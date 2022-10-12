ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

FBI offered British spy Christopher Steele $1MILLION cash to prove his 'Dirty Dossier' allegations that Trump was colluding with Russia to win the election - but he COULDN'T, top bureau analyst tells federal court

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The FBI offered British spy Christopher Steele $1 million in cash to prove the salacious allegations in his infamous 'Dirty Dossier' on Donald Trump, a senior bureau analyst told a federal court on Tuesday.

FBI supervisory analyst Brian Auten testified that the bureau made the offer in 2016 during a meeting in the United Kingdom - but didn't hand over the money because Steele couldn't back up the evidence.

At the time, agents were looking to verify claims the Kremlin had compromising videos showing Trump engaged in sexual activity in a Moscow hotel and allegations he was in contact with Russian officials before the general election.

There were also salacious claims Steele was commissioned by Democrats during the 2016 presidential campaign and the claims in the dossier have since been debunked.

Steele penned the 35-page document, which alleged that the Kremlin colluded with Trump's presidential campaign, in 2016 after his private intelligence company Orbis Business Intelligence was hired by a law firm representing the Democrats.

Among other things, the 'golden shower' dossier claimed that the Russian security services could blackmail the President-Elect with allegations that he paid prostitutes to urinate on a bed once slept in by Barack and Michelle Obama.

The revelation about the substantial financial incentive being offered came in the trial of Russian analyst Igor Danchenko, one of Steele's primary sources, who is accused of lying to the FBI when questioned about his information.

He was indicted on five counts of making false statements to the FBI about the dossier. Prosecutors told the court Danchenko fabricated one of his own sources and hid the identity of another when he was interviewed by the bureau.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDlaV_0iVwR06u00
Ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele compiled the infamous dossier of material on Donald Trump and the then-candidate's Russia ties. An FBI supervisory agent testified Steele was offered $1 million to back up his information but was unable to do so

Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed by Trump, is prosecuting the case in am Alexandria, Virginia courtroom.

Auten testified that information from the Steele dossier was used to support a surveillance warrant against a Trump campaign official, Carter Page.

Under questioning from Durham, Auten said the dossier was used to bolster the surveillance application even though the FBI couldn't corroborate its allegations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbVxb_0iVwR06u00
Auten (pictured) testified that information from the Steele dossier was used to support a surveillance warrant against a Trump campaign official Carter Page, even though the information could not be corroborated 

Auten said the FBI checked with other government agencies to see if they had corroboration but nothing came back.

Auten and other FBI agents even met with Steele in the United Kingdom in 2016 and offered him as much as $1 million if he could supply corroboration for the allegations in the dossier, but none was provided.

Durham's years-long probe has resulted in a single conviction – of FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith for doctoring an email used to justify surveillance. The trial of Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann resulted in an acquittal.

Steele, an ex-MI6 intelligence officer, compiled the dossier as a series of dispatches. He had been a paid FBI informant.

Prosecutors said Danchenko, a Russia analyst and researcher based in Virginia, fabricated once source and hid another source of information as the FBI rushed in the weeks before the 2016 election to confirm information in the dossier. They accuse him of lying to the FBI when he was questioned about information he provided.

They also pointed to an area of harm – the FBI relied in part of information in the dossier to obtain warrants for phone and email surveillance of former Trump foreign policy advisor Carter Page, a U.S. citizen.

They were probing an alleged conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia – in an investigation that would burst into the headlines.

'Those lies mattered,' Prosecutor Michael Keilty said, because the FBI presented inaccurate information to a foreign intelligence surveillance court.

Page was never charged with a crime.

Prosecutors say Danchenko lied when he told agents he got information from Sergei Millian, who had been head of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce. But they said there isn't evidence the two ever spoke, and pointed to phone records.

'This case is about protecting the functions and integrity of our institutions,' Keilty added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Loiy2_0iVwR06u00
Prosecutors said Danchenko, a Russia analyst and researcher based in Virginia, fabricated once source and hid another source from the FBI. He is the third person to be indicted by special counsel John Durham and is seen walking into court on Tuesday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CaJaN_0iVwR06u00
An FBI official's testimony failed to back up Donald Trump's repeated claim that the Russia probe was founded on the dossier

'This case is about protecting the function and integrity of our government institutions,' said Durham.

Durham's prosecutors focused on the treatment of Page, an area that has long been a focus of Trump and congressional Republicans, and which featured in a damning report by the Justice Department's IG.

Danchenko's lawyer countered that his client has been truthful and that the FBI asked his client vague questions during their 2016 meeting.

At one point Durham asked Auten why the DOJ opened its Russia probe in the summer of 2016.

But his answer cut against Trump's repeated claim that the probe was founded on the dirty dossier.

Instead, his answer pointed to the origin of the probe, which has been repeatedly reported: A boozy encounter in a hotel bar in May 2016 between foreign Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos and an Australian diplomat, after the aide said the Kremlin had dirt on Hillary Clinton. The diplomat provided the information to the U.S.

Comments / 149

TheTruthShallSetUFree
2d ago

Yet all those sheep that still believe President Trump was a Russia agent. Yet all the evidence is right there showing that the FBI knew the dossier was fake and had no evidence still spied on candidate Trump and President Trump. The FBI lied to get their warrants and tried to pay someone a million dollars for evidence. Nothing will happen to these people involved.

Reply(38)
147
(your name here)
2d ago

It’s so nice to see how the fbi uses my hard earned tax dollars-NOT. So much for what used to be the Premier law enforcement agency in the World. Not you’re commanded by corrupt political hit men.

Reply(7)
88
AP_000989.b8af7ac3c99240d4b7bbc88f5be57e5d.1713
2d ago

the FBI needs to be Abolished and everyone that helped corruption should be tried put in prison lose their pension loser medical everything

Reply(3)
81
Related
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Obama told reporters in a private 2017 meeting he worried 'the most' about the politicization of law enforcement, the FBI, and the IRS during Trump's presidency

Prior to leaving office in 2017, Barack Obama had a private, candid conversation with reporters. The interview's transcript was published by Bloomberg News on Friday. Obama expressed concerns that Trump would politicize law enforcement agencies during his presidency. President Barack Obama told a group of reporters in an off-the-record conversation...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Millian
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Christopher Steele
Person
George Papadopoulos
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

To cope with Trump's erratic behavior, his chief of staff secretly bought a book written by mental health experts who scrutinized Trump's decisions: book

Trump's former chief of staff consulted a book to help him cope with the former president's erratic behavior. The book features examinations of Trump's behavior from 27 mental health professionals. John Kelly used the book "to understand the president's particular psychoses," an upcoming book says. Trump's former chief of staff...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career

The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#2016 Election#British#Kremlin#Russian#Democrats#The President Elect
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
POTUS
Business Insider

George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'

George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

653K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy