Meeting Set On North Lake Project
Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. On Saturday October 15th, residents near the Salton Sea can get an update on plans for the North Lake Pilot Demonstration Project. The meeting starts at 1 p-m in the auditorium at Desert Mirage High School,...
Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project
Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
Yucca Valley Airport Board of Directors meeting tonight (Oct. 12)
The Yucca Valley Airport District Board of Directors holds their regular monthly meeting tonight (October 12). The Board will consider runway repairs, new fencing and gates, as well as accounting and finance issues. The meeting is open to the public, and begins tonight at 6:30 Pm in the Yucca Valley...
RESCHEDULED: Car Wash is raising money for CMC Nursing Students Saturday Morning (10/15)
Update – this car wash fundraiser has been rescheduled to October 29th due to weather. Bring out your dirtiest, most mud-spattered cars and vans and get them thoroughly cleaned in support of a good cause. Students in the Copper Mountain College Nursing students are raising money for the school’s...
Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs
Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
YV and 29P Principals discuss MUSD’s Closed-Door Policy, safety and security for high schools
On last week’s “Up Close Show,” Gary Daigneault spoke with MUSD principals Justin Monical of Yucca Valley High School and Mike Ruggiero of 29 Palm High School, regarding September’s flare-up of on-campus violence. On the subject of campus safety, Monical responded to a caller’s concern regarding MUSD’s Closed Door Policy.
Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree
The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs. Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree. Police The post Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
Vehicle rollover in Joshua Tree leaves driver dead and passenger with major injuries
A vehicle rollover in Joshua Tree yesterday resulted in the driver being ejected and killed, and left the passenger with major injuries. According to the California Highway Patrol, On Wednesday at around 4:20PM a 2011 Lexus was traveling northbound on Border Avenue at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, steering to the right and off the road where it rolled multiple times.
Sunfair Dry Lake clean-up event all weekend (Oct. 15 – 16)
Local photographer Denny Truong is hosting a two-day clean-up and campout at Joshua Tree’s popular Sunfair Dry Lakebed this Saturday (October 15th) and Sunday (October 16th). Sponsored by Forward Observations Group, the free family friendly event is BYO food, drinks, camping gear, and trash bags, with mandatory Leave No...
Little Pioneers Pageant Winners Announced
The Little Pioneers pageant, part of the Pioneer Days event in Twentynine Palms, was held this week. Among all the boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 6 years-old who dressed in frontier-inspired costumes, briefly interviewed, and invited to showcase a talent if they so choose, only two children could be named the winners.
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
Man arrested for suspected murder of missing Riverside County mother
A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020. The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The missing woman, Diana Perez...
Starbucks on Sunny Dunes and Highway 111 to Close Permanently
Every morning, Ron Martinez heads to Starbucks on the corner of Sunny Dunes and Highway 111 to work in a comfortable environment with a hot cup of joe. “I’ve been coming to this Starbucks for 10 years, maybe even a little over 10 years,” said Martinez, a Palm Springs resident.
Landers Cookbook reprinted after 40+ years
Post-It Notes were launched, a gallon of gas was $1.25, and Chicken McNuggets first appeared on McDonald’s menu. The year was 1981 and still eleven years before the magnitude 7.3 earthquake would shake things up in Landers. In 1981 a bright future was forecast and the Landers Chamber of Commerce was raising funds through sale of a limited-edition cookbook, “Creative Cooking of the Landers Area.”
High School Volleyball and Tennis Scores for Tuesday, Oct. 11
The MUSD’s two high schools faced off in girls volleyball and tennis yesterday afternoon (October 11). In volleyball, the Twentynine Palms Ladycats hosted the Yucca Valley High School Trojans last night (October 11). The Ladycats won in both varsity and junior varsity competition. Twentynine Palms Volleyball Head Coach Melissa McGivern said that her teams had a strong showing, and that the teams would find out on Saturday who the Ladycats will be facing in playoffs.
