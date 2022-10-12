Read full article on original website
ESPN
GB relay sprinter CJ Ujah will be considered for selection after doping ban - UK Athletics director
UK Athletics technical director Stephen Maguire said CJ Ujah will be considered for selection after his 22-month doping ban expires but added that it would be hard for the sprinter to return to Britain's 4x100m team. Ujah was provisionally suspended after prohibited substances Ostarine and S-23 were detected in his...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Scotland make two changes for must-win Australia game
Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: 15 October Kick-off: 03:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5Live & BBC Sport website & app. Rachel McLachlan and teenager Emma Orr return from injury to start for Scotland in the must-win Pool A game with Australia on Saturday. Both players make their...
dotesports.com
Fnatic reportedly completing VALORANT roster with 2 European players
Fnatic is set to sign former Guild Esports member Leo Jannesson and former Masters: Berlin winner Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov to complete its VALORANT roster, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis. Chronicle was on the Gambit Esports roster that rolled their way through Masters: Berlin and were runners...
BBC
Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace
Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
Yardbarker
Chelsea star set to miss next 4-5 games and looks increasingly doubtful for the World Cup
Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has reportedly been dealt a huge blow as his World Cup hopes are now in serious doubt due to injury. According to L’Equipe, the France international has a hamstring problem that looks set to rule him out of at least the next 4-5 games, and that could mean he’ll struggle to make it back in time to play in this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.
Yardbarker
Arsenal makes keeping in-form player a primary goal
Arsenal knows Gabriel Martinelli’s form this season will see clubs become interested in the 21-year-old The striker has become one of the key men at the Emirates in this campaign as Arsenal look to break back inside the top four. Mikel Arteta’s men flying right now as they sit...
Diamonds pressure Netball Australia into crisis talks over deal with mining magnate
Australia’s national netball team, The Diamonds, have reportedly taken a stand against Netball Australia’s new sponsor, mining giant Hancock Prospecting, after being addressed by their former skipper Sharni Norder. The Diamonds, in New Zealand for the Constellation Cup series with game two in Tauranga on Sunday, are said...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Namibia's David Wiese targeting repeat of Super 12 appearance
Namibia all-rounder David Weise is targeting a repeat of the team's Super 12 success at the last T20 World Cup when they line up for this year's showpiece in Australia, which starts on Sunday. The Eagles were shock qualifiers from the first round at the Covid-delayed tournament in United Arab...
Yardbarker
Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup
The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
Rugby League World Cup ‘a long time coming’ for England coach Shaun Wane
The waiting is over for Shaun Wane, who will finally get the chance to coach internationally on the main stage when the 2021 World Cup kicks off in Newcastle on Saturday.The treble Grand Final-winning Wigan boss has endured a frustrating time since his appointment, initially on a two-year deal, as the successor to Australian Wayne Bennett in February 2020.A month later the Covid pandemic struck which put paid to the Ashes Series in the autumn of that year and forced the postponement of the World Cup.Wane, whose contract was extended by 12 months to take in the delayed tournament, has...
Phenom Recognized as a Strategic Challenger in Fosway’s 2022 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, has been named a Strategic Challenger in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success. Fosway identifies Strategic Challengers as companies that provide a rich and broad set of capabilities that meet the needs of complex, global enterprise customers, more so than most other solutions on the grid. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005256/en/ Phenom Recognized as a Strategic Challenger in Fosway’s 2022 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success (Graphic: Business Wire)
Sporting News
England vs. Samoa: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Rugby League World Cup opener
England face a hugely dangerous Samoa side when they begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign at St James' Park on Saturday. Despite Samoa having only played once since 2019, changes to eligibility rules in recent years mean that several spectacular talents from the NRL have chosen to represent them rather than Australia or New Zealand.
BBC
Wasps & Worcester: Premiership and RFU call for more financial transparency from clubs
Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Football Union have called for more financial transparency in the wake of Wasps and Worcester's plight. Wasps are set to enter administration and have been suspended from the Premiership, one week after fellow top-flight club Worcester were wound up. Rugby authorities say the English game...
Soccer-Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, says Brazil great Ronaldo
MADRID (Reuters) - Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo thinks that although the pressure will be on Neymar to deliver for his country at next month’s World Cup in Qatar, he will be supported by the best team mates of his international career so far.
BBC
Glasgow Warriors: Visa prevents Franco Smith leading side against Sharks in homeland
United Rugby Championship: Cell C Sharks v Glasgow Warriors. Venue: King's Park, Durban Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 15.05 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Head coach Franco Smith will miss Glasgow Warriors' match against Sharks on Saturday after being unable to return to his...
BBC
T20 World Cup: England well placed, but wary of the unknown
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld once spoke of "known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns". As England concluded the serious part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup in wet Canberra, ending as impressive 2-0 series victors over hosts and defending champions Australia, they have their own knowns, unknowns and unknown unknowns.
shiftedmag.com
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed
If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
FIFA・
