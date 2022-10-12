ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 2

SavageQueenB
2d ago

I don't understand this state at all..everyone is suffering from inflation, there are ppl who want to work, they approved recreational marijuana for this state and it's making a huge success yet so many people who want to work can't get a decent paying job because no one will hire them because they couldn't pass a thc drug test..🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

ray skocaj
2d ago

But we can have a bar or liquor store everywhere hmmmm ! Does the state want to make money or what ? Just wondering

1470 WMBD

Peoria City Council gets update on SAFE-T Act

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria isn’t really giving an opinion just yet on all the controversy and confusion surrounding the cashless bail and pre-trial release provisions of the state’s “SAFE-T Act” — passed in 2021 but parts of which don’t take effect until January.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Opposition in Peoria City Council on any recreational marijuana expansion

PEORIA, Ill. – Not everyone on the Peoria city Council wants to see the number of marijuana dispensaries expand, even as there are at least several pending applications for such facilities. District 2 Council Member Chuck Grayeb — who suggested state cannabis revenue should help fund mental health and...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria City Council discusses pot policy

PEORIA, Ill. – City of Peoria administrators have a lot of feedback to go through when it comes to how and to what extent recreational cannabis dispensaries can locate in the city. The area currently has five pending applications for dispensaries, and some have locations in mind. Speaking of...
PEORIA, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
wcbu.org

Request to delay construction of Peoria’s next landfill is withdrawn

The company under contract to build Peoria's third landfill has officially withdrawn a request to delay construction. Green For Life Environmental Inc. (GFL), a Toronto-based waste management firm, purchased Peoria Disposal Company last year. In doing so, it assumed responsibility for developing Peoria City/County Landfill No. 3. Earlier this year,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County adopts annual tax levy

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County property owners will have to cough up a little more cash after the board of commissioners voted to adopt the annual tax levy Thursday. The property tax rate will remain flat at 82.41 cents per one hundred dollars of equalized assessed value....
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington approves new housing lots amid need

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Both Bloomington and Normal are facing a crisis; people want to live and work there, but there are not enough places for people to move in. As companies like Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm continue hiring in their twin cities locations, more people are moving to the area which is short on all types of housing. Both the city and town are hoping to move more construction plans forward to retain employees as residents.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Portraits of Peoria offers a high-tech glimpse of local history

High-tech history will come to life in the city’s downtown on Saturday morning when the Peoria Public Library (107 NE Monroe St.) goes “live” with a series of augmented-reality “Portraits of Peoria” murals adorning the building’s façade. In all, eight local artists contributed large scale portrait installations created to honor and help educate the public about the diverse and notable contributions of people who called Peoria their home.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

More cuts at Journal Star parent company

PEORIA, Ill. – Staff and printed editions of the Peoria Journal Star have been cut significantly over the years — now, the cuts may get worse. According to a company e-mail obtained by the Poynter Institute, parent company Gannett announced this week more cuts, on top of four hundred layoffs and four hundred open position cuts made months ago.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria business owner says she’s investing in the community

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christell Frausto said she fell in love with Peoria, specifically in the south end and the East Bluff, when she moved here seven years ago. Frausto owns Tequila Ria, a liquor store on Prospect, but she has plans to build a plaza that includes a restaurant for the community to enjoy. Frausto said the plaza would be a hub for the community.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Job and Resource Fair returns to help unemployed locals

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s ninth annual Job and Resource Fair returned to the Riverplex Center Thursday afternoon to provide options for those looking for employment. Businesses like OSF Healthcare, CEFCU, and Evonik were among the 25 employers with tables set up to give out information. The fair...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Early voting numbers across Central Illinois

(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
NORMAL, IL

