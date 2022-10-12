What Voters Might Want to Know About the Flagler County Commission District 4 Election. Up until now I have chosen to make no public comment or endorsements in the Flagler County Commission District 4 election. But, after listening to the two remaining candidates debate at various forums, I now feel compelled to provide my thoughts to the community as the voters have two very different candidates – one candidate that is thoughtful, articulate and understands the issues and the other candidate that has spewed the defund the police mantra and philosophy. The “defund the police” candidate is NPA Jane Gentile-Youd.

