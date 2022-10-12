ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, NC

my40.tv

Wanted suspect found hiding in shed after fleeing, police say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department says they’ve arrested a man wanted on over twenty charges, including assault on a female and possessing a stolen vehicle. Authorities say on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, officers attempted to make contact with Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, in...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
abcnews4.com

Man wanted for two murders shoots self, taken to hospital

WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — Officials with the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed two people are dead and two are hospitalized after a shooting. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when deputies were dispatched to 1758 Poplar Point Road in Williamston. There, police found three victims, two...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest woman accused of helping hide Cati Blauvelt’s murder

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police said a woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2016 murder of Catherine “Cati” Blauvelt. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Thompson on Oct. 12 with help of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnctimes.com

Cherokee Man Is Sentenced To 14 Years For 2nd Degree Murder in WNC

Asheville -- October 13, 2022: According to Dena J. King, US Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, a man from Cherokee, North Carolina, found guilty of second-degree murder, was sentenced to 168 months in prison. A 21-year-old Yalegwo Ki Sadongei, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of...
CHEROKEE, NC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested following traffic stop in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Haywood County. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric Gaines with: Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking fentanyl by transport level III Trafficking fentanyl by possession level III Possession with intent […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon County Home After Welfare Check Request

Macon County -- October 11, 2022: The State Bureau of Investigation and the Macon County Sheriff's Office are on the scene at a home off Mack Branch where deputies discovered the bodies of two people. Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office sent a request to...
MACON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

2 taken to hospital after bar fight, stabbing, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County deputies said they are investigating a stabbing and bar fight that sent two people to a hospital. Deputies said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at Chat And Chew at 1600 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. According to deputies, one victim was taken to...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Macon County Sheriff says the daughter of one of two victims of a double homicide has been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Authorities say two people were found dead inside a home on Mack Branch Road Monday night. Authorities say both victims were apparently shot. Divinity Aleza Guest, 22, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, injury to real property and breaking and entering. The investigation into the homicides continues.
MACON COUNTY, NC

