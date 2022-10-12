ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

People

Walmart's Fall Sale Is Here! Shop 24 Can't-Miss Deals, Including $2,000 Off an OLED Smart TV

And more than $200 off a robot vacuum, too Walmart just launched a fall sale full of its famous rollback deals — and many of them simply cannot be missed. The department store's sale overlaps with the debut of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, pinning the rivals in a low-prices battle where savvy shoppers are the winner.  Walmart's Rollbacks Sale features savings across the board, including big-ticket holiday gifts that are on the top of everyone's wish list, like crystal clear OLED TVs. Right now, Walmart has...
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
WRAL

Amazon deals: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker only $49.99 (reg. $99.99), Apple AirPods only $89.99 (reg. $159), Echo speakers up to 72% off, Fire TV Sticks for 50% off

Amazon has some great deals right now including the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 (reg. $99.99), JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.95 (40% off), Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89.99 (reg. $159), an Amazon devices sale with Echo Devices up to 72%, Fire TV Streaming Devices and Fire Tablets up to 50% off, Ring Doorbells up to 60% off, Blink Smart Home Security Cameras up to 54% off, queen size 6-pc. sheet set for only $13.32 (65% off), 4 months of Music Unlimited for free and more!
TechRadar

Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals

Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
Digital Trends

The 5 best cordless vacuum deals in the October Prime Day sales

Amazon’s fall Prime Early Access Sale is here, and with it are some of the best deals in electronics and home appliances you’ll find all season. It’s not just Amazon, either; other big-box online retailers are also in the game, meaning you can get some great Best Buy Prime Day deals and Walmart Prime Day deals too. We’ve shopped around and found some of the best Prime Day deals, so if you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, there’s no better time to buy. There are also some great Prime Day robot vacuum deals if you’re looking to take the work out of cleaning your floors.
IGN

Deal Alert: Save $1700 Off Sony's Best 2021 75" 4K LED LCD TV at Walmart (Now $1298)

Walmart's Rollback Sale runs from October 11 to 12 and is intended to be a counter to Amazon's Prime Early Access event. The sale isn't in name only; there are several outstanding deals here that you probably won't find at all on Amazon. This Sony TV deal is one example. Today Walmart has the 75" Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K Google TV, normally $3000, for a shockingly low price of $1298.
Digital Trends

65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is $1,000 off for Amazon’s October Prime Day

Amazon brought back its Prime Day deals for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which people are calling the October Prime Day. One of the best offers that you can avail from the shopping event is a 40% discount for the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV, which pulls its price down by $1,003 to $1,497, from its original price of $2,500. That’s a steal price for one of the top TVs in the market, so if you’ve got the budget for it, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer while it’s still online.
TechRadar

Best deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale at the end of day one - chosen by our experts

Amazon Prime Day has returned this October with some surprisingly good deals. Here are today's biggest bargains. Amazon's Prime Day sale returned for an October sequel today – and like the original sale earlier this year, it's packed with thousands of early holiday season deals. If that sounds a little overwhelming for your bargain-hunting brain, fear not. We've had an entire team of tech experts combing through the discounts all day to pick out the best Prime Day deals for you.
PennLive.com

