Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles

If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
Xbox believes PlayStation will remain on top after Activision deal

After the ink dries on the Activision-Blizzard acquisition, Microsoft reckons that Sony and Nintendo will still rule the roost when it comes to "traditional gaming." Based on what figures or statements? We just don't know. On its own website, Microsoft has outlined the positives of the oncoming acquisition for players, developers, and the industry as a whole, noting that customers will have more options with their purchasing power. Moreover, developers will benefit from "better revenue and fair marketplace rules through our app store principles" and the space within which games are marketed and promoted will become fairer, especially for those on mobile. It mentions that there will "greater competition in traditional gaming, where Sony and Nintendo will remain the biggest," but we're not sure what that is specifically referring to.
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch

Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
This GTA Classic Is Available on PS Plus in October

PlayStation Plus continues adding to its large catalog of games with both old and new titles. On Oct. 18, one of the best GTA games makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2002 classic first...
The Super Mario Movie Trailer: One Week Later - NVC 633

It's been a week since the Mario Movie trailer was released, and we finally have answers to the question "What if Mario from the hit video games sounded like Chris Pratt from the hit dinosaur movies?" We reflect on this watershed moment in voice casting, as well as discuss what games caught our attention this week and answer your question block questions.
Nintendo freezes Switch Sports online service after repeated crashes

Nintendo has temporarily disabled online services for Switch Sports after the most recent update caused repeated crashes before matches. Earlier this year, Nintendo followed up its best-selling video game, Wii Sports, with a spiritual successor for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Sports allowed players to challenge friends locally and online...
How to Play Retro Nintendo Games on Your Switch

Nintendo has a wide variety of classic and retro games that span multiple platforms. With Nintendo Switch, a large amount of NES, SNES, and N64 titles have been made available through emulation and Nintendo Switch Online. But what titles are available, and how can you play retro games on your...
Rising Sun Revolving Door

Right outside Yokohama’s old Chinatown, there is a revolving door on one side of an apartment building, painted in vivid turquoise. While most tourists walk past it without a single glance, an oft-overlooked historical marker indicates that it is, in fact, a valuable piece from the past. The apartment...
New Nintendo Switch Pokemon Split Pad Compact and Pro Controllers Are On Sale Now

HORI is giving their popular Split Pad Pro controller for the Nintendo Switch a more ergonomic redesign with a Compact edition (dubbed Split Pad Fit in Japan) that offers a less chunky, more Joy-Con-esque experience. Once again, they have partnered with the Pokemon Company to spice up the design. Interestingly, they have also released two new Pokemon-themed designs for the original Split Pad Pro, so it seems as though they will continue to sell both styles.
Pokemon Has Yet Another $500 Plush Up for Pre-Order

Pokemon has been around for decades now, and if there is one thing its executives know, it is how to turn a dollar. The franchise is one of the most profitable in the world, after all. From license deals to merch collaborations, Pokemon has done it all. And now, it seems The Pokemon Company has another massive $500 USD plush up for pre-order.
How to watch the Hyperluxe Oversight Apex Legends tournament

The third-party tournament scene in Apex Legends isn’t known for being plentiful. Thankfully, the Hyperluxe-backed Oversight tournament circuit aims to change all of that, providing the best teams in North America with a consistent tournament series with enough of a prize pool for teams to take the competition seriously.
Xbox says PlayStation is too big to fail without Call Of Duty

That’s right. Xbox and PlayStation are still arguing over the future of Call of Duty which doesn’t come as a surprise. After all, Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises there is. Still, we’ve been treading the same ground for quite some time. When Microsoft first unveiled their plans to acquire Activision, they assured fans that CoD would not become an Xbox exclusive for “several years,” later adding that this decision “wouldn’t be profitable” anyway.
Hearthstone players worried after devs tease Prince Renathal changes

Hearthstone players are concerned after the developers shared that they are looking into making changes to Prince Renathal, one of the most game-changing cards Blizzard has ever printed. Prince Renathal is easily one of the craziest cards Blizzard has ever put into their massively popular digital card game Hearthstone. The...
The Rock is coming back to Fortnite again

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is no stranger to Fortnite, as the Black Adam actor provides the voice for The Foundation in Epic’s battle royale and is even a playable character. But it turns out there’s more than one way – or two – for The Rock to show up in Fortnite. Epic announced that The Rock is getting a brand-new Fortnite skin starting Oct. 20, 2022, to celebrate his role in Black Adam.
