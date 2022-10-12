Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier names the team to beat in the MLB playoffs
The NLDS and the ALDS are underway, and people are making their World Series picks. Former MLB star Todd Frazier is the latest to signal out a team to beat in the playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what the N.J. native said on ESPN’s “Get...
New York Mets: Top 5 free agents the team should retain
One busy offseason lies ahead for the New York Mets. Following a disappointing early playoff exit, the team has many core players set to be free agents. It starts with the rotation where, aside from Max Scherzer, the rest of the group can potentially go. Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker both have player options and are expected to opt-out. A mutual option between the team and Chris Bassitt will make for a fascinating call. Carlos Carrasco has a club option and seems unlikely to be back.
Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach
Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
Boomer convinced Theo Epstein will be Mets next team president
Boomer Esiason will not be deterred in his belief that Steve Cohen’s big hire to be the next Mets team president will be Theo Epstein despite it not happening last year.
Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road
Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
WATCH: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton blasts homer vs. Guardians after umpire misses a pitch
Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton belted his 10th home run in 20 career postseason games Friday afternoon.
Gerrit Cole answered the call and gave the Yankees an ace-like performance: "It was very special for me"
On a day in which several aces around the league struggled, New York Yankees’ Game 1 starter Gerrit Cole was marvelous on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians. The Yanks struck first and won 4-1 behind some excellent mound work from the right-hander. Cole, who allowed an AL-leading 33...
How Yankees' Nestor Cortes transformed from struggling no-name to nasty (and beloved) star
NEW YORK — Catcher Kyle Higashioka often roams the Yankees clubhouse before games wearing a T-shirt picturing Aaron Judge as a little leaguer. Reliever Domingo German’s locker room attire usually includes a sleeveless hoodie that’s up. Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes mostly opts for the tee that many...
Guardians' ace Shane Bieber reveals how he will approach the Yankees' lineup
A couple of years ago, in 2020, the New York Yankees were facing a pitcher who won the Triple Crown in the shortened season and was head and shoulders the best in baseball: Shane Bieber. The setting was Game 1 of the Wild Card series back then. That game was...
Yankees' Nestor Cortes has one big advantage in Friday's ALDS Game 2
The New York Yankees have a one-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, but they will be looking to secure Game 2 on Friday afternoon after a rainout and postponement on Thursday. Nestor Cortés will take the mound against 2020 Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber, but the...
Yankees SP Nestor Cortes speaks on proving doubters wrong and new playoff role
At the beginning of the 2022 season, nobody anticipated that New York Yankees starter Nestor Cortés would become one of the best pitchers in baseball. Cortes has been a journeyman since joining the MLB back in 2018 with the Baltimore Orioles. He pitched in 4.2 innings before taking his talents to the Bronx in 2019, pitching 66.2 innings with a 5.67 ERA.
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees' range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants' turnaround
The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
Yankees drop Game 2 of ALDS as offense goes quiet
Looking to take a two-game lead in the ALDS, the New York Yankees entered Friday afternoon‘s contest with star pitcher Nestor Cortés on the mound. While Cortes performed admirably, giving up two earned runs over 5.0 innings, including six hits, the Yankees were unable to emerge victorious as their offense faltered in high-leverage moments.
New York Giants getting extraordinary value out of rookie TE Daniel Bellinger
The New York Giants entered the 2022 offseason with questions at tight end. They moved on from multiple veterans they had a year ago. Joe Schoen was limited with cap space, and the team could not add a proven player in free agency. Then, in the draft, the Giants finally got a tight end with upside in the fourth round.
Washington Square News
A eulogy to this season’s New York Mets
They have done it again. Another New York Mets season has come to an end, and they have nothing to show for it except heartbreak and disappointment. This year’s Mets were supposed to be the real deal. They finally had an owner willing to spend the highest payroll in the history of baseball, two all-time great starters Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and a truly elite season from closer Edwin Diaz. The team’s 10.5 game lead in the division in June was so big that it had only been blown three times in MLB history. However, none of that mattered, as they only played three postseason games and then were sent home by the San Diego Padres.
NBC Sports
Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday
NEW YORK — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday. Major League Baseball called the game more than seven hours before the scheduled 7:37 p.m. pitch.
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks ‘not happy’ riding pine, waiting for chance to do something
NEW YORK — Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks didn’t have to look at Friday’s Game 2 ALDS lineup card. He knew he’d be back on the bench again with Harrison Bader in center and rookie Oswaldo Cabrera manning left. He was right. Hicks sat out all 10...
How Nestor Cortes matches up against Cleveland in Yankees playoff debut
The Hialeah native gets the ball tomorrow for Game 2 of the American League Division Series for the Yankees. Nestor Cortes has faced the 2022 Guardians twice this year with great success, but how you succeed is just as important as whether you succeed or not for game-planning. He’ll face...
