Read full article on original website
Related
Derek Lalonde outlines parameters for a successful Red Wings season
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings will certainly be looking much different when they hit the ice later this week than the squad who last suited up at Prudential Center in the 82nd regular season game this past May, with the biggest change being the hiring of new head coach Derek Lalonde, who arrived as a former assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning that helped them reach three consecutive Stanley Cup Final championship series while winning two titles.
WGRZ TV
JJ Peterka scores first NHL goal in Sabres' season opener vs. Senators
BUFFALO, N.Y. — JJ Peterka scored his first goal of his NHL career in his third NHL game off a centering pass from Dylan Cozens early in the second period to tie up the season opener against the Ottawa Senators. Peterka had a couple of good chances in the...
Tv20detroit.com
INTERVIEW: Derek Lalonde talks goals for Red Wings, signs of elite talent, and Yzerman's 'mystique'
DETROIT — Derek Lalonde sat down to talk with us ahead of his regular season debut behind the Red Wings bench. He "absolutely" sees signs of elite talent in Detroit's locker room, shared the goals the team has in a stacked Atlantic division, and explained what it is like working for Steve Yzerman.
NHL
Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9 Things To Know If You’re Going To The Sabres Game Tonight
The Sabres start a brand new season at Key Bank Center tonight. If you're going to the game, here are 8 things you should know. Sabres fans are hopeful that this is the year they will snap the playoff drought and get back in the post season. That starts tonight with a game against the Ottawa Senators. If you're headed to the game, be aware there will be a lot happening before the game too!
WKBW-TV
Sabres shake off slow start for a 4-1 win over Ottawa in season opener
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — There’s been so much on the news cycle this offseason for the Buffalo Sabres that have built the hype for the 2022-2023 season. Starting with the team's three first round selections and 11 total in this year’s draft. Head coach Don Granato and...
KeyBank Center cooking staff look forward to successful season as Sabres begin
Delaware North has decked out its menu for the 2022-23 NHL season. They want to be the standard for other NHL kitchens to follow.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Sabres sign Don Granato to multi-year extension
“Don’s passion for the game and leadership skills have been on display since the moment we met,” said Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams. “He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
Sabres fans hopeful for start of new season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The scene outside KeyBank Center on Thursday night was one that hasn’t been seen in a while, as a constant flow of optimistic fans headed in with hopes of leaving the last decade’s struggles behind. “It sucked,” Sabres fan Paul LaCapruccia said. “It's...
FOX Sports
Buffalo plays Florida after Olofsson's 2-goal performance
Florida Panthers (1-0-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers after Victor Olofsson's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Sabres' 4-1 win. Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall while going 8-14-4 against...
Crosby starts 18th season with a bang, Pens top Coyotes 6-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang started their 17th season together with a bang, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins race by the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 on Thursday night.The longtime franchise cornerstones combined for two goals and four assists as they joined former New York Yankee stars Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada as the longest-tenured trio of teammates in major North American professional sports history.Crosby began his 18th season by scoring his 518th career goal 1:22 into the first period. The Pittsburgh captain also had two assists, including one on Malkin's goal in the waning seconds...
Comments / 0