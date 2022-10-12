Vislink, a global technology provider of capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, will be an exhibitor and featured presenter at NAB Show New York, booth 1219, on Oct. 19 and 20. The company will be showcasing its latest all-IP, AI5G and REMI solutions designed to support the capture, production, distribution and monetization of live content. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite throughout the show, and Vislink CEO Mickey Miller will be participating on panel discussions during the two-days. The Vislink NAB NY event page can be viewed here .

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO