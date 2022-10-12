ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs NC State

Matchup: #18 Syracuse (5-0, 2-0) vs #15 NC State (5-1, 1-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 15th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

'They’re giving us everything they’ve got': Doeren on week of practice, Syracuse

The NC State football team will head north this Saturday, as the Wolfpack is set to faceoff with undefeated Syracuse Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Pack is coming off a nice win over Florida State, and NC State will look to carry that momentum into the meeting with the Orange. While his status remains up in the air, there’s a good chance NC State will be playing without quarterback Devin Leary, who suffered a shoulder injury against FSU.
RALEIGH, NC
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: SU vs. NC State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a top-20 matchup in the Dome Saturday. The 18th-ranked Syracuse Orange is taking on the 15th-ranked NC State Wolfpack. The Orange is looking to remain undefeated on the season. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you don’t have a ticket to the game, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
State
Virginia State
Raleigh, NC
Sports
BlueDevilCountry

Duke could become 'wild card' for five-star prep

Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils. But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 ...
DURHAM, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Boeheim has harsh words about Big Ten

Jim Boeheim delivered some harsh criticism of the Big Ten while speaking at Syracuse’s media day on Friday. Boeheim’s Orangemen went 16-17 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. That marked the third time in six seasons that Boeheim’s squad did not reach the NCAA Tournament. Boeheim...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse basketball begins season 13th in ACC Power Rankings

With the college basketball season is less than a month away, here are our Preseason ACC Power Rankings. Returning off a trip to the NCAA finals, UNC has arguably the best backcourt in the nation with Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and incoming freshman Seth Trimble. The embarrassment of riches does not end there, as Armando Bacot is also back and looking for a potential ACC Player of the Year award. This team is deep, and the four-point loss in the finals could motivate this team all season.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Australian Forward Sophie Burrows Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse women's basketball has been successful recruiting Australian prospects in the past, and has dipped into the land down under once again for a talented recruit. Class of 2023 forward Sophie Burrows has committed to the Orange, a source confirmed to All Syracuse.  Burrows is a 6-1 ...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Football Games#American Football#College Football#Syracuse Orange Odds#Clemson#Syracuse Orange Broncos#Purdue#Cardinals
WKTV

Former SU basketball player gives back to the community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse Orange basketball player, Eric Devendorf is giving back to the community once again this 2022 Thanksgiving. Eric’s charity “ED23Hoops” has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for his 5th annual, Turkey Drive, helping the local Syracuse community. Each year almost 300 families benefit from his event.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Solvay coach returns, but on Bishop Ludden sideline

Bishop Ludden assistant football coach Dan Salisbury brings nearly four decades of coaching to the gridiron, and the Gaelic Knights are reaping the benefits of that under first-year head coach Jim Ryan. “When you bring around 36 years of experience, from any coach, if you’re not willing to learn from...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Downtown hotels sold out for epic Orange weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Orange Nation fans flood into Syracuse from all over to cheer on their undefeated team, they won’t just be packing the Loud House. “This weekend will be a complete sellout for us,” said Marriott Syracuse Downtown Hotel Manager Melissa Oliver. “It normally is a sellout but there is a lot more […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade

NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse

TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy