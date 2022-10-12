Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Fire Department Passes the Torch to the Next Generation
PALM COAST, Fla. (October 14, 2022) – In a ceremony filled with promotions, the passing of the torch, and a sense of pride in an agency’s legacy, it was more than the sterile change of command that can often take place in government. At the Palm Coast Community...
flaglerlive.com
Public’s Help Sought to Name Flagler Sheriff’s Explosives Detection K9
There’s a new four-legged deputy at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and he needs a name. FCSO is asking the public for suggestions on its social media accounts on what to name the newest addition to the K9 Unit, a black Labrador Retriever who was born on November 19, 2021 and will be fully trained in explosives ordinance detection before he hits the streets in February 2023.
Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid
DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time after rifling through trash at Family Discount Mart
A Leesburg woman was sentenced to jail time after rifling through trash at the Family Discount Mart. Amanda Doris Coulliette, 22, was arrested after she was spotted in the wee hours Monday removing trash from a can and dispersing it on the ground in the parking lot at the store at 2201 Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. When an officer arrived on the scene, he determined that Coulliette had been previously banned from the store.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: An empty vessel makes the most noise
10 p.m., Rosewood Street and Walnut Avenue, Bunnell. Noise complaint. A Palm Coast man called in a noise complaint, requesting the officer bring a certified decibel reader. The responding officer did but, much to the resident’s upset, found the noise level to be within the allowed range when he got there.
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
fox35orlando.com
Florida bicyclist found with enough fentanyl to kill 4,000 people, deputies say
FLAGER COUNTY, Fla. - A 53-year-old man who was riding a bike in Flagler County was arrested after a deputy found enough fentanyl on the man to kill 4,000 people. Deputies arrested James Donald Forbes Jr. on Tuesday around 9 p.m. after he was spotted riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the road with no reflectors, deputies said.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Rick Staly Shares His Perspective for County Commission District 4 Race
What Voters Might Want to Know About the Flagler County Commission District 4 Election. Up until now I have chosen to make no public comment or endorsements in the Flagler County Commission District 4 election. But, after listening to the two remaining candidates debate at various forums, I now feel compelled to provide my thoughts to the community as the voters have two very different candidates – one candidate that is thoughtful, articulate and understands the issues and the other candidate that has spewed the defund the police mantra and philosophy. The “defund the police” candidate is NPA Jane Gentile-Youd.
WESH
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
Officials: Florida woman arrested for allegedly giving toddler fentanyl candy
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly giving a toddler fentanyl candy, officials say. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old’s grandparents noticed the child became lethargic Monday evening. The grandparents believe it happened after the child allegedly got candy from Jessica Martinez.
Deputies: Dozens of businesses busted for underage sales of alcohol, tobacco in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county.
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
click orlando
Man convicted of first-degree murder in fatal Daytona Beach shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following a three-day trial, a Georgia man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for his involvement in a fatal Daytona Beach shooting more than two years ago. In September 2020, Jaquez Head, 23, along with three other men, showed up at a woman’s Daytona Beach...
WCJB
School bus, two other vehicles wreck on U.S. 301 in Marion County
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-vehicle crash, including a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, left as many as six people injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra near Northeast 155th Street Road. A car was stopped behind a bus in the northbound lanes of the highway.
fox35orlando.com
Good Samaritan reunited with father, toddler he pulled from wreckage
PALM COAST, Fla. - "I never knew how exciting it was to stand. It’s a blessing, for real," said Eddie Rivera is recovering from a crash that briefly left him in a coma. Three months ago, Rivera and his young son, Leo, and others were inside a vehicle that rolled several times as they were on the way to Flagler Beach for the Fourth of July.
askflagler.com
Rick Staly Issues Sharp Criticism of Candidate Jane Gentile-Youd Ahead of Election
UPDATE 7:06 pm: A statement provided by Jane Gentile-Youd on Facebook reads as follows: “He threatened to sue the county so they cut $600,000 from transportation budget. Took money from reserves.. Cut other programs and in addition to his inflated 50% increase from 2016 his maintenance expenses for his cars boats and buildings are EXTRA depletions from the general fund budget. He also keeps all money from fines he collects. He pays over $2.280,000 for 24 employees average $100,000 each. I HATE untruths.”
WCJB
‘It’s very sad’: Neighbors outraged after a Putnam County mother exposes her toddler to fentanyl
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Jessica Martinez, of 39, was arrested after giving candy to her two-year old toddler that she said, was covered with fentanyl. The child’s grandparents said the toddler became lethargic after eating the candy. “The child was passing out, in and out of consciousness, in the...
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed in collision on Enterprise Road in Orange City, police say
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Orange City Wednesday night, according to police. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Enterprise Road, just south of Volusia Avenue. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win four...
mynews13.com
FEMA disaster recovery site up and running in Volusia County
With many Central Florida families still trying to recover from Hurricane Ian, federal officials say extra support is available in Volusia County through a FEMA disaster recovery center. What You Need To Know. A new FEMA recovery center has been opened in Volusia County. Officials say it's there to help...
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
