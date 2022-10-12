Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
Growing Demand For W.Va. Vacation Rentals And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, as West Virginia becomes renowned for its outdoor tourism spots, short-term vacation rentals like Airbnb and Vrbos are becoming more in demand. Shepherd Snyder has more on how these affect the state and its tourism communities. Also, in this show, our fall broadcast season of...
WTRF
Monster trout coming to West Virginia waterways
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout. The program will span the weeks of Oct. 17...
wvpublic.org
Attracting Remote Workers to W.Va. And Board Of Ed Braces For Policy Changes, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Amendment 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot will give the West Virginia Legislature authority to review all rules and policies set by the state Board of Education. Randy Yohe spoke with two West Virginia teachers who both hold positions of power and have very different views on the amendment.
West Virginia experiencing best fall foliage in 10 years
If you want to enjoy West Virginia's fall foliage, this is the weekend to do it.
wvpublic.org
W.Va.'s Dramatic Suffrage Vote Told In New Play
When Renate Pore looked into the state’s history ratifying the 19th amendment – which ultimately granted women the right to vote – she was surprised to learn what had gone on in 1920 in the West Virginia Legislature. The story revolves around missing state Sen. Jesse Bloch...
Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia midterm elections: What to know about voting in Mon County
Election season is here, and West Virginians will soon cast their ballots for a number of county, state and federal offices, as well as four proposed amendments to the state constitution. Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the voter registration deadline in West Virginia to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Early...
nbc25news.com
Report: Parts of West Virginia at a high cancer risk due to gas and oil fumes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent report from a nonprofit group said some West Virginians are at a high risk of cancer because of pollution associated with the oil and gas industry, but an organization that represents those industries disputes the data. The report from the Clean Air Task...
Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia finds NASA DART mission was a success
Observations from the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia have identified NASA's asteroid redirection mission to be a success, and is humanity's first time purposely changing the motion of a celestial object.
cardinalnews.org
Gilbert and West Virginia counterpart announce push for small nuclear reactors in rural areas
The House speakers in Virginia and West Virginia announced today they are working together to bring advanced nuclear-powered energy sources – including small, modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) – to the rural and economically challenged regions of their states. Nine days after Virginia’s governor announced he wants to put...
wchstv.com
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
WVNT-TV
What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
West Virginia’s Bridge Day back for 2022
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After a two-year hiatus, Bridge Day is back and it’s right around the corner. Thrill seekers all over the country are gearing up for the event on Saturday, Oct. 15. This year, over 370 people will BASE jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge, which is the third-highest bridge […]
West Virginia senior citizens react to inflation and increased benefits
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Among the people being hit hardest by continuing high inflation, are senior citizens. Every day, Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides more that 650 meals to those in need at nine locations across the county. They also deliver hot meals. Many seniors say they are struggling like everyone else with the high […]
wchstv.com
Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
West Virginia gets over $680K for 13 community projects
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is receiving more than $680,000 for rural development projects throughout West Virginia. According to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program is giving the state $680,700 for 13 projects across the state to support upgrading local infrastructure, […]
West Virginia’s serial killers and how they were caught
Four different serial killers have been born in West Virginia, murderers who are responsible for killings from the 1920s to as recently as 2018. Their actions and the stories of their victims are described below.
lootpress.com
Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV
(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
WTOV 9
Underinvested for decades, West Virginia putting big money in infrastructure
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia has received millions of dollars from the federal government to tackle the on-going road conditions problem. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration has released more than $749 million for the 2023 fiscal year to West Virginia for bridges, roadways, tunnels, infrastructure and more.
‘Sexy orange’: The biggest pumpkin at the NC State Fair is from … West Virginia?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest pumpkin at the North Carolina State Fair was grown in … West Virginia? Fair officials said Thursday that each of the top pumpkins weighed in at more than 1,000 pounds and the biggest tipped the scales at 1,461 pounds. That one was grown by Chris Rodebaugh of Lewisburg, West […]
wvpublic.org
Encore: Monsters And Mysteries Of The Mountain State
This week, we bring back our special Halloween episode of Inside Appalachia from 2021. It’s packed with ghost stories and mysteries from across the region. Central West Virginia has a new monster museum that pays tribute to Bigfoot. The Sutton museum is small, and located in the back of a store that sells knick-knacks and handmade items by local artisans. The museum was created to document local sightings of what people described as these big, hairy primate-looking creatures.
