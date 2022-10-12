Jalin Hyatt watched a year ago as Alabama fans lit their cigars in Bryant-Denny Stadium in the final minutes of the Crimson Tide’s 52-24 routing of the Vols. Hyatt was a nonfactor in the game, picking up just 14 yards on three receptions. It was a tough game in what had been a tough season for the sophomore receiver. He was coming off a great start in his freshman year, but hadn’t improved the way he and many others expected he would.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO