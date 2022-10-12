ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Comments / 6

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pastor killed, reckless homicide charge for driver

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged with second-degree reckless homicide after a pastor was killed in a reckless driving crash on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Prosecutors say Jose Silva, 22, was behind the wheel of a car that ran a red light at 10th and Wells – crashing into the pastor's car.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal fire on Heather Avenue in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal fire that happened Friday, Oct. 14 on Heather Avenue – west of 76th Street and south of Brown Deer Road. It happened at approximately 10:22 a.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a residential fire and located a deceased victim. Police described the victim as "unrecognizable."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal collision near 4th and Holt; Greenfield man arrested

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal collision between two vehicles near 4th and Holt around 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct.14. Police said a 38-year-old male from Greenfield was traveling east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle containing four occupants. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Bristol, WI
Kenosha County, WI
Accidents
County
Kenosha County, WI
Kenosha County, WI
Cars
Bristol, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian struck, dies; I-43 near Highland in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was struck at or near northbound I-43 and Highland Avenue early Saturday, Oct. 15. A tweet by the sheriff's office only says the person who was struck died from their injuries. The freeway at this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Silver Alert: West Allis missing disabled man

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department has asked the public for help to find missing 65-year-old Harold Hendrix. A Silver Alert was later issued. Hendrix was last seen near 73rd and Beloit around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. He has dementia, epilepsy and a traumatic brain injury, police said.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WISN

I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Accident
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

10th and Wells fatal crash; 1 dead, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man is dead and another was arrested after a crash Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police said a 22-year-old man was speeding east on Wells Street when he ran a red light at 10th Street around 9 a.m. – crashing into a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was headed north on 10th Street and had the green light.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 'Serious stabbing' near Washington Park

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a "serious stabbing" in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Friday night, Oct. 14. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Police said the victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, was stabbed near 36th and Galena. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

One Person Dead in Early Thursday Shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an early morning homicide Thursday. It happened in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue around 2 AM. A 40 year man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. Police say this was not a...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Three charged after vehicle with weapons, drugs inside pulled over by Kenosha Police

Three Kenoshans are facing criminal charges stemming from a Monday night traffic stop that yielded firearms, ammunition and drugs. Passion K. Wade, 21, is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of obstructing an officer in Kenosha County Circuit Court Wednesday.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS News

Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff's deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
BEACH PARK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting in Kenosha; 1 dead, no arrests

KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead after a shooting near 24th Avenue and Roosevelt in Kenosha Thursday morning, Oct. 13. It happened around 2 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old Kenosha resident was transported to a hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds. No suspects are in custody. If...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating a death near 75th and Kiehnau early Saturday, Oct. 15. This is on the city's northwest side. Police had an apartment complex taped off. When police provide more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Fiery bus crash kills two on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE- Two people involved in a fiery crash in the Mitchell Interchange Wednesday morning have died. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office tweeting this morning that a bus was fully engulfed in flames around 6 o’clock this morning. In total the Sheriff’s Office says six people were injured in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Culver's robberies: Police seek man after 3 restaurants targeted

LAKE MILLS, Wis. - Police are looking for a man who they saw has robbed three Culver's restaurants in the past three weeks – getting away with cash. The suspect has left behind some important evidence; his face and vehicle have been caught on surveillance. Earlier this week, the...
LAKE MILLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy