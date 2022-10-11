ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors Preseason: Moses Moody, JaMychal Green, James Wiseman help roll Trail Blazers, 131-98

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6LwF_0iVwTXyo00
(Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

After dropping their first loss in the preseason on Sunday to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors were back on the court against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at Chase Center.

Despite the absence of most of their core pieces, including Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney, the Warriors steamrolled past the Trail Blazers on Tuesday in blowout fashion.

Led by Moses Moody, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman, six members of the Warriors tallied double-figure scoring performances on the way to a 131-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Moody impressed with the opportunity to start, scoring 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 shooting from deep. The sophomore guard added three boards, two steals, a block and an assist in 23 minutes.

Green added another 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field with eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in 20 minutes. Green heated up from beyond the arc, drilling four triples on five attempts from long distance.

Wiseman continued his strong start to the preseason, notching 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes against the Trail Blazers.

Although he didn’t register a bucket, Donte DiVincenzo served as a facilitator against Portland, dishing out a game-high 10 assists. DiVincenzo added seven boards, three steals and a block in 23 minutes.

2022 second-round pick Ryan Rollins got involved with the scoring, tallying 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field with five assists in 16 minutes off the bench on Tuesday night.

The Warriors will have one final preseason game before the start of the regular season. The Warriors will host the Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center at 7 p.m. PT for the last preseason contest of the 2022 campaign.

