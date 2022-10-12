Read full article on original website
Related
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
tvnewscheck.com
Red Bee Media Streamlines Simultaneous Radio-TV Broadcast Production With QuantumCast Partnership
Red Bee Media, a global media services provider, has partnered with QuantumCast, a cloud-based orchestration of QuantumCast audio backend services, to expand its audio streaming capability offering for customers. This updated service offering from Red Bee Media, the company says, “will allow broadcasters to benefit from greater device reach, improved ad insertion capability and increased scalability for both TV and radio.”
tvnewscheck.com
Tubi Integrates Freewheel’s Beeswax Into Its Proprietary Ad Technology
Tubi today announced it has integrated FreeWheel’s Beeswax technology into its proprietary ad technology. As a result of integrating Beeswax enhanced bidding capabilities, Tubi said Tubi and Beeswax’s mutual clients “will have full access to programmatically acquire incremental inventory and extend audience reach in one easy workflow. The adoption also allows Beeswax customers access to Tubi’s first-party data targeting and measurement solutions, as well as real-time addressability via its earlier adoption of LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution. Since its technology integration with Beeswax, Tubi has already experienced a 307% increase in month-over-month spend from Beeswax Buyers.”
tvnewscheck.com
NAB Show NY: Vislink To Show Suite Of IP Connectivity/Remote Production Solutions
Vislink, a global technology provider of capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, will be an exhibitor and featured presenter at NAB Show New York, booth 1219, on Oct. 19 and 20. The company will be showcasing its latest all-IP, AI5G and REMI solutions designed to support the capture, production, distribution and monetization of live content. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite throughout the show, and Vislink CEO Mickey Miller will be participating on panel discussions during the two-days. The Vislink NAB NY event page can be viewed here .
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvnewscheck.com
BTESA, Enensys Team Expands Delivery Of TV Channels For RTVC
Broad Telecom SA (BTESA), a turn-key systems integrator and transmitter manufacturer, announced “a new milestone on efficient delivery of TV channels with the first DVB-SIS deployment in America.” It deployed a OneBeam solution from Enensys Technologies in the archipelago of San Andres and Providencia for RTVC in Colombia.
globalspec.com
Comau selected to build battery module production lines for Automotive Cells Company
Comau has been selected by Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis, TotalEnergies/Saft and Mercedes-Benz, to design and develop a highly integrated battery module production line for its future Gigafactory in Billy-Bercalu Douvrain, in the north of France. With the projected capacity to ultimately ramp up to 40 GWh, ACC is set to become a European leader in enabling cleaner, efficient mobility for all.
tvnewscheck.com
Marketron NXT Upgraded To Enable Cannabis Advertising
Marketron, a broadcast industry’s leading technology provider for more scalable, predictable and reliable revenue, has announced new capabilities in its Marketron NXT digital advertising platform. Marketron NXT now enables all broadcast and media companies to deliver digital advertising solutions to advertisers operating in industries that face restrictions, including cannabis, CBD, gambling, alcohol, fireworks and politics. These in-demand, custom solutions, the company said, “enable broadcasters to support more advertisers, driving revenue in previously limited verticals.”
tvnewscheck.com
DigiCAP, iWedia Collaborate To Create ATSC 3.0-Hybrid HDMI Dongle
DigiCAP, the solution provider of ATSC 3.0 headend and the manufacturer of ATSC home gateway devices, and iWedia, part of Zappware Entertainment Group International (ZEGI) and the provider of world-class software solutions for connected TV devices, today announced their collaboration to create the first ATSC 3.0-Hybrid HDMI dongle of its kind. The solution, named AirCaster, will enable an integrated user experience between NextGen TV and OTT, and bring interactivity to consumers with TV sets, helping accelerate the adoption of ATSC 3.0 in the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woonsocket Call
Netooze® Best In Class Cloud Computing Service in 2022
Trying to choose a cloud hosting provider can be difficult because there are so many of them. However, if you know what requirements and solutions you need, you can locate a cloud hosting provider that has the ideal combination of cloud computing services for your organization and the finest uptime and dependability.
aiexpress.io
LENSELL Launches TableBits, A Data Extraction Software To Speed Up Data Analysis
The Platform Is Anticipated To Save At Least 7000 Work Hours A Yr. MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — LENSELL, a number one Australian Fintech platform that makes use of digitalisation, standardisation & information analytics methods to allow entry to monetary & non-financial company efficiency information, is happy to announce in the present day the launch of TableBits, a tabular information extraction software program designed to hurry up information evaluation.
tvnewscheck.com
Bitcentral Integrates Octopus 11 To Boost Newsroom Productivity
Bitcentral, a provider of media workflows for broadcast and digital video, is furthering its long-term partnership with Octopus Newsroom by making its leading newsroom production system (NRCS), Octopus 11, available to Bitcentral customers. Octopus 11 enables customers to unlock improved productivity through a revamped user interface, native device support (PC, MacOS, iOS, and Android), and advanced newsgathering, planning, and collaboration tools.
Aurora Mobile Introduces Overseas Messaging Service Platform
Aurora Mobile Limited JG announced that it has recently launched its overseas messaging service platform EngageLab, allowing developers to effectively and accurately reach global users. Overseas expansion is becoming a substantial growth path for Chinese companies. To facilitate the overseas expansion of Chinese companies, Aurora Mobile launched EngageLab, helping Chinese...
3printr.com
AM Solutions: Wet blasting and automated post-processing at Formnext 2022
AM Solutions (a brand of the Rösler Group) is bringing some of its extensive range of additive manufacturing (AM) post-processing technologies to this year’s Formnext exhibition on booth C81 in Hall 12 15-19 November in Frankfurt. AM Solutions – 3D post-processing technology is already respected as a player...
PV Tech
JinkoSolar lays claim to n-type TOPCon cell efficiency record of 26.1%
JinkoSolar has laid claim to a new conversion efficiency record for a monocrystalline TOPCon solar cell of 26.1%. The record, independently confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology in China, was achieved using a 182mm n-type monocrystalline solar cell. According to JinkoSolar, its research and development (R&D) department developed interface...
tvnewscheck.com
OTTera Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership And Investment Into AfroLandTV Streaming Service
OTTera, a multi-service technology provider bringing publishers content to life across all major platforms for CTV, FAST, mobile and desktop, has made an investment deal in AfroLandTV, a Black-centered streaming service. What it calls the first investment of its kind for OTTera, this partnership “was an undeniable opportunity for collaboration and business development. OTTera originally invested in AfroLandTV because of not only believing in the content and vision, but also understanding first-hand the hurdles faced when raising capital as a minority owned and led business.”
Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies Join Forces to Advance the Adoption of Phased Array Technology
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Analog Devices, Inc (Nasdaq: ADI) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced their collaboration to advance the adoption of phased array technology. This technology is key to realizing ubiquitous connectivity and sensing by simplifying development stages associated with creating satellite communication, radar, and phased array systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005391/en/ Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies join forces to advance the adoption of phased array technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
tvnewscheck.com
AIMS And AES Partner To Present Media Over IP Pavilion At AES New York
The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) and the Audio Engineering Society (AES) are partnering to present the Media over IP Pavilion at the upcoming AES New York 2022 show, scheduled for Oct. 19-20 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Over the course of the two-day convention, the Media over IP Theater will feature a regular program of 30-minute presentations — open to all AES attendees — covering a broad range of topics in audio and video over IP, as well as the standards and specifications outlined in the AIMS roadmap.
u.today
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El...
cryptoglobe.com
Binance Research on Ethereum Layer 2 Scaling Solution Arbitrum
On Thursday (October 13), Binance Research provided an update on Ethereum layer 2 (L2) scaling solution Arbitrum. According to Offchain Labs, the startup developing this popular Ethereum L2 scaling solution, Arbitrum is an “optimistic rollup” that offers the following the benefits:. “Trustless security: security rooted in Ethereum, with...
tvnewscheck.com
NAB Show NY: FOR-A Offers Complete SMPTE ST 2110-Based Solution
As part of the company’s commitment to the needs of broadcasters, FOR-A will showcase a full line up that support the SMPTE ST 2110 standard at the upcoming 2022 NAB Show New York (Oct. 17-20, Javits Center, booth 1024). The SMPTE ST 2110 standards support multicast IP streaming of uncompressed video over local area networks for a more scalable and vendor-agnostic solution. Among the highlighted FOR-A hardware offerings with an ST 2110 interface are the FA-1616 multi-channel signal processor, MV-1640IP IP Multi Viewer, and the HVS-6000 4K/HD video switcher. Software solutions supporting the standard at NAB New York include the SOAR-A Edge IP transport appliance; SOAR-A IPTV, an IP distribution service, SOAR-A Graphics, a CG and graphics engine; and SOAR-A Play, a-software-based media server.
Comments / 0