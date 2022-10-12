Human brain tissue has been successfully transplanted into newborn rats and scientists hope the procedure will advance research into conditions such as schizophrenia and epilepsy. The brains of rats in the study - containing a combination of human and rat cells - will apparently work as “living laboratories,” said researchers from Stanford University.The scientists are confident that the team will be able to grow and alter brain tissue from humans, and see how doing this influences the behaviours of the rodents.The work could apparently help further research into mental disorders, including autism and schizophrenia, doing away with the need for...

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO