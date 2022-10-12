ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Cal Hopes to End Its Road Woes, Stampede the Buffaloes

By Jeff Faraudo
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhUNr_0iVwRkQx00

Golden Bears, 1-9 in their past 10 on the road, are heavy favorites at Colorado.

The oddsmakers says Cal should beat Colorado decisively on Saturday.

The Bears opened as 14.5-point favorites to win on Folsom Field at Boulder, Colorado.

The folks who set betting lines know all about a team’s history, so they’re aware that Cal is 1-9 in road games since the start of the 2020 season.

Quarterback Jack Plummer, who transferred to Cal from Purdue this past offseason, has been involved in just two road games with the Bears.

But he believes the key to having success on the road is keeping things simple.

“I think just coming in, block out the noise and playing football,” said Plummer, acknowledging “it’s a little bit harder” on the road.

“Obviously, you’ve got to deal with the crowd. Just got to play our game and execute and things should take care of themselves.”

The betting line on the Cal-Colorado game says as much about the winless Buffaloes as it does about the Bears. CU has not come close to a victory in any of its five games, losing by an average margin of 43-13.

Even so, it’s worth noting Cal has been a road favorite three times the past three seasons and won just one of those games.

Favored by 1.5 points at Stanford last season, the Bears rolled to a 41-11 victory.

The Bears were 3.5-point favorites at Oregon State two years ago but lost 31-27.

Then there was last year at Arizona, where the Bears were tabbed as 12-point favorites to beat a team that had lost 20 games in a row. When COVID-19 protocols stripped Cal of 24 players, the Wildcats posted a 10-3 victory in an eyesore of a game.

This is not that. Cal (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) expects to be fully equipped on Saturday against the Buffaloes (0-5, 0-2), whose season has gone so badly that head coach Karl Dorrell and the team’s defensive coordinator both were fired a week ago.

The Bears were point-spread underdogs in their other seven road games since the start of the 2020 season, losing all seven:

2022:

lost 28-9 at Washington State

lost 24-17 at Notre Dame

,

2021:

lost 42-13 at at UCLA

lost 24-16 at Oregon

lost 31-24 in overtime at Washington

lost 34-32 at TCU

.

2020:

lost 34-10 at UCLA

Coach Justin Wilcox’s teams haven’t always struggled on the road. His 2018 and ’19 squads, which played in bowl games, were 3-2 and 4-2, respectively, on their opponent’s field.

The 2018 team claimed road wins against BYU, Oregon State and USC, while the ’19 squad beat Washington, Ole Miss, Stanford and UCLA away from home.

Overall, in six seasons, Wilcox is 9-18 in road games. The 2017 Bears, his first team, were 1-5 on the road. They debuted with a 35-30 victory at North Carolina, then went 0-5 in Pac-12 games beyond the city limits of Berkeley, losing to Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Stanford and UCLA, the latter two by just three points each.

Cover photo of Colorado mascot Ralphie by Ron Chenoy, USA Today

F ollow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Football
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
California Football
City
Stanford, CA
Local
Colorado Football
State
Arizona State
Local
California College Sports
Berkeley, CA
College Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Boulder, CO
Local
California Sports
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Seriously: CAM mascot arrested for attempted football game tampering

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. There are very few occasions on Colorado State University’s...
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
COLORADO STATE
Fast Casual

Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store

Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Bowl Games#Bears#Stampede#American Football#College Football#End Its Road Woes#Buffaloes#Oregon State
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location

BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
BOULDER, CO
drhscordnews.com

Jeffco Raises Teacher Salaries for 2022-2023

With the 2022-2023 school year starting, students are still trying to bounce back from what was lost during COVID-19, and with that, there is a necessity for hiring and retaining highly qualified teachers who will foster learning in and out of the classroom. While teachers are working hard to fill the gaps that students missed, Jeffco is becoming more competitive to get those hard-working teachers into our district.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase

A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Stanford University
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy