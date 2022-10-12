ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, TX

FIGHT and FLIGHT

By By CJ VETTER
The Port Lavaca Wave
The Port Lavaca Wave
 2 days ago

Flight Center hosts annual fly-in event

History took flight last Saturday as the Calhoun County Airport and Gateway Flight Center held its fifth annual fly-in as authentic working World War II planes flew in to celebrate the event.

Located just outside of Port Lavaca, the Flight Center’s celebration had more than 30 different planes fly in for the event, with everything from a jet plane to single propeller craft landing and taking off from the runway. The event was hosted at the Gateway Flight Center and offered live music, barbeque, and flights in real World War II training planes, acting as a way for aviator-enthusiasts to get together and enjoy their passion with others. Lou Svetlik, airport manager for Gateway Flight Center, organized the event to meet with fellow plane fanatics and bring attention to the services offered by the county airport.

“We are having somewhat of an open house, or in aviation terms, you call it a fly-in, where you put the word out, and especially when the weather’s good, and people just come have a party,” Svetlik said. “We’ve done this for about five years now, and this is actually our fifth year in business here. But really, it’s an opportunity for the public to not only come look at aircraft, but also shows the community that it has an airport.”

The biggest draw for the fly-in was the arrival of authentic warbirds, presented by the Commemorative Air Force and James Bohannon Jr.

On presentation were two T-60s, both of which served as training planes for pilots, a C-310, and a perfectly maintained P-51 Mustang, complete with a kill-tally on the side for the numerous German warplanes it shot out of the sky. The P-51 is owned by Bohannon and his family. It was purchased from an aviation museum located in Uvalde, Texas, and was flown in from Houston. Carissa Winters and her son were some of the lucky people who got to see the P-51 land.

“I came out here with my son and my brother who flies, and he told us about the event, and I think it’s so awesome for this community to be able to come out and have this,” Winters said. “It’s something different that you don’t see all the time around this area, and I think that’s what we need more of.”

Commemorative Airforce (CAF), the group that supplied the trainer planes, is a volunteer group dedicated to preserving and maintaining the warbirds found in America while also educating the public about their important role in history and culture. The organization is a non-profit and has locations across the country. Coming from San Marcos, the group sold rides in their T-60 aircraft for $380 a flight and gave those that paid official certificates, showing that the rider had gotten to fly in a piece of American history.

“We want to educate the general public about the planes, the people who fought in that war, and the conflict. We want to inspire the current and future generations to learn more about history, learn about what part they played, and honor the men and women who fought in World War II,” Mindy Russel, CAF volunteer, said. “When people get off the T-60, it’s just big smiles all around, the kind you can’t wipe off for the rest of the day. That trainer is the last plane those pilots would jump into before they got into the P-51 or B-38. It gives people a glimpse of what those pilots went through.”

Bringing together the community, the fly-in also acted to give attention to one of Calhoun County’s most overlooked but valuable assets, the county airport. Under Svetlik’s management, the airport has remained busy, basing around 30 planes and getting in 50 to 60 planes a month, operating with a full-time staff. Besides acting as a job provider, the airport also acts as a place for chartered fishing and hunting trips to arrive, as well as providing a place for emergency workers to land during natural disasters.

“You won’t find the offering of maintenance services like you do at this airport,” Svetlik said. “In fact, it’s becoming more and more scarce. You won’t find it for another 80 to 100 miles from here, with Corpus Christi being the closest. But we pride ourselves on service and quality.”

Gateway Flight Center operates every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also offers flight lessons. For those interested, contact the center at 361-552-1128.

Comments / 0

