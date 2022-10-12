Read full article on original website
buffalobulletin.com
Employee exodus hits state agencies
Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. That figure — which is almost double the turnover rate a decade ago — accounts for employees transferring departments...
2022 Centennial Farm & Ranch Program families honored
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office and its partners recognized 15 Wyoming families this year as 2022 Centennial Farm & Ranch honorees. Each year, the Wyoming Centennial Farm & Ranch Program recognizes families who have owned and operated the same farm or ranch for 100 years or longer.
Uncertain funding for home visits could cost Wyo families
Johnna French smiles when she talks about her job helping families with a new baby. “It’s a more intimate relationship, so if I don’t get everything accomplished in one visit, I know I’m going back,” she said. French is a maternal child health home-visiting nurse with...
State leads on migration research
CASPER — Scientists are still figuring out how, exactly, development impacts mule deer and other migratory species. But as the harms associated with disruption become increasingly clear, Wyoming policymakers are turning to the advancing research to inform the state’s approach to conservation. “Wyoming is really at the center...
As invasive mussels creep toward Wyoming, 'dirty boats' show up in Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem
JACKSON — Invasive mussels float down rivers as plumes of tiny larvae, latch onto boats to cross state lines and find new waters to infest. And they are inching closer to Wyoming. One species can even survive and spread after passing through a catfish’s intestines. But Sue Mills,...
