Columbia Missourian
Parade for MU 2022 Homecoming to feature sensory-friendly area
It is Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The sun is shining on proud Mizzou fans wearing black and gold and lining the streets. You can hear the band warming up the Mizzou fight song from a few blocks away. The Golden Girls sparkle while waving their pompoms at the fans. It’s...
lakeexpo.com
310 Austin Circle, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049
This quintessential lakefront home is perfect for weekend fun or full time living. Light and bright with an open floor plan, loads of windows and vaulted ceilings. This home offers a striking lakefront living/dining area and large deck is just right for entertaining. Great kitchen with granite countertops, stone backsplash, stainless appliances all open to the dining and living room. The spacious master suite has his and her closets, walk-in shower and a jetted tub which is a perfect place to unwind after a day or fun on the water. And speaking of fun on the water, your concrete dock is not only a place to park your boat, but a great spot to sit and sip a few drinks and enjoy the scenery. As darkness closes in, enjoy the fire pit or move back up to the deck and create wonderful lake memories. Gentle driveway with hand-laid pavers. This delightful home is located in 6 Mile Cove in the beautiful Four Seasons community and affords full access to all Four Seasons amenities.
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
abc17news.com
Crews tear down dangerous property in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ.) A home in Jefferson City has been torn down after it was considered unsafe to the community. Jefferson City demolition workers are in the process of demolishing 407 East Capitol Ave. The building has been there for more than a century, but Housing Property Inspector Dave...
kwos.com
No CRT in JCMO schools
Many Jefferson City school parents were up in arms back last year when then Superintendent Larry Linthacum said a theoretical classroom discussion on current events could have included students talking about Critical Race Theory as a way to generate dialogue. Superintendent Bryan McGraw joined us on Wake Up Mid – Missouri …
lakeexpo.com
Best Drives For Fall Colors At Lake Of The Ozarks
The blue water of the Lake of the Ozarks sets the perfect backdrop for one of the most beautiful fall color tours in Missouri. The Lake stretches for nearly 100 miles, with 1,100 miles of shoreline—longer than the Pacific coastline of California. The Lake's bridges offer unparalleled vistas for...
kwos.com
Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location
One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
kwos.com
Candles start a JCMO fire
Investigators are blaming candles for a Jefferson City house fire Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the home on Cordell Street and found smoke coming from the home. They had it out quickly. no one was hurt. Firefighters say the fire started after some candles were knocked over.
krcgtv.com
Man sought after threatening movie screening
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is being sought by police after making violent threats in regard to a movie screening for a film he worked on. According to court documents, 42-year-old Kyle Piper is charged with 2nd-Degree Making a Terroristic Threat after he implied that he would kill those who attended a movie screening in the 2200 block of Nifong. Police say they were contacted by the film's director who said Piper, who had worked on the film, had posted a message on facebook that said "If there is ever a day to be a killer today is the day."
No one injured in Columbia house fire
Firefighters were at the scene Wednesday morning of a house fire in west Columbia. The post No one injured in Columbia house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
krcgtv.com
Barricaded suspect in Columbia, police on scene
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police posted to Facebook Friday morning about a barricaded suspect on North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia. They asked the public to avoid the area. We are working to get more information on the incident and will post more updates here as they become available.
Columbia Missourian
New details emerge about shipwreck near Boonville
BOONVILLE — With the sun shining brightly overhead and strong wind whistling through the sides of two boats on the Missouri River, a crew of U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) researchers sped down the river to revisit a recently discovered shipwreck site near Boonville early Thursday morning. Geologist Carrie Elliott...
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
Apartment standoff ends with Columbia man’s arrest
Police used an unspecified gas to end a standoff at a west Columbia apartment building on Friday. The post Apartment standoff ends with Columbia man’s arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MU Health Care neurologist explains early Alzheimer’s symptoms
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A doctor at MU Health Care is sharing the early signs to watch for when dealing with Alzheimer's disease. The disease is usually found in people 65 years and older. Alzheimer's reportedly impacts the lives of more than 6 million Americans. As of 2020, around 120,000 Missourians were diagnosed with the disease. The post MU Health Care neurologist explains early Alzheimer’s symptoms appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations
Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City on Thursday will close the 900th Block of Belair and the 2500th block of Royal Air from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Road closed signs will be posted. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes. For additional information, contact the Department of Public Works at (573) 634-6410. The post Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Judge Tosses Missouri Voter ID Lawsuit
Plaintiffs call the ruling a 'procedural pit stop' on the way to the Missouri Supreme Court
Sedalia police find person dead in home
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
