HPCwire
University of Bath Launches Azure-Based ‘Nimbus’ Cloud Supercomputer
The University of Bath has launched a new, cloud-based supercomputer, Nimbus, which the university is calling the “central pillar” of its new portfolio of cloud research computing environments. The university says that the launch of Nimbus marks it as the first university in the UK to move all of its high-performance computing workloads to cloud environments.
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Longtime Amazon execs retire; Madrona Venture Labs partner departs
Amazon has lost two longtime executives to retirement: Tom Taylor, senior vice president of Amazon Alexa, and Gregg Zehr, president of Lab126, the company’s hardware engineering group best known for creating its Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers. Insider first reported the news, and an Amazon spokesperson...
BBC
AI tools fail to reduce recruitment bias - study
Artificially intelligent hiring tools do not reduce bias or improve diversity, researchers say in a study. "There is growing interest in new ways of solving problems such as interview bias," the Cambridge University researchers say, in the journal Philosophy and Technology. The use of AI is becoming widespread - but...
Walmart Aims to Cure Healthcare Inequality With Research Program
Walmart has launched the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute (WHRI), a project the mammoth retailer said is designed to increase community access to healthcare research. “WHRI will be focused on innovative interventions and medications that can make a difference in underrepresented communities including older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations,” Walmart said in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 11).
TechCrunch
Google’s 3D video calling booths, Project Starline, will now be tested in the real world
Google will begin installing Project Starline prototypes in select partner offices for regular testing starting later this year, it noted. Until now, the 3D calling booths were found in Google’s offices in the U.S. where employees were able to test them for things like meetings, employee onboarding sessions, and more. The company had also invited more than 100 enterprise partners in areas like media, healthcare and retail to demo the technology in its offices and offer their feedback about the experience.
Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
HPCwire
NCSA Hosts First-Ever Energy Datathon
Oct. 12, 2022 — Four different teams of undergraduate and graduate students from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign competed in the first-ever energy Datathon hosted at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications. In the Datathon, students were given a sample challenge along with the training and tools needed for...
Inc.com
This Neuroscientist Built a Business by Reducing Waste. Steve Case Is Betting Millions It Will Work
Garry Copper wasn't supposed to be an entrepreneur. After completing a PhD in neuroscience in 2014, he was working at Northwestern University's medical school when he learned that some of his colleagues needed equipment that was lying unused in his lab. He began distributing the supplies, pushing a cart around the medical school, eventually earning the nickname the Cart Guy.
WELL Health Acquires EMR, Billing, Clinical Assets from CloudMD for $5.75M
– WELL Health is acquiring CloudMD’s Cloud Practice entity which includes OSCAR1 based Juno EMR and ClinicAid billing Software applications as well as three primary care clinics located in the province of British Columbia. – The combined entities serve more than 2,500 healthcare practitioners across Canada and represent WELL’s...
psychologytoday.com
Why AI Is More About Humans Than Technology
Artificial intelligence has taken on an increasingly important place in people's lives. Embracing AI's full potential requires self-awareness, intellectual humility, and breaking down silos. In the end, the significance of AI will be more about how humans change than technology itself. While AI takes on an increasingly important place in...
ceoworld.biz
Three Strategies to Maximize Your Unique Talents as CEO
As a CEO, you wear many hats. This is especially true if you’re running a startup or emerging company. Although juggling multiple priorities at once can make sense early on, it’s not a sustainable practice. When you try to fill every role in an effort to grow your...
The COO of Block’s Bitcoin business unit explains how to get employees on board with emerging technologies
Emily Chiu, Chief Operating Officer, TBD, Block, speaks during a panel session at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on Oct. 12 in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Big tech projects like digital transformation, which CFOs are increasingly steering, are major investments. Not only is it costly, but implementing the technology requires buy-in from employees and even customers. What do you do if there’s resistance?
techxplore.com
Digital transformation in construction industry requires more support, study shows
In recent years, the engineering and construction industries have been exploring the use of digital technologies to boost productivity and improve safety, quality, and sustainability. However, digital transformation in this industry has been slow compared to other sectors due to certain obstacles. In a paper recently published in the journal...
abovethelaw.com
ClioCon Celebrates Client Organization In The Least Organized Hotel On Earth
It’s also a retcon. The story of the muse may sound great, but Clio CEO Jack Newton told me at this week’s Clio Cloud Conference that the name began as a temporary placeholder, a portmanteau of “Client Organizer” that no one really loved at first. Over...
itsecuritywire.com
Inspira Enterprise, Inc. Welcomes Microsoft Executive Kelly Bissell as Strategic Advisor
Inspira Enterprise, Inc, a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced that Kelly Bissell, a corporate vice president and leader of Microsoft’s services group, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. As a strategic advisor, Bissell will advise the company to achieve its objective of simplifying the myriad of complexities that stand between organizations and their goals to achieve higher levels of cybersecurity maturity.
getnews.info
Cinema8’s Innovative Platform Allows Businesses In Diverse Sectors To Create Perfect Interactive Videos Easily
The company democratizes the process allowing businesses to reach more potential customers easily. Cinema8, a DIY interactive video-making platform, is revolutionizing how businesses produce content for their target markets. They turn any video or 360° video into an interactive and immersive experience with a completely no code, drag-and-drop environment. Entrepreneurs with zero experience and no budget to hire an in-house team can quickly produce high-quality interactive videos at a fraction of the cost.
TechCrunch
Making robots that make robots to take over the world
This week Darrell and Jordan talk with Scott Gravelle, the CEO and co-founder of Attabotics, a robotics company that specializes in distribution and supply chain. Scott talks about how he was inspired by the Cutter Ants to design a vertical warehouse and create an automated system that was not human-centric but instead functioned as a world that was great for robots. They also spoke about caring for mental health as a founder and developing new leadership skills for a virtual world.
geteducated.com
Online Ph.D. in Computer Science Programs – A Compete Guide
Computer Science is a field of study constantly changing and vastly increasing Especially as technology and data develop rapidly. For those with a strong passion for research, mathematics, and computing, an online PhD in computer science is a great step to success. Becoming an expert in this field and pursuing a high-level degree gives you a competitive edge in your career path..
daystech.org
Responsible AI Has Become Critical for Business
Investors, take word. Your due diligence guidelines could also be lacking a vital ingredient that might make or break your portfolio’s efficiency: accountable AI. Other than screening and monitoring corporations for future monetary returns, progress potential and ESG standards, it’s time for private equity (PE) and enterprise capital (VC) buyers to begin asking arduous questions on how companies use AI.
