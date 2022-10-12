Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Little Pioneers Pageant Winners Announced
The Little Pioneers pageant, part of the Pioneer Days event in Twentynine Palms, was held this week. Among all the boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 6 years-old who dressed in frontier-inspired costumes, briefly interviewed, and invited to showcase a talent if they so choose, only two children could be named the winners.
z1077fm.com
Sunfair Dry Lake clean-up event all weekend (Oct. 15 – 16)
Local photographer Denny Truong is hosting a two-day clean-up and campout at Joshua Tree’s popular Sunfair Dry Lakebed this Saturday (October 15th) and Sunday (October 16th). Sponsored by Forward Observations Group, the free family friendly event is BYO food, drinks, camping gear, and trash bags, with mandatory Leave No...
z1077fm.com
“The Who Generation” ride the magic bus to Tortoise Rock Casino tonight (10/14)
For one week only, Tortoise Rock Casino’s Saturday free concert series moves to Friday, and hey, that’s tonight (October 14). If you’re asking yourself, “who’s playing tonight?”, you are absolutely correct. It’s the music of the Who, as played by the Who Generation.
z1077fm.com
Unity Home Annual Fundraiser Oct. 22
Unity Home has announced that they will be holding their Annual fundraiser. Save the date of October 22 for the Unity Home’s Wild West Showdown, which will feature live music, auctions, and barbecue from Famous Dave’s. Unity Home provides assistance to survivors of domestic violence in the high desert, and this annual fundraiser provides critical funding for their services.
knewsradio.com
Meeting Set On North Lake Project
Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. On Saturday October 15th, residents near the Salton Sea can get an update on plans for the North Lake Pilot Demonstration Project. The meeting starts at 1 p-m in the auditorium at Desert Mirage High School,...
z1077fm.com
RESCHEDULED: Car Wash is raising money for CMC Nursing Students Saturday Morning (10/15)
Update – this car wash fundraiser has been rescheduled to October 29th due to weather. Bring out your dirtiest, most mud-spattered cars and vans and get them thoroughly cleaned in support of a good cause. Students in the Copper Mountain College Nursing students are raising money for the school’s...
Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree
The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs. Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree. Police The post Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
Hemet, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hemet. The West Valley High School - Hemet football team will have a game with Tahquitz High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Canyon Springs High School football team will have a game with Hemet High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
z1077fm.com
Landers Cookbook reprinted after 40+ years
Post-It Notes were launched, a gallon of gas was $1.25, and Chicken McNuggets first appeared on McDonald’s menu. The year was 1981 and still eleven years before the magnitude 7.3 earthquake would shake things up in Landers. In 1981 a bright future was forecast and the Landers Chamber of Commerce was raising funds through sale of a limited-edition cookbook, “Creative Cooking of the Landers Area.”
nbcpalmsprings.com
Desert Hot Springs Spending Half A Million for Beautification Efforts
The City of Desert Hot Springs is getting a makeover. Last week, Desert Hot Springs City Council voted unanimously to invest half a million dollars toward beautification efforts for neighborhoods.. and businesses in the city. “(We’re offering) up to $10,00 per business owner and up to $10,00 per homeowner,” said...
z1077fm.com
Twentynine Palms City Council Expands Business Loan Eligibility
The Twentynine Palms City Council meeting took just 30 minutes last night and it began with the recognition of October as Hindu Heritage Month. Paul Osterman of Charles Abbott Associates then introduced Cameron Hepperly as the city’s newest employee. Hepperly will be working in the building department as a permit technician.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs
Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Memorial Wall In Hemet
People leave flowers at a memorial for Palm Springs Police Officers Lesley Zerebny, and Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega,seen in photos placed in front of the police station in Palm Springs, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Both Southern California officers were fatally shot over the weekend. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) used locally Oct 12th 2022 @ap.images.
Over 1,000 customers temporarily left without power after power pole falls in Cathedral City
A power pole fell after the lines were clipped by a dump truck, temporarily leaving more than 1,000 Southern California Edison customers in Cathedral City without power. The incident happened in an alley near Vista Chino and Landau. The Cathedral City Fire Department said the pole came down after the top of a construction dump The post Over 1,000 customers temporarily left without power after power pole falls in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
newsmirror.net
Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project
Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
Detectives are investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Details on the shooting remain limited. We've reached out to police for additional details. We also have a crew on the way to gather more information Police The post Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs PD: Suspect in custody after homicide, active investigation underway
The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Police Chief Jim Henson tells News Channel 3 that a suspect is now in custody after a homicide Friday morning in the city. Police got a call at 7:40 a.m. alerting them to an incident on the 13-500 block of Mountain View. The scene became a homicide investigation. Police The post Desert Hot Springs PD: Suspect in custody after homicide, active investigation underway appeared first on KESQ.
Lockdown lifted after reports of shooting near Coachella middle school
Reports of a shooting outside of a local middle school led to a short lockdown at Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella. Details on the possible shooting remain limited at this time. A teacher heard gunshots around the area and called 911. The responding deputy asked the school go on lockdown, according to Lissette Santiago, The post Lockdown lifted after reports of shooting near Coachella middle school appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: victims’ friend expected to be cross-examined
Testimony is expected to resume Monday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia with defense cross-examination friend of some of the victims Thursday. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: victims’ friend expected to be cross-examined appeared first on KESQ.
