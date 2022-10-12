ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dramatic moment Police Minister's brother is pulled over by cops and slapped with handcuffs as raids allegedly uncover $2million of meth and $220,000 in cash

By Ben Talintyre
 6 days ago

Dramatic footage has emerged of NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole's brother being arrested over his alleged involvement in a massive drug supply syndicate

Joshua Toole, 38, was taken into custody along with a 24-year-old woman in synchronised vehicle stops in Newcastle and the Central Coast at about 9am on Wednesday.

Video shows police instructing Mr Toole to open his boot and exit the vehicle before detectives slapped handcuffs on him. He was led away by a detective while police officers searched his car.

Mr Toole was taken to Belmont Police station where he was charged with multiple counts of drug supply and directing the activities of a criminal group.

The woman and two other men have also been charged with drug-related offenses, following raids at various properties which allegedly uncovered $2million in meth and $220,000 in cash.

Mr Toole was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.

The group of four were arrested on Wednesday following a six-month investigation into the supply of meth by the Drug and Firearms Squad in the Central Coast and Hunter Valley regions.

Police Minister Toole said on Wednesday night that he was 'devastated' by the news of his brother's arrest.

The politician was elected John Barilaro's replacement as the leader of the NSW Nationals last year.

The 24-year-old woman who was with Mr Toole has been charged with drug supply offences and participating in a criminal group.

She was granted bail and will appear at Wyong Local Court tomorrow.

A short time later, investigators executed search warrants in Belmont North, Nords Wharf and Wadalba, allegedly locating and seizing more than 2kg of methylamphetamine - with an estimated potential street value of $2million.

They also allegedly found $220,000 in cash, a gel-blaster firearm, electronic devices, and other items relevant to the investigation.

A 43-year-old man was arrested during the search of a home at Belmont North and taken to Belmont Police Station.

He has been charged with multiple counts of drug supply, participating in a criminal group, dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The 43-year-old was denied bail and will appear at Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.

Following further inquiries, a 42-year-old man was arrested at a workplace in Wyong about 10.30am and taken to Wyong Police Station.

He has been charged with multiple counts of drug supply, participating in a criminal group, recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime, and drug possession.

He has been denied bail and will face Wyong Local Court on Thursday.

Full list of charges revealed

Joshua Toole, 38

Mr Toole has been charged with supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, knowingly direct activities of criminal group, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, and five counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.

43-year-old Belmont North man

He has been charged with take part supply commercial quantity prohibited drug, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime intent to conceal, and two counts each of possess prohibited drug and supply indictable quantity prohibited drug

42-year-old Wadalba man

He has been charged with two counts of supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, three counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, and one count each of take part supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, supply indictable quantify prohibited drug, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, recklessly deal with proceeds of crime, and possess prohibited drug.

24-year-old Killarney Vale woman

She has been charged with take part supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.

Daily Mail

