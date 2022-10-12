ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in leaked racist audio where she called colleague's black son a 'little monkey'

By Jennifer Smith, Chief Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 6 days ago

LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in the racist audio where she described a colleague's black son as a 'little monkey' and said of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon: 'F*** that guy, he's with the blacks.'

A new portion of the incriminating recording from an October 2021 phone call was published by The Los Angeles Times on Tuesday morning.

Martinez refers to Jewish colleagues as 'judios', Spanish for Jews. She was referring to former state assemblyman Richard Katz and his team.

Her colleague, Ron Herrera, kicked off the conversation saying: 'I'm sure Katz and his crew have an agenda.'

She replied: 'The Judios cut their deal with South L.A. That's how I see it. And they're going to screw everybody else.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1uxd_0iVwNrec00
Nury Martinez referred to her Jewish colleague Richard Katz as a 'Judio' and said he and other Jewish colleagues would 'screw everybody else' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaJ5O_0iVwNrec00

She also referred to an Armenian colleague as having 'one eyebrow', and said others didn't have a chance at becoming elected in white neighborhoods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GoWG6_0iVwNrec00
'F**k that guy, he's with the blacks': Martinez fumed at L.A. DA George Gascon

Martinez also took a swipe at District Attorney George Gascon, saying: 'He's with the blacks.'

The shocking comments, along with her description of a young black boy as a 'little monkey', have prompted many to call for her resignation.

While she stepped down as City Council President, she remains a city official.

Yesterday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a call from President Biden to resign.

'The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable, and it was appalling.

'He believes they all should resign.'

Herrera, who was also on the call, resigned after the recording was made public earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVITX_0iVwNrec00
Councilmember Mike Bonin's son, who Martinez referred to as a 'little monkey' earlier on the call 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcsrw_0iVwNrec00
She also referred to Armenian colleague Areen Ibranossian as having 'one eyebrow' and said others wouldn't win in white neighborhoods 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spvol_0iVwNrec00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdNSp_0iVwNrec00
Martinez appeared in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She is shown above with Kim Kardashian 

Yesterday, a council meeting about the issue descended into chaos.

Mike Bonin, the boy's father, was among those who called for a full resignation.

'I take a lot of hits, but my son? But let me be clear, people should not ask me for forgiveness.

'I can't forgive them because it's not my prerogative. It's the prerogative of a boy who's too young to really understand what's going on.'

Martinez announced on Tuesday that she would be taking a 'leave of absence' but not resigning from her position.

'This has been one of the most difficult times of my life,' she wrote in a statement.

'I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders.'

Michelle W
6d ago

she is a racist coward... they all need to be exposed no matter what political party they represent PERIOD.

fred vato
5d ago

What she did is unforgivable, it is bad to be racist as it is, but against a child, she has no morals she needs to leave and disapear for ever. forgiveness does not exist for her!!

Eddie Campos
3d ago

no you don't need time to speak to anyone you've done enough damages with that mouth if yours is time to keep silent pack your stuff and leave the State you are not welcome here your entitlement card has expired and your one-way ticket has a date of departure and is now.enough is enough you do not represent us or at least not me as a Hispanic descendant you are not a representative of my culture.good bye.

