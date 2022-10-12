ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

lord of the fly jogood
2d ago

if he was in this guys girlfriend house in the middle of the night illegally and got caught and they threw him down the steps and put hands and feet on him i don't think they did anything wrong besides not calling for medical attention after they whipped him out..

NBC Connecticut

New Haven Teen Arrested in Connection to Multiple Armed Robberies

Ansonia Police said they've arrested an 18-year-old for his involvement in multiple armed robberies in Connecticut. Officials said the New Haven teenager was taken into custody on Oct. 6 for his role in an armed robbery at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Street in July. Working with New Haven Police,...
Eyewitness News

State police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the man they say lured officers to the scene. A look at his social media shows Nicholas Brutcher was an avid hunter, and often posed with guns. Sources tell Eyewitness News Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage. Here’s a...
fox61.com

Man critically injured in Park Street shooting: Hartford police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot on Park Street in Hartford on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a local hospital around 1:10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. Police determined that the victim, a man in...
Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
Eyewitness News

History of CT police officers who died in the line of duty

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - We continue our coverage of the shooting deaths of 2 Bristol police officers. It’s been quite some time since a police officer died in the line of duty in Bristol. You have to go back to 1944 when Ernest Schilke died in a gas explosion...
WTNH

Ellington man dies in South Windsor head-on collision

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington man was killed in a crash in South Windsor Tuesday, according to police. South Windsor police stated that just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision involving three cars near Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road. The crash resulted in a road closure and activation […]
