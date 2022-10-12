Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kuathletics.com
👟 Jayhawks Head to Stillwater for Weis-Crockett Invitational
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas cross country team will close out the regular season on Saturday, October 15, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at the Weis-Crockett Invitational. The race will be hosted by Oklahoma State at the OSU Cross Country Course. The men’s division will kick off the day with an...
kuathletics.com
🏐 KU Battles Texas Tech on Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 13-5 (3-3 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will play the 14-4 (3-2 Big 12) Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday (October 15) at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena with the match beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Celebrate and Kickoff Basketball Season with Late Night in the Phog
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 38th annual Late Night in the Phog opened the Kansas men’s and women’s basketball season with a bang in front of a packed Allen Fieldhouse. The night featured a performance from DJ Diesel, various competitions, and a booming crowd. The night began with...
kuathletics.com
⚽️ KU Returns Home to Play OU Thursday Night
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Soccer will play at Rock Chalk Park for the first time in 18 days on Thursday, Oct. 13, when it plays Oklahoma at 7 p.m. CT. Thursday night is Domestic Violence Awareness Night, with the intention to provide information about resources in the community, share about the impact of domestic violence and remember those who are no longer with us.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kuathletics.com
🏐 Balanced Jayhawks Defeat TCU 3-0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Returning to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, the Kansas volleyball team defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-20) on Wednesday evening. The Jayhawks improved their record record to 13-5 (3-3 Big 12), while TCU fell to 8-9 (3-3 Big 12). “We were solid on a...
Sooners Unveil Alternate Uniform Ahead Of Kansas Matchup
The University of Oklahoma football team revealed some new threads for their match-up against the Kansas Jayhawks this weekend. The Sooners are coming off of three straight losses, two of them by more than 30 points. Kansas on the other hand has had their most successful season since 2009, accumulating...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Kansas woman to make history Friday night as head football referee
For the first time in Kansas state high school football history, a woman will be head referee when Wamego's team visits Clearwater Friday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas’s Lance Leipold Addresses Nebraska, Wisconsin Job Openings
Amid a remarkable turnaround in Lawrence, the Jayhawks coach is being linked to several prominent open coaching positions.
KCTV 5
What to know about ‘Late Night in the Phog’
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks will raise their 2022 national championship banner at Allen Fieldhouse Friday night when the University of Kansas men’s and women’s basketball programs unofficially begin the 2022-23 season with the 38th annual ‘Late Night in the Phog.’. While admission for the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Four-star point guard commits to KU
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball got its third commit for the class of 2023. Elmarko Jackson announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on Thursday, according to 247 Sports. Jackson chose KU instead of Texas, Notre Dame, Miami, or Villanova. “It was just the culture they have,” Jackson said to 247 Sports. “Between Coach Self, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kuathletics.com
Bret Anthis
Bret Anthis joined the Kansas Men’s Basketball staff in October of 2022 as the program’s Director of Men’s Basketball Creative Video, serving as the Jayhawks’ primary video creator and producer. Anthis came to KU from Georgia Tech, where he was the director of multimedia content, serving...
KU ranked 2nd in Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll
IRVING, TX (KSNT) – The national champion Kansas Jayhawks begin the season ranked second in the Big 12. KU received four first place votes and 73 total points. Baylor is ranked first with five first place votes and 77 total points. The Jayhawks have two players on the All-Big 12 preseason team, including Jalen Wilson […]
WIBW
Topeka High’s Avery Zimmerman commits to Emporia State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A decision that was a no-brainer for Topeka High’s Avery Zimmerman. Zimmerman announced her commitment on her Twitter last week that she’s verbally committed to Emporia State. Zimmerman heads into her junior year with the trojans but her first two seasons were outstanding. Zimmerman...
A Guide to Late Night in the Phog 2022
Everything you need to know to enjoy Friday's festivities. Plus, Shaq!
kuathletics.com
🏀 Details for 38th Annual Late Night in the Phog Include the Kansas Athletics App Serving as Streaming Home
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 38th annual Late Night in the Phog presented by HY-VEE is set for this Friday at 6 p.m., inside historic Allen Fieldhouse, with the Official Kansas Athletics App serving as the exclusive spot to stream specific moments of the event for those not in attendance.
Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the free and reduced lunch program. With […] The post Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
Topeka West football coach stepping away from team
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West head football coach Russell Norton is stepping away from his role with the team. Principal John Buckendorff made the announcement Wednesday. Norton is stepping away for personal reasons, according to Buckendorff’s email to Topeka West parents. Defensive coordinator Tre Parker will step in as interim head coach. The Chargers play […]
Comments / 0