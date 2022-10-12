ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Derek Lalonde outlines parameters for a successful Red Wings season

The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings will certainly be looking much different when they hit the ice later this week than the squad who last suited up at Prudential Center in the 82nd regular season game this past May, with the biggest change being the hiring of new head coach Derek Lalonde, who arrived as a former assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning that helped them reach three consecutive Stanley Cup Final championship series while winning two titles.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Things To Know If You’re Going To The Sabres Game Tonight

The Sabres start a brand new season at Key Bank Center tonight. If you're going to the game, here are 8 things you should know. Sabres fans are hopeful that this is the year they will snap the playoff drought and get back in the post season. That starts tonight with a game against the Ottawa Senators. If you're headed to the game, be aware there will be a lot happening before the game too!
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Buffalo Sabres sign Don Granato to multi-year extension

“Don’s passion for the game and leadership skills have been on display since the moment we met,” said Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams. “He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mattias Samuelsson
Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Ralph Krueger
Person
Don Granato
FOX Sports

Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Sabres fans hopeful for start of new season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The scene outside KeyBank Center on Thursday night was one that hasn’t been seen in a while, as a constant flow of optimistic fans headed in with hopes of leaving the last decade’s struggles behind. “It sucked,” Sabres fan Paul LaCapruccia said. “It's...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Buffalo plays Florida after Olofsson's 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (1-0-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers after Victor Olofsson's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Sabres' 4-1 win. Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall while going 8-14-4 against...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Crosby starts 18th season with a bang, Pens top Coyotes 6-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang started their 17th season together with a bang, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins race by the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 on Thursday night.The longtime franchise cornerstones combined for two goals and four assists as they joined former New York Yankee stars Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada as the longest-tenured trio of teammates in major North American professional sports history.Crosby began his 18th season by scoring his 518th career goal 1:22 into the first period. The Pittsburgh captain also had two assists, including one on Malkin's goal in the waning seconds...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy