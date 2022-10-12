Read full article on original website
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
soultracks.com
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
NME
Tom DeLonge teases new Blink-182 as “the best album of our career”
Tom DeLonge has shared his reaction to the news of Blink-182 reuniting for a huge world tour and new music. The news, announced earlier today (October 11), was shared via a tongue-in-cheek video which confirmed that the band would be back with the classic line-up of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.
NME
Bruno Mars confirms Silk Sonic will not be submitting their album for Grammys consideration
Bruno Mars has confirmed that Silk Sonic will not be submitting their debut album for consideration at next year’s Grammys. Mars and Anderson .Paak released ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ in November 2021, featuring the singles ‘Leave The Door Open’, ‘Skate’ and ‘Smokin Out The Window’.
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
NME
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
Queen releases previously unheard song featuring late Freddie Mercury
Legendary British rock band Queen released a lyric video Thursday for a previously unheard song called "Face it Alone," featuring late lead singer Freddie Mercury.
ETOnline.com
Blink-182 Releases First New Single in Nearly 10 Years: Listen to 'Edging'
Blink-182 has officially returned to your speakers!. The band released "Edging" on Friday, marking their first new single in nearly 10 years with core members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker all working together in the studio. The song comes just days after the iconic pop-punk trio announced that they would be reuniting for a 2023 World Tour and releasing a new album next year.
NME
Criss Angel almost killed Ginuwine in magic stunt gone wrong
R&B star Ginuwine was almost killed by magician Criss Angel while partaking in a stunt for an upcoming TV show. For a segment on Magic With The Stars, Ginuwine was asked to hold his breath underwater while submerged in a glass cube. A video obtained by the Daily Mail sees...
Billboard
Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ Hits No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay
Burna Boy lands his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart as “Last Last” captures first place on the chart dated Oct. 15. The single climbs from the runner-up spot after a 9% increase in weekly plays made it the most-played song on U.S. monitored R&B/hip-hop stations in the week ending Oct. 9, according to Luminate.
NME
Dan Auerbach’s band The Arcs announce first album in eight years, ‘Electrophonic Chronic’
Dan Auerbach‘s band The Arcs have announced their first album in eight years, ‘Electrophonic Chronic’. The Black Keys frontman’s side project released their debut studio record, ‘Yours, Dreamily’, back in 2015. Its 12-track follow-up is due to arrive on January 27, 2023 via Auerbach’s own label Easy Eye Sound (pre-order here).
NME
Story Of The Year announce new album ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ and share title track
Story Of The Year have announced details of their new album ‘Tear Me To Pieces’. Check out the title track below. Taken from the new album due out on March 10, ‘Tear Me To Pieces’ is a hard-hitting and catchy track that guitarist Ryan Phillips described as ‘definitive’ of the band.
NME
Listen to Dylan’s poignant new track ‘Blue’
Dylan has shared her new single ‘Blue’ – you can listen to the song below. The rising star, real name Natasha Woods, is gearing up to release her forthcoming new mixtape ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’, which is set for release on October 28 via Island Records.
iheart.com
Music: Check Out The New Blink-182 Single "Edging."
Check out the new Blink-182 single "Edging." Shirley Manson Once Pooped in a Cheating Boyfriend's Cereal. Carrie Underwood may think she's cornered the market when it comes to avenging herself against an unfaithful man. But she's got nothing on Garbage singer Shirley Manson. When she was 18 years old, Shirley...
NME
Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’
The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
NME
Julian Casablancas on The Strokes’ seventh album: “lotta jumping to conclusions”
Julian Casablancas has shared an update on the progress of The Strokes’ seventh album. His comments follow producer Rick Rubin revealing during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, that he’s working on a new album with the band, having recently completed a recording session with them in Costa Rica.
NME
Watch the trailer for ‘Let There Be Drums!’ featuring Taylor Hawkins’ last known interview
Greenwich Entertainment have shared the first trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a documentary set to premiere later this month. The film is directed by Justin Kreutzmann — the son of The Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann — and according to its synopsis, will focus on “the art of drumming [and] the musicians who’ve mastered it”. In addition Kreutzmann, Let There Be Drums! will feature interviews with a swathe of the world’s best-known drummers, including one of Taylor Hawkins’ final-ever interviews before his passing in March.
NME
TikTok’s new creator credit tool might revolutionise content-creating forever
When you’re a creator, all you want is recognition and respect. Social media now makes it so easy to show the diverse idiosyncrasies of creative people everywhere and this will, of course, bring inspiration – but there’s a problem with how creation is respected in the digital world. Many original creators’ work is overlooked because it’s buried under the internet landfill; all this work is done for no acclaim or no reward. Alternatively, creators are ignored for their talents or art in favour of the more influential ones; the latter is a problem seen heavily on TikTok.
