Saint Peter, MN

Gospel singer Trey McLaughlin helps St. Peter students find their voice

By By CARSON HUGHES
St. Peter Herald
 2 days ago

St. Peter High School choir students were given a rare opportunity to learn from a famed gospel vocalist whose work appears on a Grammy-nominated album.

Members of the Saints choir in grades 9-12 were joined by students from Jordan and New Prague in the St. Peter High School Performing Arts Center for two full school days of music tutelage by Trey McLaughlin on Oct. 3 and 4.

McLaughlin is a vocalist, composer, and music educator known for his work as a solo artist and the arranger behind his own ensemble the Sounds of Zamar. McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar have toured the globe and their rendition of {span}“Chasing After You,” was featured on the VaShawn Mitchell album “Triumphant,” which was nominated for the 2010 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album.

He currently serves as the Director of Worship and Arts for the Tabernacle Baptist Church of his hometown, Augusta, Georgia. In addition, McLaughlin taught as an adjunct professor for the University of St. Thomas, where he instructed St. Peter High School Choir Director Bri Bergstrom who was pursuing her Master’s degree.

Since joining the St. Peter High School faculty, Bergstrom has made it her goal to bring students into contact with McLaughlin’s unique teaching style.

“I absolutely fell in love with him and his style of teaching and my students have done a ton of his music, but to have the opportunity for him to be here in person is a huge deal,” said Bergstrom. “This has been years in the works.”

Students from all three school districts formed a ring around McLaughlin on the performing arts stage while the guest artist taught them how to sing arrangements of gospel music, contemporary pop mashups and showtunes.

“It’s really nice to have such a knowledgeable person, especially someone as passionate as Trey,” said St. Peter High School senior Eleanor Kennedy. “And also it’s really nice, as someone who is interested in music as a career, to know that it is possible that there are people out there doing this.”

In keeping with the tradition of passing down music orally, McLaughlin taught the young vocalists without the use of sheet music. Instead, students learned to sing by ear — listening to McLaughlin sing their parts and then repeating it back to him. The choir then performed to the rhythm of the piano or drum played by McLaughlin.

“It’s even easier sometimes to learn without sheet music,’ said St. Peter senior Anders Dixon. “Because then you just get this feeling of the words and you’re just kind of there and you’re learning. It’s hard to explain. It’s a beautiful experience.”

Bergstrom has integrated this method of teaching into her own lesson plans, so many St. Peter students said it was easy to follow along.

“It kind of goes back to how we were taught when we were little. We never used sheet music, we always just learned by ear in St. Peter,” said junior Grace Tollefson. “So I don’t think it’s been too difficult. It also gives you the opportunity to put your own little signature on things.”

Learning how to not just hit the note but sing with passion was a key lesson McLaughlin imparted on the students. Kennedy, Dixon, Tollefson and senior Magnus Soderlund are all players in St. Peter’s upcoming performance of “Shrek The Musical” and hope to infuse these lessons into rendition of the fall musical.

“Sometimes you just have to put some attitude behind it,” said Soderland. “He’s been preaching that the entire time. He keeps on telling people to put some stank behind it.”

#Gospel Music#Gospel Choir#Gospel Singer
St. Peter Herald

St. Peter Herald

