Acting as his own attorney, Kuami Wright put himself on the stand and told a Dauphin County Jury Friday he didn’t commit the crimes that landed him in the courtroom. He professed his innocence shortly after he was arrested by Harrisburg police nearly two years ago, too, when he sent a written message to a friend Nov. 5, 2020 from behind bars: “They’re saying I kidnapped an old white lady, stripped her and robbed her.”

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO