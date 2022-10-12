ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann Previews Season During Big Ten Basketball Media Days

By Andrew Lind
 3 days ago

There are less than three weeks until the Buckeyes host Chaminade in the exhibition game on Nov. 1.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann spoke with the media for roughly 10 minutes during Big Ten Media Days at Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

The following is a bullet-point recap of everything Holtmann had to say:

  • In response to reports that some coaches aren’t happy with the location of this week’s event, Holtmann said organizers shouldn’t take it personally because coaches would complain “if it was in our own backyards.”
  • Holtmann said the Buckeyes are in the process of finding their identity. “We really are excited about the new faces, as well as the returning faces we have in our program.”
  • Holtmann said the Big Ten remains the “deepest league” in the country this season, crediting the coaches and venues in the conference for making every league game difficult.
  • Holtmann noted that sixth-year senior forward Justice Sueing is fully healthy after missing all but two games last season with an abdominal injury.
  • On Oklahoma State transfer guard Isaac Likekele , who is representing the Buckeyes today: “He has a tremendous personality. A really charismatic personality.”
  • Holtmann seemed to tip his hand on who might be the captains this season, noting Sueing, Likekele, junior forward Zed Key and junior guard Eugene Brown III are expected to take on a leadership role this season.
  • Holtmann said the trip to the Bahamas this summer “helped us learn some things about our group,” especially from a physicality standpoint after playing the Egyptian and Puerto Rican national teams.
  • Holtmann said Sueing recently twisted his ankle and missed a few practices, but has no limitations otherwise. “He’s in great shape. He’s worked really hard.” Said they’re excited for him to be fully healthy for his final season of college basketball.
  • Holtmann said the development of the freshmen, specifically guards Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle , will be critical to the team. “It will be as key as any this season.”
  • Holtmann also mentioned forward Brice Sensabaug h and center Felix Okpara as freshman who will play important roles this season. Says Okpara will be critical because the Big Ten is “unlike any other conference in terms of center play in recent years.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

-----

