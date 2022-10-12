Read full article on original website
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Morning sun, some afternoon clouds
INDIANAPOLIS — Scattered showers are in the forecast through early Saturday morning. Rain ends and there is some sunshine in the weekend outlook. The Saturday forecast includes morning sun and some afternoon clouds and highs near 60. Sunday will be the warmer day this weekend, with highs in the...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: High fire danger on Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — Fire danger is high again on Friday due to dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds. There are ways you can help. It is a good idea to avoid outdoor burning including home fire pits. Skies will be clear overnight as low temperatures fall into the upper...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Fall chill is back
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be a few showers overnight but those will end by the Thursday morning drive. With a mix of sun and clouds, expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday and Friday. It will be breezy both days too. More clouds than sunshine...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Red flag warning Thursday in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Refrain from outdoor burning Thursday and Friday due critical fire weather conditions. The combination of strong winds, low humidity and mainly dry ground could cause a fire to spread rapidly. A red flag warning goes into effect for central Indiana from noon until 7 p.m. Thursday. The...
korncountry.com
Red Flag Warning in effect on Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The Fire Weather Watch, previously issued for Friday, is no longer in effect and has been upgraded...
cbs4indy.com
Rain for central Indiana for the first time this month; a cold front will soon cool us down
So far October has been free of precipitation and the extended dry spell for Indianapolis has now reached 16 days. This is the longest streak of dry days the city has had this year and once again abnormally dry soil conditions are spreading across the state. Tuesday looks mainly for...
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WISH-TV family will be welcoming a new addition coming this spring!. Our very own Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announced Friday on “All Indiana” that she and her husband are expecting their second child!. Ashley’s first child, Nina, poses in...
Fox 59
Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
wyrz.org
Upcoming restrictions on I-74 starting on or after October 13 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces I-74 will be closed to through traffic under the State Road 75 bridge on or after Thursday, October 13 for continued work on the S.R. 75 bridge replacement project. This is near Jamestown. Currently, the S.R. 75 bridge is closed in both directions between U.S. 136 and 600 S.
Good News: Coats for Kids
INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Coats for Kids distribution is this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and this year marks the return of in-person shopping. Registered families will be provided timed tickets to shop at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion in periods between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Salvation Army...
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
Firefighters rescue woman from White River on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a woman who jumped into the White River on Indianapolis' near west side early Thursday morning. Police and fire crews responded to the 10th Street bridge over the White River shortly before 2 a.m. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the woman eventually jumped off the...
WRBI Radio
Silver Alert with local ties canceled after teen found safe
Decatur County, IN — A 17-year-old girl who was the subject of a Silver Alert out of Central Indiana that had a local link has been found safe. Kimber Bowles was reported missing from her home in Fishers last November, and police in Greensburg and Decatur County put out the word back in May that they believed she was in our area.
cbs4indy.com
Franklin infant intubated for 5 days with RSV, mother shares warning
INDIANAPOLIS — Sarah England’s family is all back home again after a scary stay in the hospital for her infant daughter Ophelia. ”I really thought, ‘Okay, maybe she’ll just need some oxygen for a day or two and then we’ll be out of here,'” said England. “Well, that is not what happened.”
shelbycountypost.com
Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.
The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
WISH-TV
Thursday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King. Rents expected to be behind September consumer prices. Rising rents and shelter costs are expected to have been a big factor behind the jump in September consumer prices. Numbers on consumer prices and inflation...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary boil water advisory for 26 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Wednesday, October 12, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main at Sare & McCartney. Water service was shut off for 26 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 5 p.m. Thursday, October 13. The...
Indianapolis woman's ashes to be sent into space
INDIANAPOLIS — Clarice Terry Brown grew up in a segregated America, the daughter of a domestic worker and coal miner and sharecropper from Tennessee. She was just a young girl in the 1940s when her family moved to Indianapolis, decades before man would walk on the moon. By the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
