Pennie Lillian Creek
Pennie Lillian Creek, age 70, passed away peacefully in her sleep Oct. 9, 2022. She and her two brothers were born in Buffalo on June 23, 1952 to Darwin and Lillian Creek in Johnson County Memorial Hospital (now a residence) on High Street. David died at birth, and Doug died at age 2 — the three were the first set of triplets born at the Johnson County Memorial Hospital.
Lady Bison volleyball picks up two wins
It was a good weekend for Lady Bison volleyball as the team swept its two opponents, Rawlins and Torrington. While neither team was a conference opponent, the wins may still impact the team’s seeding ahead of the regional tournament, just two weeks away. Buffalo sits in second in the northeast with a 2-1 conference record and a 15-11-1 season record. But because of how competitive Buffalo’s conference is, coach Michelle Dahlberg said, seeding could come down to how the team plays in its non-conference matchups.
Havana good time: Three teams compete in this year’s Dancing with the Gillette Stars
GILLETTE —Although dance is by all means a display of art, it is also evidently a science. The chemistry between a couple is predominantly what makes the dance. The batting of an eye, the tilt of an eyebrow, the lift of a chin and the elongated limbs that bend and turn in ways that don’t seem possible all come together with footwork and timing that is truly formulaic.
