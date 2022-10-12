Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Company created by Dish Network Chairman Ergen seeks to buy Boost Mobile
Dish Network acquired Boost Mobile in a transaction that was related to T-Mobile's $26 billion purchase of Sprint which closed in 2020. During the roughly two years that it took regulatory agencies like the FCC and the DOJ to sign off on the deal, Dish Network was named by the FCC to be the "fourth nationwide facilities-based network competitor" to replace Sprint. In other words, the U.S. government wanted to make sure that another company would replace Sprint to keep the number of major stateside wireless providers at four.
tvnewscheck.com
Red Bee Media Streamlines Simultaneous Radio-TV Broadcast Production With QuantumCast Partnership
Red Bee Media, a global media services provider, has partnered with QuantumCast, a cloud-based orchestration of QuantumCast audio backend services, to expand its audio streaming capability offering for customers. This updated service offering from Red Bee Media, the company says, “will allow broadcasters to benefit from greater device reach, improved ad insertion capability and increased scalability for both TV and radio.”
tvnewscheck.com
BTESA, Enensys Team Expands Delivery Of TV Channels For RTVC
Broad Telecom SA (BTESA), a turn-key systems integrator and transmitter manufacturer, announced “a new milestone on efficient delivery of TV channels with the first DVB-SIS deployment in America.” It deployed a OneBeam solution from Enensys Technologies in the archipelago of San Andres and Providencia for RTVC in Colombia.
tvnewscheck.com
Tubi Integrates Freewheel’s Beeswax Into Its Proprietary Ad Technology
Tubi today announced it has integrated FreeWheel’s Beeswax technology into its proprietary ad technology. As a result of integrating Beeswax enhanced bidding capabilities, Tubi said Tubi and Beeswax’s mutual clients “will have full access to programmatically acquire incremental inventory and extend audience reach in one easy workflow. The adoption also allows Beeswax customers access to Tubi’s first-party data targeting and measurement solutions, as well as real-time addressability via its earlier adoption of LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution. Since its technology integration with Beeswax, Tubi has already experienced a 307% increase in month-over-month spend from Beeswax Buyers.”
tvnewscheck.com
Riedel Communications Provides Decentralized Signal Routing For German Broadcaster MDR
Riedel Communications said that German public broadcaster Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR) has deployed the company’s MediorNet MicroN UHD media distribution and processing solution. Replacing a fixed routing system, 26 Riedel MicroN UHD modules are delivering decentralized signal routing at the broadcaster’s main television studio in Leipzig, with Broadcast Solutions’ “hi human” interface providing configuration and control. With its modular and app-based structure, MediorNet MicroN UHD allows MDR teams to easily configure the system to meet their exact requirements, whether it’s routing video signals or providing multiviewer capabilities.
Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu
As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
CNBC
Netflix will charge $6.99 a month for new ad-supported plan starting Nov. 3 in U.S.
Netflix is pricing its ad-supported service at $6.99 a month, which will be $1 less than Disney+ and Hulu with commercials. Commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during Netflix's content. Netflix's "Basic with ads" tier will include an average of four to...
Netflix’s Ad-Backed Tier Will Be Missing Some Series And Films At Launch, But COO Greg Peters Calls It “A Very Small Minority Of Viewing”
Netflix’s ad-supported tier will be missing certain series and movie titles at launch, the company conceded today in announcing details about the rollout. Greg Peters, the company’s product chief and chief operating officer, described the number of absent titles as “a very small minority of viewing,” estimating it at about 5% to 10% of the total available to ad-free subscribers. That content gap will shrink over time, Peters promised, as negotiations with producers and studios continue. Asked during a press call about whether missing titles come from any particular source, Peters said it doesn’t break down neatly that way. “It’s all...
tvnewscheck.com
Marketron NXT Upgraded To Enable Cannabis Advertising
Marketron, a broadcast industry’s leading technology provider for more scalable, predictable and reliable revenue, has announced new capabilities in its Marketron NXT digital advertising platform. Marketron NXT now enables all broadcast and media companies to deliver digital advertising solutions to advertisers operating in industries that face restrictions, including cannabis, CBD, gambling, alcohol, fireworks and politics. These in-demand, custom solutions, the company said, “enable broadcasters to support more advertisers, driving revenue in previously limited verticals.”
