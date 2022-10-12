Bears hold on for district victory

LA VERNIA – The Sandcrabs (0-6, 0-1) rallied and made it a one-score game in the fourth quarter Friday night but couldn’t quite complete the comeback in a 35-14 loss to the La Vernia Bears. The game marked the district opener for both teams.

Head Coach Richard Whitaker said, despite the loss, the Sandcrabs prepared hard for this contest.

“I thought we had our best preparation all year long,” he said. “They knew going in that this was a new season, and I thought the kids were ready to play. We made some mental mistakes on the field, but I thought the preparation was really good. Hats off to La Vernia. The one thing we were worried about going in was their size up front, and they took advantage of that. Every game is different. Teams match up in different ways, and for us, the matchup upfront was not a good matchup. They did a great job of controlling the clock, getting first downs, and keeping the ball out of our hands.”

Whitaker said, like in previous games, mental mistakes cost the Crabs and prevented greater output.

“We had some opportunities, but we’d have a blown assignment here or there,” he said. “We had wide-open receivers two or three times and couldn’t get the ball to them. We had some opportunities in the run game where we didn’t finish our blocks. We just gotta keep plugging and keep trying. There’s no quit here by the coaches or players. They were all here Saturday, ready to learn and improve. It’s a great group of kids, and we love ‘em to death. We just got to fix some issues, and good things will happen for us.”

The Sandcrabs trailed early, falling behind 14-0 late in the second quarter.

But with 25 seconds to go, quarterback Jayce Campos found Tony Hensley on a 45-yard TD pass. The PAT snap was mishandled, resulting in a failed pass for 2, as the Crabs trailed 14-6 heading into the halftime break.

Calhoun got the ball to start the third quarter, but the Crabs were forced to punt.

The Bears took possession at their own 26, moving 74 yards in eight plays, capped by a Stratton Hayes to Keegan Hajek 37-yard TD pass. The PAT was good, and with 5:30 left in the third quarter, La Vernia led 21-6.

A solid kickoff return by Darrik Salinas set the Crabs up for their next score.

Beginning at their own 45, the Sandcrabs went 55 yards in seven rushing plays, the last three being carries by fullback Alek Luna. The senior then bulled in for 9 yards for the TD. Luna also converted the run for 2, as CHS pulled within 21-14 with 1:58 remaining in the third quarter. Luna finished with a team-high 100 yards on 18 carries.

La Vernia took the ball at their own 32 with a drive that moved into the fourth quarter. Hayes ended the drive with a 7-yard rushing TD. The PAT was good, and with 9:54 to go in the game, La Vernia took a 28-14 lead.

A Campos interception led to the final scoring drive of the night for the Bears. Going 67 yards in seven plays, the Bears found the end zone on a 6-yard TD by Garrett Lamb with 4:44 to go in the game. The PAT was good, providing what would be the final margin of 35-14.

“The early drives wear on you, the six-minute drive they started with, for example,” Whitaker said, “even on the drives where they didn’t get points. That’s how we have approached things in the past, keeping the ball on those long drives, and by the fourth quarter, the other team is worn out. And that’s what they did to us. Their coach said after the game it was the best game they’ve played all year, and I agree with him. We knew they were a good team, but they also executed just about perfect.”

La Vernia finished with 355 yards of total offense, including 262 on the ground. Calhoun had 180 yards total offense.