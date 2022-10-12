ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky Exclusive Clip: Beau & Carla Catch Up!

Beau Arlen is a bit of a mystery. Ever since the charismatic sheriff came on the scene, we haven't gotten a chance to discover too much about him outside of his relationship with his daughter, but that looks likely to change now that his ex-wife is back in the picture.
Daniel may come between Lily and Billy on The Young and the Restless

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that when Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) returns to Genoa City he might cause problems for Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Daniel was Lily’s first husband so the spark might still be there. Billy and Lily are having a lot of difficulties and it's probably time for the writers to shake things up.
tvinsider.com

Trevor St. John’s ‘Y&R’ Character Revealed: He’s Katherine Chancellor’s Son!

Trevor St. John made his The Young and the Restless debut last week but it wasn’t until Monday, October 3, that his character’s identity was revealed and it’s a doozy!. The One Life to Live veteran is playing Tucker McCall, the son of the late Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). Previously, Tucker was on the canvas from 2010 to 2013 and was played by Stephen Nichols (Steve, Days of our Lives).
Peter Bergman says he can't wait for fans to see what's coming on The Young and the Restless

Peter Bergman is excited about Jack Abbott's future. Peter Bergman who portrays Jack Abbott feels the same way as The Young and the Restless fans about the direction of the CBS soap. Recently, Soaps.com shared what the veteran actor had to say and viewers are in total agreement. Every issue that Bergman spoke of has been addressed by spoilers and on social media by those who watch the show.
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Big Sky#Abc
Was Esme telling the truth when she said she was not the hook killer?

Esme might not be the hook killerGH ABC screenshot. Thursday on General Hospital Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) visited Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Linstrom) who called her out for putting a hook in Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West). Esme said she did not do it and the conversation moved along to a plan she has to get everything she wants. Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) is in Pentonville and Ava is staying with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) so Esme's plan is not clear.
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Confusion in Aspen and a revelation in LA

Ridge and Taylor's actions will affect DouglasCBS B&B screenshot. Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful say that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will frantically push the pilot of the Forrester jet to get her to Aspen as soon as possible and when she arrives there will be trouble and confusion. Instead of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) explaining to his wife what is going on he will only ask if she has anything to say to him. Brooke will be confused because she has no idea that there is a recording of her voice calling CPS on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale releases emotional Sally Dexter goodbye video after Faith's death airs

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has released an emotional goodbye video featuring Sally Dexter after her character Faith Dingle’s death was aired on the soap. In the run-up to the big anniversary special this weekend, fans saw an hour-long episode on Thursday (October 13) focusing on Faith and her family as they realised they had to bid her a goodbye a lot sooner than expected.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea stalks Johnny who rejects her

Friday on The Young and the Restless Chelsea Lawson (Melissa CLaire Egan will prove she is really out of control. On Thursday Chelsea stormed out of the coffee house after Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) suggested that she obtain a mental health evaluation. On Friday Johnny will be at Crimson Lights talking to Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and complaining about his parents complicating his life.
'It was a no-brainer': Jacqueline Jossa and Tom Watt among EastEnders icons returning to Walford for Dot Cotton's funeral as soap reveals full line-up of stars making a comeback

EastEnders have confirmed the full line-up of former stars returning to Walford for Dot Cotton's funeral. The BBC soap unveiled that six actors will be reprising their roles for the special tribute episode which sees Albert Square residents say a final goodbye to the beloved launderette worker. Among those returning...
DAYS Spoilers For September 30: Brady Finds Stefan & Chloe ‘Together’

Brady is not pleased to see another man always showing up for his lady. DAYS Spoilers For September 30: Brady Finds Stefan & Chloe ‘Together’Soap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Friday, September 30, 2022, tease domestic disappointment, a surprising revelation, and more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode.
