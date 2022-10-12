Read full article on original website
utdailybeacon.com
Pandemonium reigned again in Knoxville as fans celebrated Alabama victory
Following Tennessee’s 52-49 win against Alabama, students and fans celebrated both on and off the field. From storming the field to burning couches and breaking TVs, the UT fanbase was more than ecstatic about the win over Alabama. Although the celebration of the historic victory was well-deserved, some fans...
utdailybeacon.com
The Journey of the Tennessee Goalposts
The Tennessee Volunteers beat Alabama this past Saturday 52-49. After the big win, fans stormed the field tearing down the goalposts and throwing them in the Tennessee River. This is a timeline of the goalposts journey. Edited by: Kailee Harris. #tennesseefootball #alabamafootball #collegefootball #knoxvilletn. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Follow us on Social Media!
utdailybeacon.com
Grading Tennessee’s performance against Alabama
After much speculation of whether or not Tennessee is a real contender, the college football world got its answer. The Vols offense was firing on all cylinders jumping out to a 28-10 lead in the first half. Alabama stormed back but the Vols weathered the Tide en route to a thrilling 52-49 win at Neyland Stadium.
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
NBC Sports
Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win
Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
utdailybeacon.com
How Jalin Hyatt became Tennessee’s lethal weapon
Jalin Hyatt watched a year ago as Alabama fans lit their cigars in Bryant-Denny Stadium in the final minutes of the Crimson Tide’s 52-24 routing of the Vols. Hyatt was a nonfactor in the game, picking up just 14 yards on three receptions. It was a tough game in what had been a tough season for the sophomore receiver. He was coming off a great start in his freshman year, but hadn’t improved the way he and many others expected he would.
Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed
As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
Rick Neuheisel offers 1 criticism of Nick Saban after Alabama loss
Nick Saban lost to Tennessee on Saturday for the first time since taking over Alabama. According to one analyst, the longtime Bama coach made a big mistake at the end of the game. As CBS was conducting their postgame show following the Volunteers’ 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide, Rick...
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols drop two to Arkansas
Tennessee Volleyball had a tough weekend in Fayetteville, losing both matches to the Razorbacks. The Lady Vols were swept by Arkansas (8-25, 22-25, 23-25) on Friday. With their season leader in kills, Mogahn Fingall, out with injury, Tennessee had to look elsewhere for their offensive production. Erykah Lovett and Emily Merrick both stepped up to fill in for Fingall, tallying double digit kills.
wvlt.tv
Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many places to wine and dine in Knoxville but there’s only one place fit for a sheriff. Saloon 16 is connected to the Graduate Hotel near the University of Tennessee campus. The western saloon theme mixes hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from the Sheriff, Peyton Manning.
utdailybeacon.com
Maple Lane Farms’ 24th year brings largest crowd yet
Maple Lane Farms, located in Greenback, Tennessee, opened for its 24th year this fall and it’s the epitome of a Hallmark movie. The farm initially began in 1993, when owner Bob Schmidt grew his own pumpkins in the fall and sold them to the public. With such a successful event, Schmidt made the event annual and implemented the Maple Lane maze in 1999, which was Greenback’s first.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Tennessee
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
wtva.com
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
1 dead, 2 others shot identified after Parkview Ave shooting
One of three people transported to a hospital after a shooting in East Knoxville Thursday has died, a police spokesperson said.
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
WATE
KCSO cruiser crumpled in Tazewell Pike crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was left with “disabling damage” after a crash on Tazewell Pike. On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a “serious” car crash on Tazewell Pike. Rural Metro said the crash snapped a telephone pole and lines were down.
Building destroyed in Gatlinburg fatal fire demolished as investigation continues
After massive flames engulfed a building in downtown Gatlinburg, one person was found dead after crews spent hours putting out the fire.
Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin
A case of alleged murder is moving forward in Sevier County.