TechCrunch
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
tvnewscheck.com
Fox Corp. and Innovid In Cross-Platform Measurement Deal
Innovid today announced a partnership with Fox Corp. to measure cross-platform viewing consumption across its portfolio of news, sports, entertainment and streaming properties. Fox says it plans to use InnovidXP, Innovid’s cross-platform TV measurement solution, “to further accelerate its efforts to unify and facilitate new ways of measuring ad delivery, impact, and performance across its portfolio.”
tvnewscheck.com
The Network-Affiliate Conundrum
The broadcast networks may be desperate to keep up with the big streamers by laying big bets on their own, but in the process, they’re choking off their local affiliates and hastening their own demise. It’s time for a more cooperative relationship. With the recent speculation regarding NBC’s...
tvnewscheck.com
NAB Show NY: Vislink To Show Suite Of IP Connectivity/Remote Production Solutions
Vislink, a global technology provider of capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, will be an exhibitor and featured presenter at NAB Show New York, booth 1219, on Oct. 19 and 20. The company will be showcasing its latest all-IP, AI5G and REMI solutions designed to support the capture, production, distribution and monetization of live content. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite throughout the show, and Vislink CEO Mickey Miller will be participating on panel discussions during the two-days. The Vislink NAB NY event page can be viewed here .
Deseret News
Netflix launches cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan
Viewers will watch four to five minutes of ads per hour on this plan. How much does new Netflix plan cost? What is the cheapest streaming service?
TheDailyBeast
NewsNation, Chris Cuomo’s New Home, Is in Danger of Losing Millions of Cable Subscribers
NewsNation, the new home of disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, could be dropped from millions of homes by the end of this week if its parent company Nexstar cannot reach an agreement with cable provider Verizon Fios.In a message delivered to customers of its Fios TV service, Verizon stated that its “contract with Nexstar ends on October 14, 2022 and your Fios TV package contains Nexstar channels,” adding that it is currently “working hard to negotiate with them to reach a new agreement.”According to Verizon, however, Nexstar—the largest television station owner in the United States—“has proposed charging over 64% more...
tvnewscheck.com
Oliver De La Hoz Named CFO Of Allen Media Digital
Allen Media Group (AMG) has hired Oliver De La Hoz to fill the new position of chief financial officer of Allen Media Digital. He will oversee all financial planning, accounting and business operations for the division, which encompasses the AMG’s free, streaming AVOD services Local Now, TheGrio Streaming App, HBCU GO, The Weather Channel Streaming App, The Weather Channel en Español, and the recently-launched Sports.TV platform. De La Hoz will be based at AMG headquarters in Los Angeles.
AdWeek
The Roku Channel Is Now Available in Mexico
The Roku Channel is now available in Mexico. “Launching The Roku Channel in Mexico represents a pivotal moment for our business as we continue to expand internationally and offer streamers free access to great entertainment and news content,” Rob Holmes, vp of programming at Roku, said in a statement. “In the U.S., The Roku Channel is a top 5 channel on the Roku platform, by both reach and streaming hour engagement and we are excited for the opportunity to build this viewership in Mexico. We provide the scale for content providers and brands to reach these critical streaming-first audiences.”
World Screen News
Tubi Ramps Up FAST Channel Offering
Tubi now offers more than 200 live FAST channels across sports, entertainment and news, with new additions from Lionsgate, FilmRise and Cinedigm, among others. The AVOD service also recently launched an exclusive FIFA World Cup linear FAST channel, alongside services built around Gordon Ramsay, The Masked Singer and more. It has expanded its news lineup with recent additions from Scripps; as such, News on Tubi now features over 100 local station feeds.
The Independent
Netflix to launch new ad-supported streaming tier next month
A Netflix boss has said it is the right time to introduce a new cheaper ad-supported tier as he feels this is a “pivotal moment” in the entertainment industry.The streaming giant’s chief operating officer, Greg Peters, announced on Thursday that the new basic tier with adverts will launch in the UK on November 3 and cost £4.99 a month.At launch, adverts will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during series and films, with an average of four to five minutes of adverts per hour.A limited number of films and TV series will not be...
