It was a good weekend for Lady Bison volleyball as the team swept its two opponents, Rawlins and Torrington. While neither team was a conference opponent, the wins may still impact the team’s seeding ahead of the regional tournament, just two weeks away. Buffalo sits in second in the northeast with a 2-1 conference record and a 15-11-1 season record. But because of how competitive Buffalo’s conference is, coach Michelle Dahlberg said, seeding could come down to how the team plays in its non-conference matchups.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO