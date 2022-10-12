Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Former Charlotte Bobcats player arrested for hitting son at airport
NEW YORK — A former NBA 1st round pick is facing charges after police say he assaulted his son and officers at an airport. Ben Gordon, who played in the NBA as a shooting guard from 2004 to 2015, was arrested on Monday at the LaGuardia Airport in New York. Gordon is accused of striking his son near a ticket counter.
Bleacher Report
Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested, Charged in Connection with 2020 Robbery
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2020 robbery, according to Elizabeth Keogh of the New York Daily News. Police allege Gordon got into an argument with a woman in Harlem, New York, on March 12, 2020. In addition to allegedly stealing the woman's phone, she told police he elbowed her in the eye.
Bleacher Report
Former Suns Ticket Manager Jeffrey Marcussen to Serve 1 Year in Jail for Fraud, Theft
Former Phoenix Suns ticket manager Jeffrey Marcussen was sentenced to one year in jail and three years probation after being found guilty of selling some of the team's tickets through a third-party outlet without approval from the franchise, per ESPN's Baxter Holmes. In a statement to ESPN, Marcussen said:. "I...
Bleacher Report
Saints' Alvin Kamara Facing $10M Civil Lawsuit over Alleged Assault and Battery
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is facing a civil lawsuit for allegedly assaulting a man in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend in February. According to 8NewsNow, the lawsuit was filed by Darrell Greene Jr. in Louisiana on Friday. Greene said that Kamara punched him multiple times, causing...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Deshaun Watson Facing New Lawsuit, Allegedly Pressured Massage Therapist
Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of pressuring her into performing a sexual act while she was giving him a massage, according to Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek and Jordan Unger of Fox8.com. The lawsuit is not connected to the other 24...
Former Chicago Bulls star arrested for reportedly punching 10-year-old son in the face at NYC airport
Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was reportedly arrested on Monday after allegedly punching his 10-year-old son in the face
Lebron James admits Los Angeles Lakers are not as good as the Clippers
Lebron James gave an honest assessment of the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday when he admitted they are not even
Yardbarker
Former Sacramento Kings Player Made Shocking Revelation On His Career: "I Never Played A Game Sober, Unfortunately… It Just Never Stopped."
Several NBA players come from difficult backgrounds, as they had to get over some tough experiences to be where they are right now. Kris Dunn had to play basketball to earn money for himself and his brother; Dennis Rodman was kicked out of his home, just like Jimmy Butler. All...
Bleacher Report
Why Jae Crowder Wouldn't Make Hawks Legitimate Threats in East amid NBA Trade Rumors
The start of the 2022-23 NBA season may be right around the corner, but it won't come as a surprise if another notable player or two is traded before things kick off on October 18. Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could be one of those players. There has been no...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Officials Believe Jae Crowder Prefers Trade to Miami
Jae Crowder played for the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 campaign, and team officials reportedly believe he will eventually return. The Phoenix Suns already mutually agreed they would attempt to trade Crowder, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported "Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder's preferred destination."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Likely to Be Waived by Pistons Before Regular Season
The Detroit Pistons are expected to waive veteran guard Kemba Walker by Monday's deadline to set their roster for the 2022-23 regular season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The impending move comes as little surprise after Charania reported on Sept. 25 that Walker would not participate...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' James Wiseman Seen as Top Breakout Candidate in NBA by Anonymous GM
At least one NBA executive believes Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman could be primed for a big 2022-23 season. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported on the HoopsHype Podcast an anonymous NBA general manager named Wiseman as their top breakout candidate, saying, "We just saw the best of him in Japan. They'll feature him in ways that'll make his life easy."
EXCLUSIVE: Miami Heat’s Max Strus weighs in on Warriors’ recent drama: ‘You should never punch a teammate’
During his career in college and three years in the NBA, Miami Heat guard Max Strus says he has never
Bleacher Report
Nets' Ben Simmons on Relationship with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'We Never Really Spoke'
Despite being teammates for five-plus seasons, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid never had much of a relationship off the court. Speaking to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Simmons said he and Embiid "never really spoke" during their time together with the Philadelphia 76ers:. "I don't think there was really a relationship there....
Bleacher Report
Jae Crowder Trade Rumors: Suns Want Win-Now Players; Grizzlies, Mavs Not Interested
The Phoenix Suns have specific needs when it comes to a Jae Crowder trade, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. Fischer reported Wednesday that Phoenix told teams around the NBA "it only wishes to move Crowder for a player or combination of players who can help win now." Two potential...
Former Miami Heat Center Shaquille O'Neal Gives His Pick As The NBA's G.O.A.T
O'Neal recently made his choice between Michael Jordan and LeBron James
