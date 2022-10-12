Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith declares Kyrie Irving won’t re-sign with Nets, plans to join Lakers
Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving saw himself get linked to the Los Angeles Lakers all throughout the 2022 NBA offseason. At some points, it felt inevitable that Irving would somehow end up in Los Angeles. Of course, he’s still with the Nets and is getting ready to try to have a resurgent 2022-23 season.
theScore
Memphis extends coach Hardaway on 6-year, $16.5M contract
Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway agreed on a six-year contract extension worth $16.5 million plus incentives. It runs through April 2028. "As I have said many times, this is a dream position for me, and I do not take it for granted," Hardaway said Wednesday. The Tigers have gone...
Yardbarker
The Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly Worried About Dennis Schroder's Long-Term Durability After Finger Injury
Before the official start of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a notable loss in their rotation. After this week's preseason game against the Kings, backup guard Dennis Schroder suffered a finger injury that could keep him out for the season opener. And while the injury...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why Warriors waived Weatherspoon, Quinones
Letting go of players at any point is never easy, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr can attest to. Speaking with reporters Thursday after practice, Kerr explained how difficult it was for Golden State to release Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quiñones. "Quinndary helped us win a championship last year," Kerr...
NBC Sports
Sixers set to make roster cuts, waive Bassey and Joe
The Sixers intend to waive recent draft picks Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday morning, confirming reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck. It was clear from the beginning of the preseason that both players were low...
Report: Celtics unlikely to extend Grant Williams, hire additional assistant coach
The Boston Celtics are wrapping up their offseason business with the start of the 2022-23 NBA season just days away. New reporting from the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach sheds some light on what direction the Celtics will likely take regarding the extension of reserve forward Grant Williams and hiring an assistant coach to help interim head coach Joe Mazzulla in the wake of the Ime Udoka scandal.
RUMOR: Stephen A. Smith’s adamant Kyrie Irving claim that Nets fans won’t want to hear
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been the subject of much controversy over the past year or so. From his overall eccentric behavior, to his aversion to taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Irving is as divisive a public figure as they come. And amidst all of the drama surrounding him, Stephen A. Smith claimed that the 2022-23 season could perhaps be Irving’s last in Nets colors.
Myles Turner, Jakob Poeltl Likely To Be Traded At Deadline
The 2022-23 NBA regular season has not even begun yet, but there is already speculation about what is to come in the future. Teams are always evaluating what they currently have on the roster and searching out ways to improve to make the team as strong as possible. That means...
Heat roll out Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin as starters, down Pelicans 120-103 in preseason finale
For starters, we now appear to have a lineup, as well as perhaps the depths Erik Spoelstra will go to with the Miami Heat rotation this season. That made Wednesday night’s preseason finale at FTX Arena more than another mundane exhibition. So while the New Orleans Pelicans held out some starters in what turned into a 120-103 loss to the Heat, Spoelstra, for the first time this preseason, put ...
Magic Starting 5: Can Admiral Schofield Make Difference For Orlando?
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
Jayson Tatum’s ejection draws explanation from Celtics’ Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum’s shocking ejection in the Boston Celtics’ preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors raised a lot of eyebrows on Friday. While Grant Williams was equally surprised at the decision, he admitted they could have been better handling the situation. For those who missed it, Tatum was ejected...
Cam Reddish Unlikely To Receive Knicks Contract Extension
The New York Knicks spent a lot of money this NBA offseason locking up players for long-term deals. They locked down two players of their core, Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett, with lucrative deals to ensure that they remained with the franchise for years to come. Robinson signed a four-year,...
NBC Sports
Warriors sign Jerome, Lamb to two-way deals, finalize roster
The Warriors have finalized their Opening Night roster, including their two-way contracts,. The team announced late Friday night that Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb have been signed to the vacant two-way contracts. The Athletic's Anthony Slater first reported the news that Jerome and Lamb would get the two-way spots. Prior...
