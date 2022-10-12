Read full article on original website
Bruce Sutter dead at 69: Hall of Fame pitcher who won World Series in 1980s sadly dies
BRUCE SUTTER has sadly passed away at the age of 69. The Hall of Fame pitcher's death was announced on Thursday morning. Sutter was a member of St Louis Cardinals' 1982 World Series winning team. He played in Major League Baseball from 1976 to 1988 with three different teams. The...
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
Corey Phelan dead aged 20: Phillies Minor League pitcher passes away with heartbreaking tribute from baseball team
A PRO baseball player has passed away after tragically losing a hard battle with cancer. Corey Phelan, a pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies' Minor League system, sadly died at just 20 years old, the Phillies announced Thursday. "The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan,"...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL・
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday
Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
Fans all say same thing as former MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson revealed to have shock role at NFL games
RANDY JOHNSON is certainly a man of many talents. The former MLB Hall of Famer, 59, was a ten-time All-Star and won the World Series with the Arizona Diamondback in 2001. Johnson was known for his signature fastball-slider combination with his 303 career victories the fifth-most by a left-hander in MLB history.
NFL・
Aaron Judge’s father has funny question for the slugger
Aaron Judge just became the first person in over two decades to hit more than 60 home runs in a single season, but the New York Yankees star’s father was not all that impressed with the feat. Judge said earlier this week that his father, Wayne, has been been...
Baseball fans think they’ve solved the mystery of who ‘distracting’ old man is sat behind the plate at Yankee Stadium
PERHAPS the strangest question of the ALDS may have found it's answer. While you'd imagine the biggest story to have come out of the Tuesday night game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians would have been the former coming out on top 4-1, but no. It was an...
CBS Sports
Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter, World Series champion, dies at 69
Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has died at age 69, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. Sutter played 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1976-88, including four years with St. Louis, before being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006 as the first pitcher inducted without ever starting a game.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News
Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
Lakers fans are going berserk over unacceptable Russell Westbrook clip
The Los Angeles Lakers are nearly through the preseason and currently have a 1-5 record. The team recently lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game where Russell Westbrook did not do much and continued to look worse than the other guard options on the roster. Westbrook and the team...
Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst
Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch
The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Popculture
World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career
A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road
Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
