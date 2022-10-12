Coming off a big 40-17 victory over Arkansas last week, Mississippi State is 5-1 heading into Saturday’s clash at No. 22 Kentucky (4-2). Mark Stoops and the Wildcats are reeling following a loss to South Carolina last week without star quarterback Will Levis, who is expected to return to the starting lineup Saturday. The game in Lexington is a homecoming of sorts for Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Kentucky from 1997-98.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO