Flagler County, FL

Palm Coast Fire Department Passes the Torch to the Next Generation

PALM COAST, Fla. (October 14, 2022) – In a ceremony filled with promotions, the passing of the torch, and a sense of pride in an agency’s legacy, it was more than the sterile change of command that can often take place in government. At the Palm Coast Community...
Public’s Help Sought to Name Flagler Sheriff’s Explosives Detection K9

There’s a new four-legged deputy at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and he needs a name. FCSO is asking the public for suggestions on its social media accounts on what to name the newest addition to the K9 Unit, a black Labrador Retriever who was born on November 19, 2021 and will be fully trained in explosives ordinance detection before he hits the streets in February 2023.
Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid

DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time after rifling through trash at Family Discount Mart

A Leesburg woman was sentenced to jail time after rifling through trash at the Family Discount Mart. Amanda Doris Coulliette, 22, was arrested after she was spotted in the wee hours Monday removing trash from a can and dispersing it on the ground in the parking lot at the store at 2201 Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. When an officer arrived on the scene, he determined that Coulliette had been previously banned from the store.
COPS CORNER: An empty vessel makes the most noise

10 p.m., Rosewood Street and Walnut Avenue, Bunnell. Noise complaint. A Palm Coast man called in a noise complaint, requesting the officer bring a certified decibel reader. The responding officer did but, much to the resident’s upset, found the noise level to be within the allowed range when he got there.
Rick Staly Shares His Perspective for County Commission District 4 Race

What Voters Might Want to Know About the Flagler County Commission District 4 Election. Up until now I have chosen to make no public comment or endorsements in the Flagler County Commission District 4 election. But, after listening to the two remaining candidates debate at various forums, I now feel compelled to provide my thoughts to the community as the voters have two very different candidates – one candidate that is thoughtful, articulate and understands the issues and the other candidate that has spewed the defund the police mantra and philosophy. The “defund the police” candidate is NPA Jane Gentile-Youd.
Officials: Florida woman arrested for allegedly giving toddler fentanyl candy

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly giving a toddler fentanyl candy, officials say. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old’s grandparents noticed the child became lethargic Monday evening. The grandparents believe it happened after the child allegedly got candy from Jessica Martinez.
School bus, two other vehicles wreck on U.S. 301 in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-vehicle crash, including a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, left as many as six people injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra near Northeast 155th Street Road. A car was stopped behind a bus in the northbound lanes of the highway.
Good Samaritan reunited with father, toddler he pulled from wreckage

PALM COAST, Fla. - "I never knew how exciting it was to stand. It’s a blessing, for real," said Eddie Rivera is recovering from a crash that briefly left him in a coma. Three months ago, Rivera and his young son, Leo, and others were inside a vehicle that rolled several times as they were on the way to Flagler Beach for the Fourth of July.
Rick Staly Issues Sharp Criticism of Candidate Jane Gentile-Youd Ahead of Election

UPDATE 7:06 pm: A statement provided by Jane Gentile-Youd on Facebook reads as follows: “He threatened to sue the county so they cut $600,000 from transportation budget. Took money from reserves.. Cut other programs and in addition to his inflated 50% increase from 2016 his maintenance expenses for his cars boats and buildings are EXTRA depletions from the general fund budget. He also keeps all money from fines he collects. He pays over $2.280,000 for 24 employees average $100,000 each. I HATE untruths.”
FEMA disaster recovery site up and running in Volusia County

With many Central Florida families still trying to recover from Hurricane Ian, federal officials say extra support is available in Volusia County through a FEMA disaster recovery center. What You Need To Know. A new FEMA recovery center has been opened in Volusia County. Officials say it's there to help...
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
