Advance Auto Parts store, police say
Editor’s note: In the original release, police reported that the calls were being made to Advance Auto Zone. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former Centre County auto store employee who police said made numerous threats with a spoof phone number to the store and workers is behind bars. Leslie Scott, 40, of Bellefonte made more […]
Woman strangled, infant injured during altercation lead to arrest of Boalsburg man, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An altercation where a woman was strangled and an infant was injured has led to the arrest of a Boalsburg man, according to the charges filed. Nathan Walk, 29, choked a woman to the point that she passed out while the two were in a home on the 700 block of […]
Police, fire logs: Pleasant Hall crew answers crash call
Pleasant Hall first responders — the “Blue Crew” — was out in the early dawn hours on Wednesday morning for a report of a one-vehicle crash on Cumberland Highway in the vicinity of Air Hill. One person was lying in the roadway when firefighters and troopers with Pennsylvania State Police arrived.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0