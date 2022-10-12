ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

z1077fm.com

Little Pioneers Pageant Winners Announced

The Little Pioneers pageant, part of the Pioneer Days event in Twentynine Palms, was held this week. Among all the boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 6 years-old who dressed in frontier-inspired costumes, briefly interviewed, and invited to showcase a talent if they so choose, only two children could be named the winners.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

Sunfair Dry Lake clean-up event all weekend (Oct. 15 – 16)

Local photographer Denny Truong is hosting a two-day clean-up and campout at Joshua Tree’s popular Sunfair Dry Lakebed this Saturday (October 15th) and Sunday (October 16th). Sponsored by Forward Observations Group, the free family friendly event is BYO food, drinks, camping gear, and trash bags, with mandatory Leave No...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
z1077fm.com

Unity Home Annual Fundraiser Oct. 22

Unity Home has announced that they will be holding their Annual fundraiser. Save the date of October 22 for the Unity Home’s Wild West Showdown, which will feature live music, auctions, and barbecue from Famous Dave’s. Unity Home provides assistance to survivors of domestic violence in the high desert, and this annual fundraiser provides critical funding for their services.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Local
California Society
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
knewsradio.com

Meeting Set On North Lake Project

Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. On Saturday October 15th, residents near the Salton Sea can get an update on plans for the North Lake Pilot Demonstration Project. The meeting starts at 1 p-m in the auditorium at Desert Mirage High School,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree

The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs.  Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree. Police The post Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
z1077fm.com

Landers Cookbook reprinted after 40+ years

Post-It Notes were launched, a gallon of gas was $1.25, and Chicken McNuggets first appeared on McDonald’s menu. The year was 1981 and still eleven years before the magnitude 7.3 earthquake would shake things up in Landers. In 1981 a bright future was forecast and the Landers Chamber of Commerce was raising funds through sale of a limited-edition cookbook, “Creative Cooking of the Landers Area.”
LANDERS, CA
z1077fm.com

Twentynine Palms City Council Expands Business Loan Eligibility

The Twentynine Palms City Council meeting took just 30 minutes last night and it began with the recognition of October as Hindu Heritage Month. Paul Osterman of Charles Abbott Associates then introduced Cameron Hepperly as the city’s newest employee. Hepperly will be working in the building department as a permit technician.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Society
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs

Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
knewsradio.com

Memorial Wall In Hemet

People leave flowers at a memorial for Palm Springs Police Officers Lesley Zerebny, and Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega,seen in photos placed in front of the police station in Palm Springs, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Both Southern California officers were fatally shot over the weekend. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) used locally Oct 12th 2022 @ap.images.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Over 1,000 customers temporarily left without power after power pole falls in Cathedral City

A power pole fell after the lines were clipped by a dump truck, temporarily leaving more than 1,000 Southern California Edison customers in Cathedral City without power. The incident happened in an alley near Vista Chino and Landau. The Cathedral City Fire Department said the pole came down after the top of a construction dump The post Over 1,000 customers temporarily left without power after power pole falls in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
newsmirror.net

Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project

Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
YUCAIPA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs

Detectives are investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Details on the shooting remain limited. We've reached out to police for additional details. We also have a crew on the way to gather more information Police The post Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs PD: Suspect in custody after homicide, active investigation underway

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Police Chief Jim Henson tells News Channel 3 that a suspect is now in custody after a homicide Friday morning in the city. Police got a call at 7:40 a.m. alerting them to an incident on the 13-500 block of Mountain View. The scene became a homicide investigation. Police The post Desert Hot Springs PD: Suspect in custody after homicide, active investigation underway appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Lockdown lifted after reports of shooting near Coachella middle school

Reports of a shooting outside of a local middle school led to a short lockdown at Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella. Details on the possible shooting remain limited at this time. A teacher heard gunshots around the area and called 911. The responding deputy asked the school go on lockdown, according to Lissette Santiago, The post Lockdown lifted after reports of shooting near Coachella middle school appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: victims’ friend expected to be cross-examined

Testimony is expected to resume Monday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia with defense cross-examination friend of some of the victims Thursday. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: victims’ friend expected to be cross-examined appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

