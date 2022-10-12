ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

Memphis extends coach Hardaway on 6-year, $16.5M contract

Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway agreed on a six-year contract extension worth $16.5 million plus incentives. It runs through April 2028. "As I have said many times, this is a dream position for me, and I do not take it for granted," Hardaway said Wednesday. The Tigers have gone...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why Warriors waived Weatherspoon, Quinones

Letting go of players at any point is never easy, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr can attest to. Speaking with reporters Thursday after practice, Kerr explained how difficult it was for Golden State to release Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quiñones. "Quinndary helped us win a championship last year," Kerr...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Sixers set to make roster cuts, waive Bassey and Joe

The Sixers intend to waive recent draft picks Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday morning, confirming reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck. It was clear from the beginning of the preseason that both players were low...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Celtics unlikely to extend Grant Williams, hire additional assistant coach

The Boston Celtics are wrapping up their offseason business with the start of the 2022-23 NBA season just days away. New reporting from the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach sheds some light on what direction the Celtics will likely take regarding the extension of reserve forward Grant Williams and hiring an assistant coach to help interim head coach Joe Mazzulla in the wake of the Ime Udoka scandal.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen A. Smith’s adamant Kyrie Irving claim that Nets fans won’t want to hear

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been the subject of much controversy over the past year or so. From his overall eccentric behavior, to his aversion to taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Irving is as divisive a public figure as they come. And amidst all of the drama surrounding him, Stephen A. Smith claimed that the 2022-23 season could perhaps be Irving’s last in Nets colors.
BROOKLYN, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat roll out Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin as starters, down Pelicans 120-103 in preseason finale

For starters, we now appear to have a lineup, as well as perhaps the depths Erik Spoelstra will go to with the Miami Heat rotation this season. That made Wednesday night’s preseason finale at FTX Arena more than another mundane exhibition. So while the New Orleans Pelicans held out some starters in what turned into a 120-103 loss to the Heat, Spoelstra, for the first time this preseason, put ...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Warriors sign Jerome, Lamb to two-way deals, finalize roster

The Warriors have finalized their Opening Night roster, including their two-way contracts,. The team announced late Friday night that Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb have been signed to the vacant two-way contracts. The Athletic's Anthony Slater first reported the news that Jerome and Lamb would get the two-way spots. Prior...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

