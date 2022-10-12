Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee football: Peyton Manning identifies Hendon Hooker as a difference-maker
No. 3 Alabama football travels to Knoxville for a key clash against No. 6 Tennessee Saturday in one of the most anticipated games of the 2022 college football season. Both College GameDay and SEC Nation will broadcast live from Tennessee’s campus. Legendary Vols quarterback Peyton Manning will serve as the guest picker on GameDay. Ahead of all that, Manning joined former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy on McElroy’s podcast Always College Football, and identified Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker as one key that could make a difference in the game’s result.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tony Vitello Narrates Third Saturday In October Hype Video
There are few people that fire up Tennessee fans as much as Vol baseball coach Tony Vitello. That’s who Tennessee turned to narrate its Third Saturday in October hype video. A strong choice indeed. Of course, getting Tennessee fans excite for Saturday’s top 10 matchup inside Neyland Stadium isn’t...
utdailybeacon.com
On eve of Alabama game, Plowman says athletic success, campus growth 'interrelated'
As media outlets descended onto campus Friday ahead of the most-anticipated game in college football, Chancellor Donde Plowman sat down with alumnus and SEC Network host Paul Finebaum (‘78) on a live taping of his show to discuss the recent success of the football team and the state of the university heading into the home game against Alabama.
Bold predictions: Alabama at Tennessee
Tennessee is almost to the midway point of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the big win at LSU last week, Tennessee, now ranked sixth in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium to take on Alabama on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockytopinsider.com
Top 100 Recruit Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Four-star Alabama defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker is visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s top 10 matchup between the Vols and the Crimson Tide. Parker is a long time Tennessee target who took a pair of unofficial visits to Knoxville this spring before committing to Penn State. The 6-foot-4, 250 pound defensive lineman eventually backed off his pledge to the Nittany Lions in early August and is making his first trip to Tennessee since.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis reveals Peyton Manning has a 'closely-guarded secret' for College GameDay
Peyton Manning apparently has something up his sleeve for Tennessee fans that’s being kept secret according to Rece Davis of College GameDay. Manning will be the guest picker for Saturday’s show in Knoxville. Here’s a look at the teaser from Davis:. Davis said Manning’s comedic timing is...
rockytopinsider.com
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
utdailybeacon.com
No. 16 Tennessee targets fifth straight win against out-of-form LSU
No. 16 Tennessee soccer returns to Knoxville to welcome the LSU Tigers who hope for a quick turnaround after a big defeat last time out. The Lady Vols were victorious in their busy schedule last week, recording wins at Missouri and Georgia to push Tennessee up into No. 16. The 2-0 win against Georgia was the team's fourth in a row and with the pointy end of this season fast approaching, the SEC preseason favorites are finding their rhythm at the right time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Just In: College GameDay Guest Picker Announced
ESPN's flagship college football show, College GameDay, is back in Knoxville for the second consecutive Tennessee home game. Last time out, Knoxville native and WWE female wrestler Bianca Belair was the guest picker. This time, legendary VFL, NFL Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl ...
utdailybeacon.com
No. 16 Lady Vols’ win streak comes to an end after 0-0 tie with LSU
The Lady Vols’ four game SEC win streak came to an end on Friday when they tied with the LSU Tigers 0-0. “I mean, it's better than a loss,” head coach Joe Kirt said. “It’s against the West division teams, so we're still 4-0 in the east. That's important in terms of winning, but obviously dropping points in the overall conference race is frustrating.”
College GameDay Announces Official Celebrity Guest Picker For Knoxville Show
ESPN's College GameDay has officially announced who this week's guest picker will be, and it's a good one. Tennessee legend Peyton Manning will join Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and the rest of the College GameDay crew for the show in Knoxville this Saturday. Manning will no doubt be ...
Don’t have tickets for the Alabama game? Here’s where to watch the game
Seats to the Vols games are in high demand this year, with some tickets reselling for as much as $8,000 a piece. For those who don't have a ticket, here are some great options to watch the game with other fans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin Scarbinsky: Saban broke Tennessee once. He could do it again on Saturday.
Football time in Tennessee. Third Saturday in October. Leaves changing. The colors red and orange blending and clashing. It’s coming fast, and it can’t get here soon enough. For the first time in ages, Alabama and Tennessee are going to play a game of American football that will not arrive at the opening kickoff as a foregone conclusion.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals uniform combination in advance of Saturday's game vs. Alabama
Tennessee isn’t messing around with alternate looks or orange pants this weekend. The Volunteers will wear their traditional home uniforms — white helmet with the Orange “T”, orange jerseys with the white numbers and white pants with orange stripes. Most books have Tennessee an underdog by...
wvlt.tv
‘Born to coach:’ A look at Coach Heupel’s legendary history
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In just his second season on Rocky Top, Head Coach Josh Heupel is turning the Tennessee Football program around. He knows a thing or two about success. The son of a football coach, Heupel was around the game before he was out of diapers, but he...
wvlt.tv
Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Saturday is the big game between #6 Tennessee and #3 Alabama from Neyland Stadium. It’s going to make for an electric atmosphere, but it’s also a tough ticket. Ticket prices on secondary markets are going for over $400, and that’s for seats upstairs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols look to carry momentum into Fayetteville
Tennessee (10-8, 4-2) is looking to build on its recent success as they travel to face Arkansas (11-5, 2-4) in a two-match series this weekend. Tennessee found its rhythm on defense this past weekend against South Carolina and set a season-high 21 blocks on Saturday. Freshman middle blocker Klaudia Pawlik set a career high in blocks on Saturday with 10.
tdalabamamag.com
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video
It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
'We Want Queen Dolly' || UT students want Dolly Parton to be College GameDay's guest picker
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — College GameDay has yet to announce who the celebrity guest picker will be for its return to Knoxville on the Third Saturday in October, and the rumor mill is going off the rails with who it could be. If East Tennessee is ever given the option,...
Comments / 0