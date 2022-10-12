Read full article on original website
Chris Meyer supports victim services
I’m a longtime volunteer and previous board member at the Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW). I’ve seen how very important advocacy and support services are for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The ACW helps 600 or more such victims each year. I’m grateful to Winona County for helping the ACW provide these services and to Commissioner Chris Meyer in particular for her support. Her opponent seems to be using an unfortunate mistake made by a single staff person for political purposes and in a way that could ultimately hurt our community. Please vote Chris Meyer for District 1 county commissioner.
Lover of reading leaves $300K to Winona library
The Winona Public Library is a valuable institution for the city, and former Winonan James William Werner certainly thought so. In fact, Werner left the library with $300,000 after his passing to help further reading and education in the city. The library recently received Werner’s unprecedented, generous gift and hopes...
Wasted time: When politics derail needed services
At the August 23, 2022, County Board meeting, Health and Human Services Director Karen Sanness, detailed a well-researched agreement with the company EVOLVE, for the completion of state-mandated social/medical histories for children in foster care. Ms. Sanness had calculated repurposed funds and labor for her department by using EVOLVE to do the tedious work instead of her staff. EVOLVE, located in Stillwater, Minn., currently does this service for Dakota and Ramsey counties and is the sole authorized company in the state. The agreement was signed by Assistant County Attorney Paul Ellison on August 3 and was ready for board approval.
Vote Cunningham for School Board
I am a long-time community member with children in the WAPS school district. I feel there are many issues that WAPS are in dire need of improving. In order to make our school district better for all students and welcoming to all families, we need someone who is hard-working and dedicated to making those improvements, someone who listens to our concerns that are affecting the learning environment of all of our students and takes action to correct those issues. It is far past time for improvements to be made in the district, and that is why my vote for WAPS School Board at large goes to Maurella Cunningham.
Vote Chris Meyer for County Board
I’ve known Chris Meyer for a decade, and one thing I can tell you is that she cares deeply about our community. As an Americorps member at Winona County, I witnessed Chris volunteer hundreds of hours to teach gardening, and then grow and deliver food from the community garden to the food shelves and free meal programs in Winona and Lewiston with her fellow Master Gardeners.
Nancy Denzer is a proven leader
From: Luke and Brenda Merchlewitz, retired WAPS teachers. We write this letter of support for Nancy Denzer who is running for a board position with the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS). We encourage and invite you to consider doing the same. Nancy is a proven and effective leader with experience in and out of the classroom. She listens. She cares. She advocates for the highest quality of education for all. She champions students, families, teachers, and administrators, whether it be negotiating a new teachers’ contract, re-examining the school calendar, addressing curriculum requirements, or reviewing our district’s finances. As Nancy states in her thoughts, actions, and yard sign, “Every child deserves our best!”
Leaders should care for the least among us
Every week in our local papers, for some time now, citizens have been writing in asking us to support a particular candidate for a particular office. As a pastor of a local church, I feel it is inappropriate for me to designate a particular person for any given office. But as a pastor and as a Christian, I do feel it most appropriate to encourage that when any of us vote, we choose those candidates who are more interested in others than they are in themselves. I encourage my parishioners to vote for those who they know will serve all of the people, especially the least among us. Any candidate who does not have the interests of all the people in mind, when they ask for our votes, should not even be considered. We can only have a just, open, and fair society if there is more of a balance between the haves and the have-nots. That would truly make our country “great.”
Vote Dan Wilson for MN Senate
As a registered nurse and a retired social worker, I am concerned about physical and mental health care for all people, especially how these issues relate to climate change concerns that many voters have. People who don't work in health care may not understand the amount of medical waste that has been generated, and then multiplied exponentially, since the pandemic began. And the mental health issues I worry about that are related to climate change could be called "climate anxiety."
Enrollment trends shift at some local schools
As students and teachers settle in to the new school year, local schools are keeping track of enrollment. Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) enrollment is continuing to decline, though at a somewhat slower rate, and the Lewiston-Altura School District is also experiencing relatively stable enrollment decline. Meanwhile, Cotter Schools’ enrollment grew slightly.
