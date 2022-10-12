Indiana Pacers preseason game preview: Pacers host the Knicks in preseason home opener

It's a rematch of last Friday's Knicks-Pacers battle.

The Indiana Pacers play their first home preseason game tonight as they welcome the New York Knicks to town. It's a rematch of last Friday's preseason duel between the two teams, when the Knicks won 131-114 .

The Pacers will be looking to improve on the defensive end of the court after conceding 131 points last time out. They have been focusing on the defensive side of the ball for much of training camp, so they'll have another opportunity tonight to gauge their defensive growth during the preseason.

New York is 2-0 in the preseason while Indiana is 1-1.

Viewing information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, MSG Network, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+

Money Line and Over/Under: The Indiana Pacers are currently the underdog with the point spread for them currently at +4.5 in the SI Sportsbook . The over/under for the game is 223.5.

Pacers vs Knicks Injury report

The Pacers suffered their first injury of the season last Friday against New York as wing Aaron Nesmith hurt his foot . He will not play tonight as he recovers. Daniel Theis will also remain out tonight for Indiana.

For the Knicks, Quentin Grimes is out per Ian Begley of SNY . DaQuan Jeffries and Evan Fournier status are still to be determined.

Key matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs Jalen Brunson: Haliburton had a big game against the Knicks last Friday, pouring in 20 points and dishing out seven assists. His offense looked sharp as he upped his aggression.

But Haliburton struggled to contain Jalen Brunson, who finished with 17 points and four assists himself. Haliburton is a talented offensive player who needs to grow on the defensive end, and going against Brunson for the second consecutive game will be a useful test for the 22-year old.

Terry Taylor vs Obi Toppin: Toppin shot 10/14 on his way to 24 points last Friday when the two teams met. The Pacers will have to slow him down if they want an improved result tonight.

Taylor wasn't guarding Toppin during all of his damaging moments, slowing him down will be a team effort. Many of the athletic forward's points came in transition. But Taylor will be matched up with the two-year pro often and will have to slow him down to the best of his abilities. Taylor has had a solid training camp for the Pacers, he needs to turn in an equally solid performance against the Knicks if Indiana wants to win tonight.