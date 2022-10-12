Read full article on original website
Related
'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Diagnosed With Stage 2 Melanoma As Former Housewives Send Well-Wishes
Teddi Mellencamp revealed she is currently battling stage two melanoma. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 12, to announce the startling health update and encourage fans to get their necessary checkups. "Melanoma awareness update," Mellencamp began in a caption beneath a photo of the scar on her back. "Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma."SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON LOYAL FRIENDSHIP WITH GARCELLE BEAUVAIS, WITHSTANDING 'RHOBH' DRAMA & NEW CASHMERE LINE"They said I had another abnormal spot near...
Cancer research institute fact checks RHOBH star Lisa Rinna over ‘false’ claims about disease
This season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has not been without its drama. While housewife Erika Jayne has been making headlines for her ongoing legal troubles, it seems Lisa Rinna is now under fire for controversial comments she made about cancer during the season 12 finale.The controversy began when the cast of RHOBH took a trip to Aspen, Colorado during a recent episode. Kathy Hilton, mother of socialite Paris Hilton and sister to castmate Kyle Richards, became angry when Rinna ordered a shot of Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila at a bar, rather than the tequila brand Casa Del...
TODAY.com
Teddi Mellencamp announces stage 2 melanoma diagnosis: ‘Such a wake-up call’
Teddi Mellencamp is sharing an update on her melanoma scare in the hopes that her fans will take sun protection seriously. In March, the former star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” announced that she had a suspected melanoma removed after her former co-star Kyle Richards noticed some alarming discoloration on her back.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama
She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife
Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
Andy Cohen Faces Backlash as 'RHOBH' Fans Slam Host Over Dorit Treatment
"I would have walked off," wrote one unimpressed "RHOBH" fan after Andy Cohen's interview with Dorit Kemsley.
A Real Housewives Star Just Made $7.7M On Her Ridiculous Colorado Home
This star from the hit TV show "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," is laughing all the way to the bank after selling her absolutely stunning home in Colorado for nearly $8 million. Real Housewives Star Sells Ridiculous Colorado Home For $7.7 Million. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuted back...
‘RHOBH’: Harry Hamlin Once Revealed Exactly How He Helps Lisa Rinna ‘Stay Above the Fray’
Harry Hamlin’s hasn’t necessarily helped Lisa Rinna avoid controversy on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ over the past eight years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Warned Fans She Was Going to Spill on Her Sister Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Meltdown Months Ago
The drama surrounding ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kathy Hilton’s Aspen behavior during the season 12 cast trip is spilling out on social media.
Popculture
Kris Jenner Gets Emotional After Undergoing Surgery on 'The Kardashians'
Kris Jenner has shared her anxiety over a planned procedure. After experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, the 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon on the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians and told him she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane a week earlier. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain," Jenner said. "I got an extensive set of x-rays, I had an MRI, I had a CT scan, and everything else. "The pain that I've been feeling seems to be getting in the way of my life, and that is not something that I can really tolerate or have the patience for," she added. "I have this beautiful fabulous life, and I have so many kids and grandkids that I want to share it with. All I wanna do is fix the problem and move on so I can live the best, longest life possible."
Sheree Zampino Reveals Whether Ex Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Will Ever Appear On ‘RHOBH’
Sheree Zampino, 54, was a welcome addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as an ally and close confidant to fan-favorite Garcelle Beauvais. But since Sheree was only a “Friend”, we didn’t get to see anything from her son Trey Smith, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Will Smith. When Sheree did an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, we asked if her former spouse and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith will ever appear on the Bravo series, should Sheree return for season 13.
‘RHOBH’: Melissa Etheridge and Lisa Rinna Were ‘Good Friends’ 20 Years Ago but No Longer Speak – ‘It Was Weird’
Singer Melissa Etheridge appeared on 'RHOBH' and sang during a charity event hosted by Dorit and PK Kemsley. She dished on what she saw and revealed she was friends with Lisa Rinna ... but they stopped speaking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Willie Spence Cause of Death: How Did the 'American Idol' Star Die?
The American Idol family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Willie Spence, who was the powerhouse runner-up of Season 19, died Tuesday at 23. While an exact cause of death has not been announced, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared on social media that the singer "passed away in a car accident," a detail that was confirmed by local news outlet Douglas Now.
Popculture
Jamie Lee Curtis Joining 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Cast for Their Reunion
Jamie Lee Curtis is making a chic surprise appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion. In a sneak peek of the reunion, which kicks off Wednesday, the Halloween Ends star shocks the Housewives as she's welcomed on stage by Bravo host Andy Cohen. Curtis, who starred...
Biggest BravoCon 2022 Revelations: Lisa Rinna Gets Booed by the Audience, ‘RHONY’ News and More
Speaking on everything. BravoCon 2022 made its triumphant return in New York City on Friday, October 14, and there was no holding back when it came to bombshells about everything from the Real Housewives franchise to Below Deck. Lisa Rinna received a lackluster welcome from Bravo viewers when she appeared on the Real Housewives of […]
buzzfeednews.com
Hundreds Of People Stampeded Into BravoCon's Panel With "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Cast Before Booing Lisa Rinna
When people started being let into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel at BravoCon on Friday, Jessie could feel the panic in the air. Suddenly, hundreds of (mainly white) women were stepping over and going under ropes in a rush to find a seat inside. Fans at BravoCon rushing...
bravotv.com
Dolores & Frank Catania Are Joined by Their Significant Others for Frankie’s Birthday Dinner
Frankie Catania’s 24th birthday celebration included an over-the-top steak dinner with his parents and their new partners. Dolores Catania and Frank Catania always go all out to honor their kids’ special life moments, and that continued to be true as they recently celebrated the 24th birthday of their son, Frankie Catania, with an incredibly lavish dinner.
Lisa Rinna Dragged (Again) For “Spiteful” Dig at Kathy Hilton’s Tequila on ‘RHOBH’: “She’s a Pot Stirrer and Needs to Go”
The highly anticipated Aspen trip on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is being hampered by blowout episodes involving a rumored fight with unproblematic Queen Kathy Hilton, and it’s all thanks to an untrustworthy source of information: this season’s fan (least) favorite, Lisa Rinna. In what appeared to...
‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis
Ryan Seacrest announced that he has contracted COVID-19, and will therefore be absent from his talk show with Kelly Ripa this week. The celebrity broke the news on his Twitter. “I don’t know how I avoided it for so long, but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, and I’m currently in quarantine.”
thebiochronicle.com
Hair Loss and Thinning: Causes, Treatments, and Prevention
As we get older, our hair starts to lose thickness and volume. Hair loss can also be caused by health conditions, stress, and nutrition deficiencies, among other factors. There are treatment options that usually help to manage hair loss. Some of these hair care treatment options can also be used to treat the scalp considering it is neglected in most cases. Below, we’ll look further into hair loss and thinning and different treatment options.
Comments / 0