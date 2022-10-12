Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Wanted suspect found hiding in shed after fleeing, police say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department says they’ve arrested a man wanted on over twenty charges, including assault on a female and possessing a stolen vehicle. Authorities say on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, officers attempted to make contact with Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, in...
WYFF4.com
FOX Carolina
Middle schooler arrested after bringing gun to school in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to school. Deputies say the Erwin Middle School student is facing criminal charges at this time, and the gun was taken away without incident. The Sheriff’s...
abcnews4.com
Man wanted for two murders shoots self, taken to hospital
WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — Officials with the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed two people are dead and two are hospitalized after a shooting. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when deputies were dispatched to 1758 Poplar Point Road in Williamston. There, police found three victims, two...
WYFF4.com
Middle school student arrested after bringing gun to Asheville school, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A student was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he had a gun at school. Aaron Sarver, with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, said officers confiscated the gun from a student at Clyde A. Erwin Middle School, at 20 Erwin Hills Road, in Asheville. Sarver said...
FOX Carolina
Police arrest woman accused of helping hide Cati Blauvelt’s murder
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police said a woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2016 murder of Catherine “Cati” Blauvelt. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Thompson on Oct. 12 with help of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
WYFF4.com
11-year-old Anderson County girl reported missing found safe, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — An 11-year-old Upstate girl who had been reported missing Thursday night was found safe, according to deputies. Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputies had posted on Facebook that Joselin Molina-Castro was last seen at Robert Anderson Middle School and did not return home on the school bus.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
Surveillance video shows teens accused of murdering star football player arrive at Gwinnett jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows two teens arriving at the Gwinnett County Jail who are accused of shooting a star Georgia high school football player to death. Elijah Dewitt, 18, was gunned down as he walked out of the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill mall last week. DeWitt was a star player for Jefferson High School in Jackson County.
wnctimes.com
Cherokee Man Is Sentenced To 14 Years For 2nd Degree Murder in WNC
Asheville -- October 13, 2022: According to Dena J. King, US Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, a man from Cherokee, North Carolina, found guilty of second-degree murder, was sentenced to 168 months in prison. A 21-year-old Yalegwo Ki Sadongei, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of...
WYFF4.com
Conviction reversed for SC grandma accused of putting OxyContin in toddler’s sippy cup, killing him
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The conviction of a South Carolina grandmother previously convicted of putting OxyContin in her 14-month-old grandson’s sippy cup, causing his death, has been reversed. In October 2014, deputies said they were called to a home on Swiss Entrance in Pickens about a child not...
Man arrested following traffic stop in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Haywood County. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric Gaines with: Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking fentanyl by transport level III Trafficking fentanyl by possession level III Possession with intent […]
Man arrested for deadly weekend shooting in Greenwood
A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Greenwood.
wnctimes.com
Two Bodies Found in Macon County Home After Welfare Check Request
Macon County -- October 11, 2022: The State Bureau of Investigation and the Macon County Sheriff's Office are on the scene at a home off Mack Branch where deputies discovered the bodies of two people. Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office sent a request to...
WYFF4.com
2 taken to hospital after bar fight, stabbing, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County deputies said they are investigating a stabbing and bar fight that sent two people to a hospital. Deputies said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at Chat And Chew at 1600 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. According to deputies, one victim was taken to...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Macon County Sheriff says the daughter of one of two victims of a double homicide has been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Authorities say two people were found dead inside a home on Mack Branch Road Monday night. Authorities say both victims were apparently shot. Divinity Aleza Guest, 22, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, injury to real property and breaking and entering. The investigation into the homicides continues.
my40.tv
Asheville defense attorney weighs in on 'gut punch' sentencing for Parkland shooter
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than four years after the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the shooter, 24-year-old Nikolas Cruz, has been spared from the death penalty. On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, the 12 jurors recommended Cruz face life in prison instead of the...
