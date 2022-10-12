ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Empire Sports Media

New York Mets: Top 5 free agents the team should retain

One busy offseason lies ahead for the New York Mets. Following a disappointing early playoff exit, the team has many core players set to be free agents. It starts with the rotation where, aside from Max Scherzer, the rest of the group can potentially go. Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker both have player options and are expected to opt-out. A mutual option between the team and Chris Bassitt will make for a fascinating call. Carlos Carrasco has a club option and seems unlikely to be back.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach

Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Bronxville, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
NJ.com

Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road

Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pepitone
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Phil Rizzuto
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Alex Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#The New York Yankees#The St Louis Cardinals#Cleveland Guardians
NJ.com

Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants’ turnaround

The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
NFL
Empire Sports Media

Yankees drop Game 2 of ALDS as offense goes quiet

Looking to take a two-game lead in the ALDS, the New York Yankees entered Friday afternoon‘s contest with star pitcher Nestor Cortés on the mound. While Cortes performed admirably, giving up two earned runs over 5.0 innings, including six hits, the Yankees were unable to emerge victorious as their offense faltered in high-leverage moments.
BRONX, NY
Washington Square News

A eulogy to this season’s New York Mets

They have done it again. Another New York Mets season has come to an end, and they have nothing to show for it except heartbreak and disappointment. This year’s Mets were supposed to be the real deal. They finally had an owner willing to spend the highest payroll in the history of baseball, two all-time great starters Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and a truly elite season from closer Edwin Diaz. The team’s 10.5 game lead in the division in June was so big that it had only been blown three times in MLB history. However, none of that mattered, as they only played three postseason games and then were sent home by the San Diego Padres.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports

Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday

NEW YORK — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday. Major League Baseball called the game more than seven hours before the scheduled 7:37 p.m. pitch.
CLEVELAND, OH
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy