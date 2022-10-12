ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

soultracks.com

Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11

(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
MUSIC
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Tom DeLonge teases new Blink-182 as “the best album of our career”

Tom DeLonge has shared his reaction to the news of Blink-182 reuniting for a huge world tour and new music. The news, announced earlier today (October 11), was shared via a tongue-in-cheek video which confirmed that the band would be back with the classic line-up of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Blink-182 Releases First New Single in Nearly 10 Years: Listen to 'Edging'

Blink-182 has officially returned to your speakers!. The band released "Edging" on Friday, marking their first new single in nearly 10 years with core members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker all working together in the studio. The song comes just days after the iconic pop-punk trio announced that they would be reuniting for a 2023 World Tour and releasing a new album next year.
MUSIC
NME

Criss Angel almost killed Ginuwine in magic stunt gone wrong

R&B star Ginuwine was almost killed by magician Criss Angel while partaking in a stunt for an upcoming TV show. For a segment on Magic With The Stars, Ginuwine was asked to hold his breath underwater while submerged in a glass cube. A video obtained by the Daily Mail sees...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ Hits No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay

Burna Boy lands his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart as “Last Last” captures first place on the chart dated Oct. 15. The single climbs from the runner-up spot after a 9% increase in weekly plays made it the most-played song on U.S. monitored R&B/hip-hop stations in the week ending Oct. 9, according to Luminate.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Listen to Dylan’s poignant new track ‘Blue’

Dylan has shared her new single ‘Blue’ – you can listen to the song below. The rising star, real name Natasha Woods, is gearing up to release her forthcoming new mixtape ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’, which is set for release on October 28 via Island Records.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Music: Check Out The New Blink-182 Single "Edging."

Check out the new Blink-182 single "Edging." Shirley Manson Once Pooped in a Cheating Boyfriend's Cereal. Carrie Underwood may think she's cornered the market when it comes to avenging herself against an unfaithful man. But she's got nothing on Garbage singer Shirley Manson. When she was 18 years old, Shirley...
HOUSTON, TX
NME

Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’

The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
MUSIC
NME

Watch the trailer for ‘Let There Be Drums!’ featuring Taylor Hawkins’ last known interview

Greenwich Entertainment have shared the first trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a documentary set to premiere later this month. The film is directed by Justin Kreutzmann — the son of The Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann — and according to its synopsis, will focus on “the art of drumming [and] the musicians who’ve mastered it”. In addition Kreutzmann, Let There Be Drums! will feature interviews with a swathe of the world’s best-known drummers, including one of Taylor Hawkins’ final-ever interviews before his passing in March.
MUSIC
NME

TikTok’s new creator credit tool might revolutionise content-creating forever

When you’re a creator, all you want is recognition and respect. Social media now makes it so easy to show the diverse idiosyncrasies of creative people everywhere and this will, of course, bring inspiration – but there’s a problem with how creation is respected in the digital world. Many original creators’ work is overlooked because it’s buried under the internet landfill; all this work is done for no acclaim or no reward. Alternatively, creators are ignored for their talents or art in favour of the more influential ones; the latter is a problem seen heavily on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

