ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Jonathan Taylor News

Jonathan Taylor has failed to reach the potential that he flashed during the 2021 season. After leading the NFL in rushing attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18) yards from scrimmage (2,171) and total touchdowns (20) this past season, the Colts running back is struggling through the first five games of the year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Denver, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
FanSided

Eagles Week 6 injury report: Good news comes at Wednesday’s practice

We’re a long way from Week 6’s Sunday Night Football game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, but after hearing head coach Nick Sirianni state a week ago that he was hopeful that everyone could play versus the Arizona Cardinals, fingers are crossed that the Birds will be at full strength for Philly’s tilt with the hated Dallas Cowboys this time around.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Mike Strachan
Yardbarker

3 Bold Predictions: Colts vs. Jaguars

The following bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts Week 6 game are precisely that bold. Of course, the Colts will need to self-scout and change multiple aspects of their scheme to find success. But, if they do, these bold predictions will have a chance to become a reality. 3 Bold...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Colts Kicker Named Player of the Week

McLaughlin was 4 of 4 on field goal attempts and scored all of the Colts' points in a 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos last week. McLaughlin's efforts included two field goals over 50 yards and the go-ahead kick in overtime from 48. He was signed to the Colts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy