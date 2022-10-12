ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

OK! Magazine

'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Diagnosed With Stage 2 Melanoma As Former Housewives Send Well-Wishes

Teddi Mellencamp revealed she is currently battling stage two melanoma. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 12, to announce the startling health update and encourage fans to get their necessary checkups. "Melanoma awareness update," Mellencamp began in a caption beneath a photo of the scar on her back. "Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma."SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON LOYAL FRIENDSHIP WITH GARCELLE BEAUVAIS, WITHSTANDING 'RHOBH' DRAMA & NEW CASHMERE LINE"They said I had another abnormal spot near...
The Independent

Cancer research institute fact checks RHOBH star Lisa Rinna over ‘false’ claims about disease

This season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has not been without its drama. While housewife Erika Jayne has been making headlines for her ongoing legal troubles, it seems Lisa Rinna is now under fire for controversial comments she made about cancer during the season 12 finale.The controversy began when the cast of RHOBH took a trip to Aspen, Colorado during a recent episode. Kathy Hilton, mother of socialite Paris Hilton and sister to castmate Kyle Richards, became angry when Rinna ordered a shot of Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila at a bar, rather than the tequila brand Casa Del...
TODAY.com

Teddi Mellencamp announces stage 2 melanoma diagnosis: ‘Such a wake-up call’

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing an update on her melanoma scare in the hopes that her fans will take sun protection seriously. In March, the former star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” announced that she had a suspected melanoma removed after her former co-star Kyle Richards noticed some alarming discoloration on her back.
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama

She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
Popculture

Kris Jenner Gets Emotional After Undergoing Surgery on 'The Kardashians'

Kris Jenner has shared her anxiety over a planned procedure. After experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, the 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon on the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians and told him she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane a week earlier. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain," Jenner said. "I got an extensive set of x-rays, I had an MRI, I had a CT scan, and everything else. "The pain that I've been feeling seems to be getting in the way of my life, and that is not something that I can really tolerate or have the patience for," she added. "I have this beautiful fabulous life, and I have so many kids and grandkids that I want to share it with. All I wanna do is fix the problem and move on so I can live the best, longest life possible."
HollywoodLife

Sheree Zampino Reveals Whether Ex Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Will Ever Appear On ‘RHOBH’

Sheree Zampino, 54, was a welcome addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as an ally and close confidant to fan-favorite Garcelle Beauvais. But since Sheree was only a “Friend”, we didn’t get to see anything from her son Trey Smith, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Will Smith. When Sheree did an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, we asked if her former spouse and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith will ever appear on the Bravo series, should Sheree return for season 13.
Popculture

Willie Spence Cause of Death: How Did the 'American Idol' Star Die?

The American Idol family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Willie Spence, who was the powerhouse runner-up of Season 19, died Tuesday at 23. While an exact cause of death has not been announced, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared on social media that the singer "passed away in a car accident," a detail that was confirmed by local news outlet Douglas Now.
bravotv.com

Dolores & Frank Catania Are Joined by Their Significant Others for Frankie’s Birthday Dinner

Frankie Catania’s 24th birthday celebration included an over-the-top steak dinner with his parents and their new partners. Dolores Catania and Frank Catania always go all out to honor their kids’ special life moments, and that continued to be true as they recently celebrated the 24th birthday of their son, Frankie Catania, with an incredibly lavish dinner.
thebiochronicle.com

Hair Loss and Thinning: Causes, Treatments, and Prevention

As we get older, our hair starts to lose thickness and volume. Hair loss can also be caused by health conditions, stress, and nutrition deficiencies, among other factors. There are treatment options that usually help to manage hair loss. Some of these hair care treatment options can also be used to treat the scalp considering it is neglected in most cases. Below, we’ll look further into hair loss and thinning and different treatment options.
