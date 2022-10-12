Read full article on original website
Potential cancer breakthrough as scientists finally discover how tumours 'hijack' healthy cells to spread around the body
A breakthrough in understanding how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments, according to experts. Scientists have discovered that cancer cells ‘hijack’ a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking about cancer. Despite being one of the main causes...
People who stay mentally sharp in old age have bigger brain cells than people decades younger than them, study finds
People who stay mentally sharp and healthy into their eighties have bigger brain cells, a study suggests. Our neurons slowly start to shrink as we age, which is why we tend to slow down in our senior years. But brain cells in so-called 'super-agers' are larger than those in people...
Disturbing experiment successfully combined human brain cells with a living rat’s brain
Scientists have completed a brain cell transplant, combining lab-grown clumps of human brain cells with those of newborn rats. The experiment is disturbing, but there’s a good reason behind the move. The scientists working on the investigation say they hope that the research will help them learn more about human neuropsychiatric disorders.
scitechdaily.com
New Insights Into Eye Diseases: 3D Map Reveals DNA Organization Within Human Retina Cells
National Eye Institute (NEI) scientists have mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin. These are the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell’s nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into the regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study will be published today (October 7, 2022) in the journal Nature Communications.
Stanford scientists create a hybrid BRAIN by putting human neurons into baby RATS - and they've dubbed their creation a 'living laboratory'
Scientists have created hybrid human and rat brains to try to better understand diseases like autism and epilepsy. Putting human cells into animal brains is a moral grey area, because of fears animals may start to think more like humans as a result. But scientists argue that it’s the best...
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
New genetically engineered herpes virus kills cancer cells
A genetically modified version of the herpes virus has shown great potential in treating advanced cancers, according to a report by the Institute of Cancer Research in London published on Thursday. A promising therapy. Although the treatment is still in early trials, researchers have found that RP2, a modified version...
Science Focus
Scientists teach brain cells in a Petri dish to play Pong, next they plan to get them drunk
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. The system could help scientists learn more about the effects of drugs on the brain and develop treatments for neurodegenerative conditions such as epilepsy and dementia, the researchers say. Since its release in 1972, the...
Scientists finally solve a 30-year-old mystery by discovering a new set of blood groups
Turns out, uncovering the exceedingly rare Er system could be lifesaving.
IFLScience
Human Brain Cells Implanted Into Rat Brains Form Connections With Their Hosts
Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of rats, discovering that the new neurons will grow as the rat develops and even help influence their behavior. The research has resounding implications on not just neurological research, but also the ethics of creating animal-human hybrids in this way. The...
Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases
Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections.It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting this most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery. “Many disorders such as autism and schizophrenia are likely uniquely human” but “the human brain certainly has not been very accessible,” said said Dr. Sergiu Pasca, senior author of a study describing the work, published Wednesday in the journal Nature.Approaches that don’t involve taking tissue out of the human brain...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover connection between stress-activated signaling and immune cell evasion in melanoma
Anti-cancer immune cells are critical to inhibiting the development and progression of tumors, and deregulation of the immune system can limit the ability of immune cells to identify and target cancer cells for destruction. Cancer cells are also subjected to various environmental stresses that impact their survival, such as nutrient deprivation, low oxygen levels and anti-cancer treatments. To continue to survive and overcome these stresses, cancer cells activate survival signaling pathways. PERK is a protein that is activated during stress-induced signaling, but how PERK activation in cancer cells contributes to immune cell evasion is unknown.
The Weather Channel
Brain Cells In a Petri Dish Learn to Play Popular 1970s Video Game Pong in a Matter of Minutes!
Picture yourself at a gaming arcade, playing the 1972 version of the iconic video game Pong. It's a table tennis-like game where two players use paddles to bat a ball back and forth, making a "pong" noise upon contact. Sounds like a simple enough game, so imagine your surprise when...
MedicalXpress
Cancer cells adopt hitherto unknown state to facilitate metastasis
The ancient Egyptians, as described in the Ebers Papyrus, already knew that palpation—feeling for hardened lumps—can help diagnose breast cancer. Palpation is still an important element in early screening for breast cancer. On the other hand, measurements on individual cancer cells show that they are softer than the healthy epithelial cells from which they stem, which probably makes them better able to metastasize in dense human tissue. An international collaborative project led by the Soft Matter Physics Division at Leipzig University got to the bottom of this apparent paradox and has now published its findings in the journal Nature Physics.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Previously Unknown Plant Mechanism – And Its Impact Could Be Enormous
Scientists find that meiotic exit in Arabidopsis is driven by P-body-mediated inhibition of translation. A previously unidentified mechanism for reprogramming gene expression during the transition when one cell differentiates into another has been uncovered by Albert Cairó, Karel Riha, and their colleagues. The mechanism occurs at the conclusion of meiosis, a specialized cell division required for sexual reproduction, and allows germ cells and pollen to differentiate.
scitechdaily.com
90% Are Completely Cured – A New Far Superior Treatment for Life-Threatening Intestinal Infections
While normal therapy is often insufficient to treat stubborn bowel disease, recent research found that a novel, ground-breaking method could completely cure 90% of patients. Feces transplantation in the intestine is a very effective cure – far superior to today’s conventional treatment – for a potentially fatal infection that affects between 2,500 and 3,000 individuals in Denmark each year.
Mindbending Experiment Fused Rat Brains With Human Neurons
By transplanting a clump of human brain cells into newborn rats, Stanford University scientists demonstrated that neurons from different species can form connections with one another in a single organism. Their finding lays out a new laboratory model for neuroscience, opening doors for research that seeks to understand the human brain and the underpinnings of neurological conditions.Currently, when researchers wish to experiment on human brain cells, they create organoids, which are small, self-assembling groups of stem cells that come from adult donors. Brain organoids can grow on petri dishes and then form into three-dimensional aggregates of cells and tissue that...
scitechdaily.com
A Forgotten Cancer – Current Levels of Awareness Are “Very Worrying”
Experts warn awareness of bladder cancer is worryingly low. According to a recent survey from the European Association of Urology (EAU), Europe has some of the highest incidence rates of bladder cancer in the world, yet understanding of the condition is still alarmingly low. According to the poll, which looked at awareness of bladder cancer and its primary symptoms among European adults, over 60% of European people are either unfamiliar with bladder cancer or are unaware of how serious it can be.
News-Medical.net
Changes in the skin microbiome may contribute to development of GVHD after stem cell transplant
Organ damage occurs in up to 70 percent of patients in the first few months following stem cell transplant. The precise reasons for this potentially life-threatening reaction have long been the subject of scientific research. Researchers led by Georg Stary from the Department of Dermatology at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital in collaboration with the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Rare and Undiagnosed Diseases have recently identified bacterial proliferation on the skin as a factor associated with the occurrence of the complication. The findings recently published in the medical journal "Leukemia" contribute to the research and development of new therapeutic approaches.
Medical News Today
Types of connective tissue disease
Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
