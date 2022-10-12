ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee football: Peyton Manning identifies Hendon Hooker as a difference-maker

No. 3 Alabama football travels to Knoxville for a key clash against No. 6 Tennessee Saturday in one of the most anticipated games of the 2022 college football season. Both College GameDay and SEC Nation will broadcast live from Tennessee’s campus. Legendary Vols quarterback Peyton Manning will serve as the guest picker on GameDay. Ahead of all that, Manning joined former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy on McElroy’s podcast Always College Football, and identified Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker as one key that could make a difference in the game’s result.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tony Vitello Narrates Third Saturday In October Hype Video

There are few people that fire up Tennessee fans as much as Vol baseball coach Tony Vitello. That’s who Tennessee turned to narrate its Third Saturday in October hype video. A strong choice indeed. Of course, getting Tennessee fans excite for Saturday’s top 10 matchup inside Neyland Stadium isn’t...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

On eve of Alabama game, Plowman says athletic success, campus growth 'interrelated'

As media outlets descended onto campus Friday ahead of the most-anticipated game in college football, Chancellor Donde Plowman sat down with alumnus and SEC Network host Paul Finebaum (‘78) on a live taping of his show to discuss the recent success of the football team and the state of the university heading into the home game against Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Bold predictions: Alabama at Tennessee

Tennessee is almost to the midway point of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the big win at LSU last week, Tennessee, now ranked sixth in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium to take on Alabama on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Top 100 Recruit Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Four-star Alabama defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker is visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s top 10 matchup between the Vols and the Crimson Tide. Parker is a long time Tennessee target who took a pair of unofficial visits to Knoxville this spring before committing to Penn State. The 6-foot-4, 250 pound defensive lineman eventually backed off his pledge to the Nittany Lions in early August and is making his first trip to Tennessee since.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week

No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

No. 16 Tennessee targets fifth straight win against out-of-form LSU

No. 16 Tennessee soccer returns to Knoxville to welcome the LSU Tigers who hope for a quick turnaround after a big defeat last time out. The Lady Vols were victorious in their busy schedule last week, recording wins at Missouri and Georgia to push Tennessee up into No. 16. The 2-0 win against Georgia was the team's fourth in a row and with the pointy end of this season fast approaching, the SEC preseason favorites are finding their rhythm at the right time.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Josh Heupel
VolunteerCountry

Just In: College GameDay Guest Picker Announced

ESPN's flagship college football show, College GameDay, is back in Knoxville for the second consecutive Tennessee home game.  Last time out, Knoxville native and WWE female wrestler Bianca Belair was the guest picker.  This time, legendary VFL, NFL Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

No. 16 Lady Vols’ win streak comes to an end after 0-0 tie with LSU

The Lady Vols’ four game SEC win streak came to an end on Friday when they tied with the LSU Tigers 0-0. “I mean, it's better than a loss,” head coach Joe Kirt said. “It’s against the West division teams, so we're still 4-0 in the east. That's important in terms of winning, but obviously dropping points in the overall conference race is frustrating.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Saturday is the big game between #6 Tennessee and #3 Alabama from Neyland Stadium. It’s going to make for an electric atmosphere, but it’s also a tough ticket. Ticket prices on secondary markets are going for over $400, and that’s for seats upstairs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols look to carry momentum into Fayetteville

Tennessee (10-8, 4-2) is looking to build on its recent success as they travel to face Arkansas (11-5, 2-4) in a two-match series this weekend. Tennessee found its rhythm on defense this past weekend against South Carolina and set a season-high 21 blocks on Saturday. Freshman middle blocker Klaudia Pawlik set a career high in blocks on Saturday with 10.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video

It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner

ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
KNOXVILLE, TN