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases were down in Winona and Buffalo counties and up in Trempealeau County in the latest reports, and children as young as 5 are now eligible for updated Omicron-specific booster shots. Winona County - medium. Winona County had 59 confirmed COVID cases during the week of October 8,...
Winona Catholic Worker hosts ‘De-escalation’ talk Oct. 16
The Winona Catholic Worker (832 West Broadway) is hosting a roundtable discussion titled "De-escalation: Practicing helpful and healthy engagement with conflict" on Sunday, October 16, from 3-4:30 p.m. All are welcome to join us for a conversation in the tradition of the Catholic Worker movement, which encourages clarification of thought through the robust exchange of ideas and experiences. Refreshments will be provided.
Miss Winona program hosts Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser
On October 29, 2022, at 3 p.m., the Miss Winona Scholarship Program will be hosting a Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser at the American Legion Post 9 (302 East Sarnia Street in Winona). The prizes’ total value is $5000 and will include purses by the following designers — Coach, Michael Kors, and Kate Spade. For $30, play 10 games of bingo; must be 18 years old to play. Limited seating will be available, so reserve your spot today by emailing: tjsim2358@gmail.com.
’Stories bring people together’
Regi Carpenter began telling stories to her children when they were young as a way of entertaining them and sharing some stories. About 20 years later, she now tells stories about the lives of previous generations of her family with performances about grieving and acceptance. Carpenter is an award-winning storyteller...
Harvest House to hear from Catholic Worker
Harvest House will meet Wednesday, October 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Our speaker will be Diane Leutgeb Munson from the Winona Catholic Worker. Please bring an item or monetary donation. Needed items are coffee,peanut butter and jelly, canned soups and microwavable meals, toilet paper, laundry detergent (pods preferred), toothpaste and toothbrushes, razors and shaving cream, deodorant (men's and women's), socks, hats, gloves, hand warmers. For more information call Dorothy at 474-4864.
Why I support Dan Wilson for Senate
Thanks to Gov. Walz’s leadership, Minnesota’s economy has emerged from the pandemic as one of the strongest in the nation, with unemployment at 1.9 percent and a one-time budget surplus of $9.25 billion. The administration and Republican-led Senate agreed on a framework to return much of that surplus to taxpayers and to invest an additional $1 billion each in education and health care. When the specifics couldn’t be resolved by the end of the regular session, Republicans walked away.
Washington woman receives probation in drug possession plea deal
(ABC 6 News) – A Seattle, Washington woman pulled over in a traffic stop this summer pleaded guilty to 4th-degree drug possession in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, Oct. 12. Sydney Johnson received an immediate sentence of two years’ probation in Olmsted County Court. She will also pay $140...
Reminder on political letters to the editor
Thank you to all the readers who have sent us letters to the editor about important issues and candidates during this election season. Here’s a reminder on a couple of noteworthy dates coming up regarding political letters to the editor:. The Winona Post won’t accept letters to the editor...
La Crosse’s common council votes against the purchase of a building for affordable housing
In a 6-7 vote, the common council voted against the purchase of the building for 30 affordable housing units. The decision took over one hour to make and many council members raised concerns over the use of $2.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Fish kills: A canary in the coal mine
I am a retired teacher, a fly fisherman, and a rural citizen concerned about pollution and water quality. I am waiting for the results of an investigation into an incident that killed 2,500 fish in a Southeast Minnesota stream near Lewiston in late July. I would be concerned, but perhaps...
Racist language in text thread shared to social media, leads to resignation of co-owner of La Crosse’s Popcorn Tavern
After a thread of racist and anti-Semitic texts between the manager of the Popcorn Tavern in La Crosse and staff, the bar’s social media page posted that Dan Parisey has resigned. The texts were posted from a former manager of the tavern from April of this year. In the...
