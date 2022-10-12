Ridge and Taylor's actions will affect DouglasCBS B&B screenshot. Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful say that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will frantically push the pilot of the Forrester jet to get her to Aspen as soon as possible and when she arrives there will be trouble and confusion. Instead of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) explaining to his wife what is going on he will only ask if she has anything to say to him. Brooke will be confused because she has no idea that there is a recording of her voice calling CPS on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

6 DAYS AGO