A massive Big Ten clash takes place this weekend as the Minnesota Gophers (4-1) head on the road to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1). This game could go a long way in determining who emerges on top of the Big Ten-West division and heads to the conference championship later this season in December. The Gophers are looking to bounce back this week after losing to Purdue two weeks ago while Illinois goes into the game riding a four-game winning streak.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO